HeyGen Use Cases
Unlock new ways to
create with HeyGen
Whether you're crafting engaging marketing campaigns, developing training modules, or producing personalized video content, HeyGen’s versatile AI platform can be used to bring your storytelling to life for any use case, including creating product explainer videos with HeyGen.
Trusted by over
100,000+ customers
Featured use cases to push
your creative limits
Users are constantly finding new ways to use HeyGen’s AI video platform to save time, reduce cost, and improve workflows, such as using HeyGen for training videos. Here are a few of the top use cases we’re seeing.
Explore the full potential
of HeyGen's use cases
Users are constantly finding new ways to use HeyGen’s AI video platform to save time, reduce cost, and improve workflows, including building the ultimate video marketing tech stack. Here are a few of the top use cases we’re seeing.