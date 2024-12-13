Skills Training - Use Case
Boost training engagement and retention with AI
Training is only effective if people complete it. Lengthy slideshows and text-heavy manuals can quickly reduce engagement. With HeyGen, training and development teams can easily create AI training videos that improve completion rates, enhance knowledge retention, and boost performance.
Benefits and value
Transform learning with engaging video training
Make training videos more engaging and effective
Studies show that video-based learning is far more effective than text-based content. Employees are more likely to retain information when it is presented visually and audibly compared to reading a document. HeyGen training videos make learning more interactive and engaging, leading to better outcomes.
Create compelling AI-driven training videos in minutes
Filming, editing, and hiring voiceover artists can be costly and time-consuming. HeyGen simplifies video creation with AI-powered avatars, voiceovers, and easy-to-use templates, allowing businesses, educators, and content creators to produce high-quality training videos in minutes without expensive production equipment.
Deliver consistent training videos in every region
Need to train employees in multiple locations? Expand your online course reach? HeyGen’s AI-powered translation and lip-syncing make it easy to localize training videos in over 170 languages and dialects for corporate teams, online learners, and social media audiences without the hassle of reshooting content.
Customer stories
Discover how L&D teams scale training content
“With HeyGen, things become less complex and more intuitive. While using AI can be intimidating, the flow with HeyGen makes it easy to navigate, and allows our team to save time and money all while keeping Sibelco employees safe.”
How to
create training videos with HeyGen
Start creating professional-quality training videos in minutes—no production team or editing skills required.
Pick from customizable templates designed for sales, marketing, IT, and HR training. Need full control? Start with a blank canvas and apply your brand kit for a seamless, on-brand experience.
Upload your training script and choose from 700+ lifelike AI avatars to narrate your content. Want a personal touch? Create your own digital twin for a more familiar, engaging experience.
Use HeyGen’s drag-and-drop editor to adjust text, fonts, and colors. Add logos, product demos, or team workflows to reinforce learning and ensure brand consistency.
Easily translate and lip-sync training videos into multiple languages with AI-powered localization, ensuring every individual gets the same high-quality learning experience.
Once your video is finalized, export it in your preferred format and share it across your social accounts, community, internal training portals, email, or company intranet - wherever your audience learns best.
FAQ
AI training videos are short, engaging videos designed to teach specific skills, workflows, or best practices. They help companies communicate essential knowledge, spark engagement, and scale learning across teams.
Video is an effective way to boost learner engagement and clarity compared to static content. HeyGen makes it easy to create high-quality AI training videos without a full production team, enabling faster skill-building and consistent knowledge sharing.
HeyGen uses AI-powered video creation tools, including lifelike avatars, automated voiceovers, and pre-built templates. Marketers, L&D professionals, or any content creator can produce polished AI training videos quickly without needing advanced technical skills.
Yes. HeyGen lets you apply your brand colors, fonts, logos, and other visuals, so your AI training videos reflect a unified brand identity. You can also adapt the tone and style based on your audience.
Absolutely. HeyGen supports AI translation and lip-syncing in various languages, letting you scale training content globally without extra production costs.
No. HeyGen is built for users of all skill levels. Its intuitive drag-and-drop tools and user-friendly interface help you create polished videos without needing a background in video editing.
You can make employee onboarding videos, compliance training, leadership development modules, product tutorials, or any other training materials. Simply tailor your video to fit the needs of your learners.
Typically, 2–5 minutes is ideal for a focused piece of training content. However, you can create longer or shorter videos depending on your subject matter and the platform where you’ll share them.
You can distribute HeyGen videos across multiple channels: LMS platforms, email campaigns, your company’s internal knowledge base, or social networks. Provide easy access so learners can watch on their own schedules.
With HeyGen’s AI features, you can produce a professional training video in minutes. This streamlined process allows you to keep your training materials up to date and meet pressing deadlines with ease.
