What is a Video Avatar?

Talk On Camera - Without Being On Camera.
Meet your AI Spokesperson. Ready in Seconds.

Enhance your digital presence with an AI avatar generator that crafts realistic AI video avatars in minutes. Whether producing educational content, marketing videos, or social media clips, your AI video avatar replicates gestures, expressions, and voice with unmatched precision. Take control of your digital avatar and create AI videos effortlessly, without ever stepping in front of a camera. This is especially beneficial with AI video technology in marketing.

Create AI Avatar

Types of AI Video Avatars

Pick from Stock or Clone Yourself.

Choose from a diverse collection of AI video avatars or create a custom avatar creator version of yourself. This feature is perfect for content creators, businesses, and educators who need dynamic video solutions without being on camera. Learn about the importance of AI in education.

Stock Video Avatars

Drop any script into AI Studio, the deepfake maker that lets your avatar handle the rest. Make dynamic AI-generated video content, training tutorials, and social media clips come alive. Control your avatar's tone, delivery, gestures, and emotion, all in one seamless platform to create engaging content in seconds.

Clone Yourself

Generate a personalized AI video avatar that matches your voice, facial expressions, and gestures. With support for 70+ languages, your AI-powered avatar allows you to engage audiences worldwide while remaining authentic.

Case Study: Trivago Key Results

-50%Post-production Time
3-4Months Saved

“Tests with other companies show that HeyGen was always on top for quality. Transparency with their team was vital from the start because we were in a high-risk, high-reward situation, trusting entirely on them and it has paid off.”

— João Laureano, Creative Director

João Laureano, Creative Director

AI Avatar Emotions

Avatars with Expressions.

Expressive AI Avatars that Match your Script's Tone.

Your AI video avatar doesn’t just replicate your gestures and speech, it enhances them. Create inspiring, engaging, and persuasive AI-generated videos with an avatar that responds naturally to your script without sacrificing quality and speed.

😀 Original
Emotion That Aligns with Your Message.

Whether delivering an energetic keynote or a heartfelt message, your AI video avatar adjusts in real time. Our text-based editor, AI Studio, enables you to craft a distinctive and impactful vocal performance for your AI video creator avatar that no other platform can match.

Choose a Pre-Built AI Avatar or Customize Your Own.

Pick from various AI avatars, each designed to reflect different tones and personalities. For a custom AI avatar, personalize its voice, expressions, and gestures to align with your brand.

No more awkward pauses. Your avatar now has context.

Say goodbye to robotic dialogues. Advanced AI capabilities, such as Voice Director and Voice Mirroring, ensure your AI-generated videos feel natural and engaging.

AI Videos for Global Market

Create Your AI Video Avatar.

Reach Global Audiences

Transform the way you create AI videos with a lifelike video avatar that mirrors your natural expressions and voice. Whether you're an educator, entrepreneur, or marketer, an AI-powered avatar enables you to engage audiences effortlessly. Leverage multilingual capabilities in digital tools for global engagement.

Narrate Anything - For the Global Audience.

Convert any script into a high-quality AI-generated video with just a few clicks. Whether for marketing, training, or educational purposes, your AI video avatar delivers smooth, natural speech without needing a camera.

Sound Like You - In Any Language

Speak to a worldwide audience with AI video generator avatars that translate and lip-sync in 70+ languages and 175+ dialects. Your AI video creation software ensures tone, pronunciation, and expression remain accurate in every language.

Scale Your Content - With Infinite Versions Of Your Avatar

Need multiple video versions for different markets? Your AI avatar software allows you to localize, edit, and customize videos instantly. Update scripts, adjust expressions, and scale production without additional filming.

Stay Consistent - Stay Personal

Your avatar clone does more than copy your appearance. It reflects your energy, gestures, and charm. This makes every video feel personal and true to your brand. Whether for your audience, customers, or team, you can maintain a seamless connection—anywhere, anytime.

Case Study: STUDIO 47 Key Results

80%Faster news production
60%Cost reduction on studio and editing expenses

“HeyGen has fundamentally changed how STUDIO 47 produces news. Integrating AI avatars into our newsroom has redefined regional journalism and made it scalable, cost-efficient, and future-proof.”

— Sascha Devigne, Editor-in-Chief

Sascha Devigne, Editor-in-Chief

Stock Avatars

Lifelike AI Avatars

Unmatched Realism for Every Video.

Create high-quality AI videos effortlessly with AI-powered avatars that look, move, and speak like real people. Choose from hundreds of stock avatars or clone yourself to craft a personalized digital twin. Whether for marketing, education, training, or social media, our AI video generator brings your message to life—no camera required.

Avatar Types

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

AI Translator

Speak Every Language.

Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.

HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

AI Video Avatar FAQs

An AI avatar generator creates digital avatars that replicate human expressions and voices, using a script and animation to produce engaging video content. Discover how HeyGen's platform can help you start creating for free.

HeyGen allows you to create a custom AI avatar by uploading a script, which the avatar can animate, incorporating your unique style and voice. Explore what the HeyGen platform offers for free and start creating.

Using AI video avatars enables high-quality content creation without the need for filming, making it cost-effective and efficient for creators. Try the HeyGen platform to streamline your content creation process.

AI avatars can translate and lip-sync in multiple languages, ensuring natural speech and accuracy, enhancing global content reach. Begin your global outreach with the HeyGen platform.

Yes, HeyGen's AI avatars can accurately mimic voices and expressions, delivering realistic and engaging video content. See the accuracy for yourself on the HeyGen platform.

Testimonials

What Customers Say About Us

