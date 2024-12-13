Strategies to Scale Your Impact

Whether your clients are trying to reach new markets, test what works, or tailor content to niche audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.

Optimize and Iterate like a Performance Marketing Pro

With HeyGen, creating multiple versions of your videos for A/B testing has never been easier, faster, and cheaper. Learn how to A/B test like a performance marketing pro and start boosting conversions, maximizing performance, and building campaigns with data-driven confidence!

Go Global with Translation

Learn how to translate and localize your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.



Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customizing how certain words are handled (i.e., brandname pronunciations, forcing or blocking translation for certain terms).



Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.



Need some inspiration? Check out how Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localize TV ads in 30 markets.

Personalize At Scale

Add a personal touch to your email campaigns, sales outreach, or customer support with Personalized Videos. By using dynamic elements, like the viewer’s name or details tailored to their interests, you can create a unique, more engaging experience for each person.



Integrate Personalized Videos directly into your workflow on HubSpot, Zapier, Make, Clay and more!



Interactive Avatar

Whether for sales, customer support, or education, Interactive Avatars turn one-way videos into dynamic, two-way conversations. It’s a powerful way to boost engagement, personalize experiences, and drive action.



Need some inspiration? Check out how getitAI increases ecommerce sales with live, personalized shopping experiences.

Support Change Management with Flexible, Updatable Content

Change is constant and your learning materials need to keep pace. Whether you’re refreshing a full course module or updating a single training video, traditional content production with re-shooting and editing can turn even a small update into a major lift.

With HeyGen, updating videos takes minutes, not days. Swap out scripts, edit text, change visuals, and generate new versions with just a few clicks. No more bottlenecks. Just fast, flexible video that helps your learners adapt as quickly as your organization moves. Learn more about using HeyGen for change management.

Accessibility and Inclusive Learning at Scale

In today’s learning environments, accessibility isn’t optional- it’s essential. Learners bring a wide range of abilities, preferences, and digital literacy levels, and your content needs to reflect that.

Dive into our guide on how to create accessible training videos that meet diverse learner needs for more info on how to easily adapt for visual and auditory accessibility needs, create microlearning modules, and adjust for cultural differences.