Social Media - Use Case
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes
Your social media audience scrolls fast. With HeyGen, you can create eye-catching AI videos for Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and more. Whether you’re launching a campaign, promoting a product, or connecting with your followers, stand out with scroll-stopping videos that are fast, scalable, and cost-effective.
Benefits and value
Unlock the power of social media for every business need
Produce more social videos in 10x less time than before
Stop dealing with long production cycles and creative bottlenecks. Produce professional-grade videos on demand with HeyGen. Pick a ready-made template, customize your message, and publish - no advanced editing skills are required.
Reduce editing and production costs while keeping quality high
Creating high-quality social media content doesn’t have to break the bank. Streamline every step of the creation process, cutting out expensive agencies or extra in-house resources. The result? Polished, engaging videos at a fraction of the cost.
Reach global audiences with multilingual videos
Reaching a global audience is easier than ever with HeyGen’s translation and localization tools. Produce content in over 170 languages and dialects with realistic lip-syncing and AI voiceovers, ensuring your message resonates with audiences everywhere.
Customer stories
Discover how marketers speed up social media creation
Equity Trust creates 12 videos an hour with AI
Learn how Equity Trust uses HeyGen to overcome resource constraints, scale content creation, and deliver impactful, professional-grade videos at 5X speed.
AGM expands social media reach with 10+ languages in hours
See how Attention Grabbing Media uses HeyGen’s AI to scale NaturalSlim’s social media videos globally, cutting production time by 3X while preserving authenticity.
“HeyGen has been incredibly helpful for us, especially since it was new territory for everyone involved. We didn’t have any viral videos until we started using HeyGen. When we began using it, everything changed. Our follower count increased, and our audience became way more engaged with the content.”
How to
create social media videos with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen, your AI-powered social media video editor for fast, professional-quality results.
Explore an array of customizable templates designed for social media content. Whether you need a promo, tutorial, or announcement, pick the style that aligns with your brand. Apply your brand kit in seconds for a consistent, polished look.
Upload your script and choose a dynamic AI avatar for a human element. Add b-roll footage to showcase your product or service in action, adding depth and visual flair to every social media video.
Personalize your video by adjusting text, fonts, and colors with our intuitive drag-and-drop social media video editor. Include branding elements and refine every detail to match your marketing goals.
Enhance your creation with animations, graphics, and images from HeyGen’s extensive library. Craft truly eye-catching social media videos that draw attention and spark engagement.
When your video is final, export it in your preferred format and share it across all your social channels to maximize reach.
FAQ
HeyGen is an AI video generation platform and social media video editor that helps marketers produce high-quality, engaging content quickly and affordably. Whether you need personalized videos, localized clips, or on-brand visuals, HeyGen simplifies the entire production process.
With HeyGen’s social media video editor, you can produce professional-grade videos in minutes. Forget traditional video shoots and hours of editing—choose a template, customize, and share.
Absolutely! Our AI-driven social media video editor features advanced translation and localization, so you can create videos in over 10 languages. Realistic lip-syncing and voice cloning help maintain authenticity.
Our social media video editor is perfect for product updates, educational content, promotional campaigns, personalized messages, and more. Repurpose your content across TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube—wherever your audience lives.
Definitely! Our social media video editor is built for lean teams, eliminating the need for costly production resources. Hit the ground running with user-friendly templates and quick editing tools.
HeyGen stands out with lifelike AI avatars, robust localization, and a user-friendly social media video editor interface. Your videos look polished and professional without the hefty charges.
Content created using our social media video editor is specifically designed to capture attention and boost engagement. From personalized elements to stunning visuals, you’ll see improved metrics in no time.
Not at all. Our social media video editor is user-friendly and requires no prior editing background. Just log in, pick a template, and begin creating.
Yes, our social media video editor simplifies repurposing existing content—turning old footage into new, high-impact videos for diverse platforms and audiences.
It’s straightforward to begin. Sign up for a free account, explore our social media video editor, and start creating your first video in minutes. HeyGen’s intuitive tools help you launch your social content strategy much faster.
