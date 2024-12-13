Sales Outreach - Use Case
Sales videos to stand out at every stage of the buyer journey
Sales is all about building genuine connections. HeyGen makes it easy to create personalized sales videos that grab attention, engage leads, and move deals forward without ever recording a video. From outbound pitches to pre-call intros and post-meeting recaps, stand out at every stage of the sales process with individualized videos. Learn more about how to use HeyGen for personalized sales outreach.
Benefits and value
Engage smarter, follow up faster, and close more deals
Cut through the noise with personalized sales outreach
Traditional sales emails and calls often go unnoticed. HeyGen’s video tools help you deliver a personal touch at scale without the extra time or effort, ensuring every lead feels valued and engaged. Simply type in a script, and with a single click, create multiple versions of your sales videos tailored to different prospects, pain points, or industries. Discover how to A/B test AI videos to optimize your outreach strategies.
Save time while staying personal with sales video
Creating high-quality, personalized videos doesn’t have to be a time-sink. HeyGen’s intuitive platform lets you produce professional videos in minutes, so you can focus on closing deals instead of recording videos. With pre-built templates, lifelike AI avatars, and seamless editing, you can keep a personal touch while saving time to focus on building relationships and closing deals. Learn how to use HeyGen for sales presentations to create compelling video demos effortlessly.
Move deals forward with engaging video follow-ups
Following up is critical but can feel repetitive. With HeyGen, you can easily create personalized follow-up sales videos that highlight key points, answer questions, and build trust, helping you keep deals on track. Haven’t heard back? With just a few clicks, gently nudge your prospects with reminders or fresh insights to reignite the conversation using video. Explore how to use HeyGen for AI SDR to streamline and automate your sales interactions.
Customer stories
Discover how sales teams are winning with AI
How to
create personalized sales videos with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and start creating personalized sales videos that grab attention and build connections - no camera needed. Watch how to use HeyGen for personalized sales outreach to engage leads effectively.
Make your videos stand out by uploading a two-minute recording so HeyGen can generate a lifelike avatar of you.
Upload your script and pair it with your avatar. Incorporate product visuals, screen recordings, or custom backgrounds to tailor each sales video to your prospect’s needs.
Use HeyGen’s drag-and-drop editor to adjust text, colors, fonts, and layouts. Add personalized touches, like your prospect’s name or company, and branding elements, such as your logo or tagline, to ensure the video feels tailored and professional.
Easily upload a CSV file or integrate HeyGen with your CRM or contact forms. HeyGen can generate personalized videos for every new contact or lead automatically, saving time while maintaining a personal touch.
Once your video is ready, export it in your preferred format and share it across your channels. Or, integrate HeyGen with your CRM, MAP, and other platforms to automate the sends.
FAQ
Personalized video sales outreach uses tailored video messages to connect with leads and customers. It’s an effective way to stand out, build trust, and drive engagement throughout the sales process.
HeyGen allows you to create high-quality, personalized sales videos quickly. Whether it’s for outbound pitches, follow-ups, pre-call intros, or post-meeting summaries, HeyGen’s AI-powered platform helps you engage leads with tailored messaging at scale.
Yes, HeyGen makes it easy to scale personalization. You can create one script and generate multiple sales video versions with dynamic fields for names, companies, or specific pain points—all in just a few clicks.
Videos add a personal touch to follow-ups, making your messages more engaging and memorable. HeyGen helps you reinforce key points, answer questions, and even nudge prospects if they haven’t responded, keeping your deals on track.
Absolutely. HeyGen is designed for ease of use, with an intuitive interface and pre-built templates. Even if you have no video editing experience, you can create professional sales videos in minutes.
Traditional video production can take hours or days, involving scripting, recording, and editing. With HeyGen, you can create sales videos in minutes using AI-powered tools, allowing you to focus on selling instead of production.
Yes, HeyGen makes it simple to update your video scripts whenever needed. Whether you’re adding new information or refining your messaging, you can easily tweak the script and generate updated videos on demand.
HeyGen supports a range of sales videos, including outbound introduction videos, pre-call messages, follow-up videos, and post-meeting summaries. These can be tailored to each stage of the sales process.
Yes, HeyGen is ideal for scaling your outreach. You can create personalized sales videos for dozens or even hundreds of leads quickly, ensuring every prospect gets a unique, relevant message.
Absolutely. HeyGen sales videos can be shared via email, LinkedIn messages, CRMs, or embedded into other platforms. This flexibility ensures you can reach leads wherever they’re most active.
