About Clay

Clay integrates with tools like LinkedIn, Salesforce, and Apollo to pull in real-time data, enrich contacts, and trigger personalized actions. Its intuitive interface and powerful AI features make it easy for teams to build dynamic lead lists, craft tailored messaging, and scale outbound strategies efficiently.

HeyGen and Clay

The Clay and HeyGen integration enables users to automate the creation of personalized AI videos at scale by combining enriched lead data from Clay with HeyGen’s avatar video generation. This allows sales and marketing teams to deliver highly targeted, human-like video outreach without manual video production.