Open HeyGen and log in to start setting up your interactive avatar to engage prospects, answer questions, and qualify leads—24/7, no human sales team necessary.

Choose from HeyGen’s public avatars or use your custom avatar for a branded experience. Click “Knowledge” to create or edit a Knowledge Base, ensuring your AI sales avatar responds in alignment with your brand voice.

Tailor the avatar’s voice, language, and personality to fit your target audience. Rename the avatar and refine messaging that aligns with your AI sales avatar strategy.

Before deploying, run a test conversation by clicking “Start New Chat.” Fine-tune the AI sales avatar’s responses, adjust the tone, and optimize lead qualification.

Deploy your avatar where it matters most.

Integrate your AI sales avatar on your website, landing pages, or chatbots to engage visitors in real-time. You can also add it to Zoom calls to handle FAQs and keep prospects engaged even without a live rep.