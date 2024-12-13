Introducing HeyGen Avatar IV

Create a Lifelike, Talking Avatar from Photo

With our advanced AI technology, Avatar IV turns a single image into a captivating talking video. This powerful AI video generator creates lifelike avatars, complete with synchronized voice, facial expressions, and now even hand gestures. You can explore the advancements in AI video generation and see how all you need is your script and a photo to create this amazing digital persona.


video thumbnail

Innovation Built In

Voice-Synced Motion

Your talking avatar from photo does more than just talk; it reacts and conveys emotions based on your script. Experience natural timing, tone, and movement for an engaging delivery that feels real.

Realistic Hand Gestures

Enhance your realistic avatar creator with expressive hand movements that align perfectly with your avatar’s speech. Learn about the importance of hand gestures in communication, as they are ideal for emphasis, subtlety, and effective visual storytelling.

Stylized or Lifelike

Select from hyper-realistic clones or stylized characters. Our AI avatar maker supports human, anime, and animal avatars in both portrait and full-body formats.

How It works?

Start with Just One Photo

One Script. One Click. Full Performance.

Step 1

Upload a Photo

Ensure your image is clear — be it portrait, half-body, or full-body.

a picture of a woman with a button that says upload a photoa picture of a woman with a button that says upload a photo

Step 2

Add Script or Audio

Input your script or upload an audio file — we will synchronize it with actions.

a screenshot of a screen that says type your script here or upload or record audio .a screenshot of a screen that says type your script here or upload or record audio .

Step 3

Generate Video

Instantly, your talking avatar from photo speaks, reacts, and gestures, all powered by our AI video maker.

a drawing of a woman 's face with hoop earringsa drawing of a woman 's face with hoop earrings
background image

Created with Avatar IV

See What You Can Create

Watch real videos generated with Avatar IV — transforming just one photo and a script into stunning animations.

@stevenmacgregor03

Demonstrates how Avatar IV performs with different angles while maintaining accurate lip sync and emotion in motion.

video thumbnail

@minchoi

Shows complete vocal expression created from one photo and audio — 100% AI, achieving perfect lip sync without actors.

video thumbnail

@maxescu

Illustrates lifelike emotions and an AI voice with original music using just one image.

video thumbnail

@jeff_synthesized

Features an AI bear presenting the news — no real actors, only one image and a script.

video thumbnail

@visiblemaker

Creates an AI short film driven by memes, showcasing talking animals, cinematic cuts, and full voice sync.

video thumbnail

@SarahAnnabels

Even hand-drawn portraits come to life — powered by Avatar IV’s stylized generation.

video thumbnail

@nkwrnr

A fully AI-generated vocal performance — one photo, one voice, zero camera.

video thumbnail

@SarahAnnabels

Expressive, stylized, and full of attitude — AI meets muppet magic.

video thumbnail

@emperor.nick_

He doesn’t blink, but he does talk. AI baby co-host powered by Avatar IV.

video thumbnail

A New Generation of Talking Avatars

Why Avatar IV Stands Out？

Discover how Avatar IV provides sharper visuals, smarter motions, and more expressive avatars than ever before.


→ Beyond Lip Sync

With Avatar IV, avatars don’t just talk — they act. The enhanced model responds to tone and emotion, providing lifelike expressions along with synchronized gestures for a truly human-like performance.

video thumbnail
Photo Avatar V3
Avatar IV
Natural Voice Sync
Voice Mirroring
Full-Body Avatar Support
Multi-Language Localization
Video Export
Max Resolution (1280p+)
Expressive Facial Movement
Realistic Hand Gestures
Flexible Camera Angles
Stylized Avatars
Voice Director

Avatar Types

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

video thumbnail
altalt

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


video thumbnail
altalt

Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

video thumbnail
altalt

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

video thumbnail
altalt

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

video thumbnail
altalt

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

video thumbnail
altalt

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

AI Translator

Speak Every Language.

Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.

HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.

video thumbnail

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Avatar IV FAQs

Avatar IV is HeyGen's advanced AI avatar engine that creates lifelike talking avatars from a single photo, featuring voice sync, facial expressions, and hand gestures. You can start exploring the potential of HeyGen for free by signing up here.


HeyGen uses an AI engine to animate static photos with voice sync, facial expressions, and gestures, needing only a script and an image.

Yes, HeyGen avatars support various styles such as hyper-realistic, anime, and animals, providing flexibility in avatar design.

No, you do not need a camera; Avatar IV generates a video using just a photo and a script.

HeyGen localizes videos by adapting content to different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech and perfect lip-sync.

Testimonials

What Customers Say About Us

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo