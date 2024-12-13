Move deals forward with engaging video follow-ups

Following up is critical but can feel repetitive. With HeyGen, you can easily create personalized follow-up sales videos that highlight key points, answer questions, and build trust, helping you keep deals on track. Haven’t heard back? With just a few clicks, gently nudge your prospects with reminders or fresh insights to reignite the conversation using video. Explore how to use HeyGen for AI SDR to streamline and automate your sales interactions.