Introducing HeyGen Avatar IV
Create a Lifelike, Talking Avatar from Photo
With our advanced AI technology, Avatar IV turns a single image into a captivating talking video. This powerful AI video generator creates lifelike avatars, complete with synchronized voice, facial expressions, and now even hand gestures. You can explore the advancements in AI video generation and see how all you need is your script and a photo to create this amazing digital persona.
Innovation Built In
Voice-Synced Motion
Your talking avatar from photo does more than just talk; it reacts and conveys emotions based on your script. Experience natural timing, tone, and movement for an engaging delivery that feels real.
Realistic Hand Gestures
Enhance your realistic avatar creator with expressive hand movements that align perfectly with your avatar’s speech. Learn about the importance of hand gestures in communication, as they are ideal for emphasis, subtlety, and effective visual storytelling.
Stylized or Lifelike
Select from hyper-realistic clones or stylized characters. Our AI avatar maker supports human, anime, and animal avatars in both portrait and full-body formats.
Step 1
Upload a Photo
Ensure your image is clear — be it portrait, half-body, or full-body.
Step 2
Add Script or Audio
Input your script or upload an audio file — we will synchronize it with actions.
Step 3
Generate Video
Instantly, your talking avatar from photo speaks, reacts, and gestures, all powered by our AI video maker.
@stevenmacgregor03
Demonstrates how Avatar IV performs with different angles while maintaining accurate lip sync and emotion in motion.
@minchoi
Shows complete vocal expression created from one photo and audio — 100% AI, achieving perfect lip sync without actors.
@maxescu
Illustrates lifelike emotions and an AI voice with original music using just one image.
@jeff_synthesized
Features an AI bear presenting the news — no real actors, only one image and a script.
@visiblemaker
Creates an AI short film driven by memes, showcasing talking animals, cinematic cuts, and full voice sync.
@SarahAnnabels
Even hand-drawn portraits come to life — powered by Avatar IV’s stylized generation.
@nkwrnr
A fully AI-generated vocal performance — one photo, one voice, zero camera.
@SarahAnnabels
Expressive, stylized, and full of attitude — AI meets muppet magic.
@emperor.nick_
He doesn’t blink, but he does talk. AI baby co-host powered by Avatar IV.
→ Beyond Lip Sync
With Avatar IV, avatars don’t just talk — they act. The enhanced model responds to tone and emotion, providing lifelike expressions along with synchronized gestures for a truly human-like performance.
→ Speak with Your Hands
With Avatar IV, avatars don’t merely move — they gesture. The natural hand motions are synchronized to your voice, adding depth and expressiveness to every piece.
→ Go Beyond Human
Avatar IV breaks creativity boundaries — it’s not just for humans anymore. Transform a sketch, cartoon, or even an animal into a talking, expressive avatar. From lifelike humans to anime and fantasy creatures, you can create any persona with outstanding performance.
→ Beyond Front-Facing
Avatar IV generates avatars from more than just front-facing photos. It accommodates tilted heads, profiles, and angled poses — yielding a faithful render every time.
Avatar Types
Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.
Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.
Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.
Avatar IV
Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.
Video Avatar
A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.
Photo Avatar
Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.
Generative Avatar
Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.
Interactive Avatar
Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.
AI Translator
Speak Every Language.
Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.
HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.
Avatar IV FAQs
Avatar IV is HeyGen's advanced AI avatar engine that creates lifelike talking avatars from a single photo, featuring voice sync, facial expressions, and hand gestures. You can start exploring the potential of HeyGen for free by signing up here.
HeyGen uses an AI engine to animate static photos with voice sync, facial expressions, and gestures, needing only a script and an image.
Yes, HeyGen avatars support various styles such as hyper-realistic, anime, and animals, providing flexibility in avatar design.
No, you do not need a camera; Avatar IV generates a video using just a photo and a script.
HeyGen localizes videos by adapting content to different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech and perfect lip-sync.