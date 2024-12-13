AI SDRs - Use Case
Transform interactive AI avatars into your most efficient sales representatives
Speed matters in sales, but your team can’t be everywhere at once. HeyGen’s interactive AI avatars serve as virtual AI sales avatars that answer prospect questions, qualify leads, and book meetings 24/7. They help deliver a more engaging and personalized buying experience on your website and Zoom calls, significantly increasing conversions.
Benefits and value
Speed up your sales pipeline and guide customers down the right path
Personalize sales outreach at scale without adding more headcount
Every prospect desires a fast, relevant response. HeyGen’s interactive avatars, functioning as AI sales avatars, deliver personalized experiences at scale. They adjust to various buyer questions and guide customers through the sales funnel—without needing more SDRs.
Engage and qualify leads 24/7 to capture every opportunity
Timing is everything in sales, but most sales teams can’t respond immediately. HeyGen’s AI sales avatars utilize interactive avatars to act like your sales assistants. They provide instant, consistent, and personalized responses to prospect questions at any hour.
Free up your team for high-value deals
Your sales team should focus on closing deals, not answering repetitive questions. HeyGen’s AI sales avatars tackle upfront engagement and qualification on your website. This allows your sales reps to spend more time with qualified prospects who are ready to purchase.
Customer stories
Discover how sales teams effectively use AI sales avatars
How to
create powerful AI sales avatars with HeyGen
Open HeyGen and log in to start setting up your interactive avatar to engage prospects, answer questions, and qualify leads—24/7, no human sales team necessary.
Choose from HeyGen’s public avatars or use your custom avatar for a branded experience. Click “Knowledge” to create or edit a Knowledge Base, ensuring your AI sales avatar responds in alignment with your brand voice.
Tailor the avatar’s voice, language, and personality to fit your target audience. Rename the avatar and refine messaging that aligns with your AI sales avatar strategy.
Before deploying, run a test conversation by clicking “Start New Chat.” Fine-tune the AI sales avatar’s responses, adjust the tone, and optimize lead qualification.
Integrate your AI sales avatar on your website, landing pages, or chatbots to engage visitors in real-time. You can also add it to Zoom calls to handle FAQs and keep prospects engaged even without a live rep.
After testing, launch your AI sales avatar across your platforms. Whether it’s answering questions, capturing lead data, or booking meetings, HeyGen’s interactive avatar ensures your sales process runs 24/7.
FAQ
AI sales avatars are virtual assistants that enhance sales by answering questions, qualifying leads, and booking meetings around the clock. Sign up for free today and explore how they can transform your sales process.
HeyGen’s interactive avatars guide prospects through the sales funnel with personalized interactions, ensuring lead qualification at scale. Learn more and start qualifying leads efficiently today.
Yes, you can use HeyGen's AI avatars to handle lead qualifications, allowing your SDR team to focus on closing sales-ready prospects. Consider creating a free account to see how they suit your needs.
Deploy your interactive avatar on your website by integrating HeyGen’s solution for real-time engagement with visitors. Try it free and experience seamless integration.
Yes, you can use HeyGen's avatars in Zoom calls to answer FAQs and keep prospects engaged without a live representative. Experience live interaction by signing up free.
HeyGen's avatars integrate seamlessly with existing sales tools to enhance workflow without disrupting operations. Start a free trial to explore integrations today.
Yes, HeyGen's interactive avatars can communicate in multiple languages, catering to a global audience. Start for free and communicate globally.
Setting up an interactive avatar with HeyGen is quick, allowing you to start engaging prospects almost immediately. Create a free account and streamline your setup process.
Industries across sales, marketing, education, and more can benefit from HeyGen's interactive avatars for enhanced engagement and efficiency. Explore a free trial and see how it fits your industry needs.
