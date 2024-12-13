Welcome to Your AI Video Jumpstart Guide
Want to create more video content but feel held back by limited time, budget, or production resources? You’re not alone. Here’s the good news: with HeyGen, your team can produce videos that look even better than traditional productions at a fraction of the cost and time.
This guide is built for agencies ready to elevate their clients’ marketing and content with AI video. You’ll learn how to go from concept to campaign, creating high-quality, scalable content without needing cameras, studios, or on-screen talent.
Don’t miss the hands-on video creation exercise in the Making Your First Video section. It’s designed to help you learn by doing and get up to speed in no time. Let's get started!
Top Use Cases: How Agencies Are Using HeyGen
HeyGen is more than a video tool. It’s a creative engine built for teams who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without sacrificing quality. From influencer ads to onboarding flows, here’s how agencies and customers across industries are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.
Client Pitches and Proposals
Why Video is Critical in Business Growth Today
The Challenge
- Traditional production is expensive, slow, and limited by budgets
- Teams must do more with less—tighter budgets, less time, and pressure to outperform competitors
What AI Video Unlocks
Speed
- 40 hours/week video production time saved, allowing Reply.io to grow its CEO’s TikTok account to a quarter million followers in under a year
- 5X faster production timeline for educational video content at financial services leader Equity Trust
Cost Savings
- 60% reduction in video production costs by Tomorrow.io
- €1,000 saved per minute of training content by Sibelco
Scalability
- A/B tested 6X faster, deploying 50 unique AI influencer ads at Favoured
- 80-90% average completion rate for customer and partner training videos at Komatsu
Localization
- 30 different markets reached, 3-4 months of post-production time saved by Trivago
Personalization
- 50k+ personalized videos with 3X the engagement produced by Videoimagem for AB InBev
Want to dive in deeper?
→ AI Video Marketing Strategy eBook
→ 5 ways to be more efficient with your marketing budget eBook
HeyGen for Agency Partners
HeyGen’s Agency Partners program is built for creative and marketing teams looking to scale high-quality video production with the speed and efficiency of AI. From global agencies like Ogilvy and Publicis to fast-moving boutique teams, partners rely on HeyGen to deliver compelling video content at a fraction of the traditional cost and time.
What Agencies Partners Get
- Unlimited video creation
- Flexible seat management for teams
- Organized client workspaces with sub-workspace support
- Remote likeness consent and efficient avatar creation tools
- Enterprise-grade security, admin controls, and SSO
- Dedicated customer support and partner success resources
- Certification program and potential inclusion in the HeyGen Agency Directory
- Early feature access and discounted enterprise pricing
Why Agencies Choose HeyGen
- 10x content production output
- 50%+ reduction in video costs
- Enables white-glove service at scale
- Structured onboarding, live training, and community access
- Ideal for modern, scalable video strategies
→ Learn more about HeyGen for Agency Partners
→ Talk to our Agency Team: Calendar Link
→ Watch: How AI Video Generation Can Confirm Your Content Strategy with Marketing AI Institute
Making Your First AI Video
Introduction
New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? You’ve got this. This section will walk you through each step to help you make a great video, fast.
Video Ad
Best for advertising products and services
Social Influencer Video
Best for vertical social media videos
Training Videos
Best for onboarding, training, internal communications
Like learning in action?
Pick a video type above to open a ready-made template in HeyGen and follow along as you go.
Not ready to dive in yet?
No sweat. Skim the steps now and come back to the full how-to when you’re ready.
Ready to get started? Begin with this 2-minute tour of HeyGen’s AI Studio Editor, and then let’s dive in!
For more information, visit our follow along video tutorials
→ HeyGen Academy: 101
broad overview of all HeyGen features
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio
deeper dive into video editing
Step 1: Set up for scale: Brand Kit & Sub-Workspaces
Efficient teams don’t start from zero every time–they build systems that scale.
With HeyGen, it’s easy to keep your clients’ videos on-brand by setting up a Brand Kit for each, making their fonts, colors, logos and assets easily available within HeyGen’s AI Studio editor.
Just paste in your client’s URL to get started, or upload your brand elements manually.
In a hurry? No problem. You can always come back and finish this step later.
Certified HeyGen for Agency Partners program members also have access to Sub-Workspaces, which are separate workspaces within a HeyGen account that allow for better team and project management. Each Sub-Workspace has its own members, permissions, and settings, allowing your team to control access, billing, and API usage across different clients and campaigns.
Pro Tip
Once your Brand Kit is armed with your brand's colors, you can easily update most HeyGen Templates to match. Just swap in your colors so every video stays on-brand, or hit the Shuffle Colors button to have HeyGen swap them automatically.
Step 2: Write Your Script
The script is the backbone of a great video. Here’s how to make it count:
- Start with a strong hook (the first 3-5 seconds matter most)
- End with a clear CTA (call to action)
- Keep it simple, direct and jargon-free
Pro Tip: Want to move faster? Check the following Best Practices page for using tools like ChatGPT to write your script.
Still not sure where to begin? Here are a few sample outlines for inspiration.
If you’re following along in HeyGen, these scripts are already built into your template.
Dive deeper into scripting
Explore script templates and more tips for popular marketing and communications video types
Video Ads - Social Influencer Videos - How-To Videos - Product Explainers - Brand Videos - Webinars and Podcasts - Newsletters - Learning Courses - Explainer Videos - Corporate Training - Skills Training - HR and Onboarding Training - Compliance Training - Safety Training - AI Tutorials - Leadership Updates and Internal Communications
Best Practices: Write Scripts Better and Faster with AI
Want to work smarter, not harder? Here are some tips for leveraging tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini or others to speed up script-writing.
Give the AI a direct and detailed prompt to describe the video you’re making. Add important context, such as:
- What kind of video you’re creating (influencer ad, product tutorial, brand video)
- Who it’s for (target audience)
- The goal of the video (drive clicks, explain a concept, educate)
- Tone or voice you’d like it to use (friendly, professional, conversational)
Sample prompt:
"Write a 60-second video script for an influencer ad promoting a new skincare line called HeySkin to a Gen-Z audience. The tone should be confident and clear. End with a strong call to action.”
Step 2: Add key talking points
You can get more accurate results by including a short bullet list of the points you want the video to cover.
Example:
- Product/service name
- Key value proposition
- Call to action
Sample prompt:
"Include the following points: HeySkin helps you stay moisturized all day. CTA: Use my discount code for 10% off."
Step 3: Ask for the right format
Let the AI know you need the script in a way that works well for a video.
Example:
- A spoken script delivered by a Gen-Z beauty influencer
- A casual, human tone
Sample prompt:
"Write this as a spoken script read by a Gen Z beauty influencer. Use natural, playful, and conversational language."
Step 4: Review and tweak
Next, copy and paste the script into HeyGen and hit the preview button to have your avatar read it aloud! Does it sound natural? Does it flow in the way you want? If not, ask ChatGPT to revise with prompts such as:
- Make this more casual/formal
- Add a stronger hook at the start
- Include a line about [feature or benefit]
- Turn this into a 30-second version
- Give me three versions of the CTA
Dive deeper into scripting
Step 3: Create a Hyper Realistic Avatar
Your spokesperson sets the tone. HeyGen has 700+ ready-made Public Avatars for use, but creating a hyper-realistic Custom Avatar gives you the ability to flex to any clients' needs.
HeyGen offers multiple options for creating Custom Avatars. Click the links below to dive into the details further.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
You'll Get
Best For
2-5 training minute video
Most realistic appearance, movement, voice and lip sync based on your training video
Hyper realistic digital twin
10-15 photos
Realistic appearance based on your photos, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip sync
Realistic digital twin
Text prompt
Fully AI-generated appearance, movement, voice and lip sync
Fictional characters in realistic or varying animation styles
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
Very realistic appearance based on a photo, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip sync. Requires credits to generate.
<30 sec videos, including lip syncing to music
When creating a Custom Avatar, remember: quality in = quality out. The better your photos, videos, and written prompts, the more realistic and polished your avatar will be.
Whatever’s in your Hyper Realistic Avatar training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will be reflected in the final result.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
Best Practices
2-5 training minute video
10-15 photos
Generate Avatar
Text prompt
If you’re new to prompt writing, check out our prompting best practices
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
1 photo including only the subject, well-lit and good resolution
Pro tip
Use HeyGen’s Generate Looks feature to switch your avatar’s pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Want to dive in deeper?
Best Practices: Creating High Quality Custom AI Voices
HeyGen has a massive library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes the perfect video calls for something custom. Below are three ways to create Custom Voices.
Custom Voice Type
Creation Method
Output
Best For
Automatic when creating a Hyper-Realistic Avatar
or
Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonations. Supports multiple emotions.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
Text prompt specifying attributes (age, accent, gender, tone, pitch, emotion)
Fully AI-generated voice based on prompt.
A fictional voice or highly characterized voices
External AI Voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. Great option for a digital twin, but usually requires additional payment.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
For the best voice quality, start with strong source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:
• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 6–8" from your mouth
• Record in a quiet, noise-free space
• Speak clearly with natural pauses and slight emotional expression
• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for more versatility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)
Want to dive in deeper?
→ Ultimate guide to hyper-realistic Custom Voice Cloning
Best Practices: Prompting Like A Pro
Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch such as images, motion, or audio.
Prompting is a powerful skill for any AI creator. When paired with HeyGen, prompting unlocks countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is your only limitation! Get ready to experiment and iterate.
Feature
Function
Use it For
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
Bring Photo Avatars
Creating Custom Avatars (realistic or animated)
Creating Custom Voices
Prompting Best Practices
Be Specific
The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion) the better the AI can match your vision.
Start with Structure
Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.
Include Context & Intent
Let the AI know the purpose: Is it for a product demo? A social ad? A tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.
Use Descriptive Language
Use adjectives that convey emotion, style, or clarity (e.g., “confident,” “minimalist,” “high energy,” “calm pace”).
Iterate & Refine
Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to dramatically better results in all media types!
Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating
Explore the resources below to dive deeper into each type and get the most out of your prompts!
Step 4: Create and polish your scenes in AI Studio
Now that your script and avatar are ready, it’s time to bring your message to life in HeyGen’s AI Studio editor where it’s easy to customize, enhance, and polish every part of your video– no editing experience required!
- Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or Templates you set up in Step 1.
- Reinforce your message with on-screen text or visuals and trigger them to appear/disappear with Animations.
- Browse HeyGen’s stock media library for high-quality b-roll video, royalty-free.
- Use Premium Scene Transitions to give your video a smooth, professional polish.
- Add and customize Captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
- Translate your videos to reach global learners, teammates, and audiences
Pro Tip
Create and A/B test multiple versions of your videos to improve performance, drive results, and boost conversions.
Ready to edit like a pro?
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, an in-depth video course covering HeyGen's editing features
Best Practices: Adjust Pronunciation, Emotions, and Intonations
Need your avatar to sound just right? HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery that feels true to life.
Feature
Function
Use it To
Add pauses and adjust the pronunciation of specific words directly in the Script Panel
Upload or record audio with the tone, pacing, and pronunciation you want, and let any avatar deliver it in their own voice
Shape the emotion and tone of a script with the click of a button
Add more range to your Custom Voice by uploading extra recordings with different emotional tones. Choose the one that fits each moment best
Want to see it in action?
Strategies to Scale Your Impact
Whether your clients are trying to reach new markets, test what works, or tailor content to niche audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.
Optimize and Iterate like a Performance Marketing Pro
With HeyGen, creating multiple versions of your videos for A/B testing has never been easier, faster, and cheaper. Learn how to A/B test like a performance marketing pro and start boosting conversions, maximizing performance, and building campaigns with data-driven confidence!
Go Global with Translation
Learn how to translate and localize your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.
Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customizing how certain words are handled (i.e., brandname pronunciations, forcing or blocking translation for certain terms).
Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.
Need some inspiration? Check out how Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localize TV ads in 30 markets.
Personalize At Scale
Add a personal touch to your email campaigns, sales outreach, or customer support with Personalized Videos. By using dynamic elements, like the viewer’s name or details tailored to their interests, you can create a unique, more engaging experience for each person.
Integrate Personalized Videos directly into your workflow on HubSpot, Zapier, Make, Clay and more!
Interactive Avatar
Whether for sales, customer support, or education, Interactive Avatars turn one-way videos into dynamic, two-way conversations. It’s a powerful way to boost engagement, personalize experiences, and drive action.
Need some inspiration? Check out how getitAI increases ecommerce sales with live, personalized shopping experiences.
Support Change Management with Flexible, Updatable Content
Change is constant and your learning materials need to keep pace. Whether you’re refreshing a full course module or updating a single training video, traditional content production with re-shooting and editing can turn even a small update into a major lift.
With HeyGen, updating videos takes minutes, not days. Swap out scripts, edit text, change visuals, and generate new versions with just a few clicks. No more bottlenecks. Just fast, flexible video that helps your learners adapt as quickly as your organization moves. Learn more about using HeyGen for change management.
Accessibility and Inclusive Learning at Scale
In today’s learning environments, accessibility isn’t optional- it’s essential. Learners bring a wide range of abilities, preferences, and digital literacy levels, and your content needs to reflect that.
Dive into our guide on how to create accessible training videos that meet diverse learner needs for more info on how to easily adapt for visual and auditory accessibility needs, create microlearning modules, and adjust for cultural differences.
Use Case #1: Video Ads
Customer Stories & Examples
How Videoimagem transformed customer campaigns with HeyGen
How Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localize TV ads in 30 markets
Author Jason Felts promoted his book with avatar videos
Best Practices
- Keep videos short. Aim for under 30 seconds to keep viewer attention and increase completion rates.
- Lead with the value. Make sure your core message or value proposition is conveyed within the first few seconds
- Match the format to the funnel. Tailor the ad length, style, and CTA based on where it will appear and what action you want.
- Think mobile first. Optimize framing and pacing for small screen consumption.
- Make your edits pop. Use b-roll, animated text and motion to keep visual energy high and engagement steady.
- Test and optimize performance.A/B test different hooks, visuals, avatars, and CTAs to find what converts.
Top Features
- Product Placement: add physical products to your videos with a click.
- Generate Looks: make your avatar more dynamic by switching their pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Pro tip
Here's a tried and true script structure from social media producer George “GG” Gossland of Favoured:
- Hook – Something visually weird or unexpected.
- Problem – What challenges is your viewer facing?
- Solution – How does the product or service alleviate those challenges?
- USPs – aka “unique selling point.” Show the features that stand out!
- CTA – Always give viewers something to do next.
Ready to level up?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating video ads
→ Dive into HeyGen’s 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance ebook
Use Case #2: Social Influencer Videos
Customer Stories & Examples
How Reply.io boosted its CEO’s TikTok presence with his HeyGen avatar
Favoured scales UGC content by 6X with HeyGen to unlock quantity and quality
“How are tariffs affecting your business?” by Glass Engine
Best Practices
- Hook viewers fast. Aim to grab attention in the first 1-2 seconds with motion, bold text, or a compelling visual.
- Design for silent autoplay. Use captions, text overlays, and visual storytelling since many users watch without sound.
- Keep it short. Less is more. Aim for under 15-30 seconds on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. Adjust your script speed using advanced voice settings.
- Frame it for the feed. Use vertical (9:16) or square formats depending on the platform. Avoid landscape orientation unless you’re posting to YouTube.
- Lead with the “aha.” Highlight the transformation, benefit, or emotional payoff early, not just the product features.
- Make it look native. Use platform trends, faster-paced creator-style edits, or UGC avatars to blend into the feed.
Top Features
- UGC avatars: browse hundreds of AI-generated stock avatars with an authentic content creator feel.
- Captions: make sure your message gets through, even when the sound is off.
Pro tip
Here’s a high-performing content structure used by top creators across TikTok, Reels and Shorts:
- Scroll-stopping visuals: open with bold text, motion or a surprising visual to halt the scroll
- Relatable moment: reflect a real pain point or “I’ve been there” situation to build an instant connection
- Transformation or payoff: show the value of your product in action
- Creator POV: use voiceover or on-screen text to narrate with a personal, authentic tone
- Simple CTA: make the next step obvious! (“Try this,” “watch more,” or “visit website.”)
Ready to dive in deeper?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating social influencer videos
→ Dive into HeyGen’s ebook 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance
Use Case #3: Personalized Videos
Customer Stories & Examples
Publicis Groupe used HeyGen to customize 100,000 thank you notes from their CEO to employees, using their names and native languages
Videoimagem 3X’ed engagement with personalized customer campaigns for football fans
Best Practices
- Segment your audience for relevance
Break your audience into meaningful groups (leads, customers, event attendees, etc.) so each video feels tailored and intentional.
- Create a flexible base script
Write one strong script with clearly marked variables (like [First Name], [Company], [Product]) that can be easily swapped out without disrupting flow.
- Use natural tone and pacing
Keep a consistent, neutral delivery across both the static script and dynamic variables, avoiding exaggerated emphasis on names or custom inserts.
- Keep it short and sharp
Aim for 30–60 seconds. Focus on one key message or CTA to drive results without losing attention.
- Be strategic with dynamic elements
Add personalization through names, logos, and visuals, but don’t overload. Let the message stay clear and focused.
- Test before scaling
Run small test batches to check that variables render smoothly and don’t sound awkward in context.
- Stay on-brand
Use your client’s fonts, colors, and tone of voice. Personalization should feel like an extension of their brand.
- Include a clear, personal CTA
End with a call-to-action that aligns with your campaign goal like “Schedule your demo, [Name]” or “Let’s connect this week.”
- Track performance and optimize
Use video analytics or UTM links to measure watch rates, clicks, and conversions and refine your approach based on what works.
Top Features
- Personalized Video: Create personalized videos that greet new hires by name and customize other variables such as department or region to streamline onboarding and boost engagement.
- Custom Avatars: Give your onboarding a human touch with a digital twin or department-specific presenters to deliver training in a familiar, branded voice.
- Brand Kit: Maintain visual brand consistency by setting up a Brand Kit with approved logos, fonts, colors, and assets.
- Integrations: Browse our partners and distribute your personalized videos through Zapier, Clay, HubSpot, Make, and more