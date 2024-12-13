background image

HeyGen is built with security, scalability, and support at its core so you can deploy AI video across your organization with confidence. Learn more through our marketers' blueprint to evaluating AI video platforms. Generate high-quality videos without expensive production, saving time and resources.

Use cases

Marketing

Empower your marketing team to produce professional videos at scale, whether you're launching a new product, boosting campaign performance, or personalizing outreach. Supercharge your video marketing strategy. Discover how to build the ultimate video marketing tech stack with AI.

Learning & Development

Whether you're creating lectures, tutorials, or motivational messages, HeyGen makes it simple to produce professional, engaging L&D videos that captivate global audiences and deliver lasting impact.

Sales

Instantly create presentations and personalized sales outreach videos for busy reps so they can concentrate on closing deals. From outbound pitches to pre-call intros, stand out at every stage of the sales process

Localization

Translate any piece of video content into over 170 languages and dialects with HeyGen’s AI lip-sync technology makes it sound natural and real. Once it’s translated, simply download the video and post on any platform.

Benefits and value

Enable teams to collaborate efficiently with role-based access, shared workspaces, and fast onboarding. Learn how to use HeyGen for training videos across departments like sales, marketing, and HR. Secure video management ensures compliance and data security across all departments.

Professional quality

Bring your brand to life with stunning AI avatars in 4k

Elevate your video content with HeyGen’s studio-quality 4K avatars. Our avatars are the most lifelike in the industry, driven by proprietary lip-sync technology that delivers unmatched realism. Make engaging videos avatars that reflect your brand’s identity and connect with your audience like never before. Plus, get priority processing to keep pace with your business needs.

Global audience

Take your brand global in 170+ languages and dialects

With Proofread for video translations, you have total control over your message in every language. Preview scripts, make line-by-line edits, and customize the tone to ensure your videos convey your story accurately and effectively. Learn how to create AI UGC ads with HeyGen to produce authentic and engaging content quickly. This feature allows you to deliver content that resonates with each audience, preserving the nuances that make your brand unique, regardless of language.

Collaboration

Unify your company with instant collaboration across global teams

Quickly invite team members, assign roles, and collaborate effortlessly in shared spaces. With version control, async commenting, and offline collaboration, you can streamline reviews and keep projects moving forward. Replace meetings with clear, contextual feedback through async video comments, accelerating your team’s workflow.

Brand kit

Ensure brand consistency with a company approved visual kit

Import your brand kit into HeyGen to define your brand voice, style, and pronunciation preferences for key terms. Whether it’s your company name, product terminology, or unique phrasing, set your specifications so every video aligns perfectly with your brand. Consistency is key, and with the brand kit, you can maintain a unified tone across all your video content effortlessly.

Customer stories

Case Study: Trivago Key Results

-50%Post-production Time
3-4Months Saved

“We did tests with other companies, and HeyGen’s AI video generator was always on top for quality. We communicated transparently, trusting their team throughout our high-risk, high-reward situation, and it entirely paid off.” - João Laureano, Creative Director

João Laureano, Creative Director

App integrations

Seamlessly integrate with your existing workflow to streamline your process. HeyGen connects effortlessly to top platforms so you can create, share, and scale videos without skipping a beat.

ChatGPT

Take text and turn it into production-ready visuals. With HeyGen and ChatGPT, you can transform AI text responses into high-quality AI videos.

The highest Trust & Safety standards

HeyGen adheres to global standards and provides peace of mind for your organization’s compliance requirements. Our dedicated Trust & Safety team ensures your data is secure and our AI is used ethically.

Enterprise FAQs

HeyGen for Enterprises is a subscription offering designed for businesses that need advanced AI video generation capabilities, control, and security. It enables teams to create, customize, and manage lifelike video content efficiently, all while ensuring enterprise-grade security and support.

HeyGen for Enterprises provides unparalleled control over video creation, from studio-quality avatars to advanced translation tools. With features like priority processing, translation proofreads, and brand customization, it’s built to elevate your video strategy and help you connect with audiences on a global scale. Plus, with our integrations and API, you can seamlessly connect HeyGen to your existing systems, streamlining video production across your entire organization.

While HeyGen for Teams is ideal for smaller teams looking for essential AI video creation tools, HeyGen for Enterprises offers a comprehensive platform tailored to larger organizations, including unlimited video creation, enhanced security features, dedicated customer support, and powerful customization options through Proofread, Brand Kit and our API access.

HeyGen for Enterprises is an ideal solution for both single and multi-team setups in mid-to-large organizations. It’s a powerful all-in-one AI video generation platform, perfectly suited for departments across Marketing, Sales, Localization, and Learning and Development, enabling them to create impactful video content at scale.

No, HeyGen does not train on your data. We ensure that our enterprise customers' data is kept separate and is not used to train our AI systems, nor is it combined with any other data for this purpose. Your data is your data. It remains private and secure.

You can get in touch with our sales team to see a demo and get started for free.

Reach out to our sales team for a tailored solution that fits your needs.

Pricing for HeyGen for Enterprises is tailored to the specific needs of your organization, including team size, required features, and support levels. Contact our sales team for a personalized quote that fits your business.

As a HeyGen Enterprise customer, you get access to extra support and services to help your organization get the most out of HeyGen. This includes 24/7 technical support and a dedicated Customer Success Manager to guide your strategy, share best practices, and provide tailored onboarding and training sessions for your team.

HeyGen Enterprise offers flexibility for your billing needs, including the option to set up regular annual invoicing. You’ll receive detailed invoices, and our team is available to answer any questions you have about billing or payment options.

You can contact our sales team here. We’re here to help you explore the full potential of HeyGen for Enterprises and find the right solution for your needs.

