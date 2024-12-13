Clay + HeyGen

Clay is a data enrichment and workflow automation platform that helps businesses find and engage leads by combining data from multiple sources into a single, customizable workspace.

About Clay

Clay integrates with tools like LinkedIn, Salesforce, and Apollo to pull in real-time data, enrich contacts, and trigger personalized actions. Its intuitive interface and powerful AI features make it easy for teams to build dynamic lead lists, craft tailored messaging, and scale outbound strategies efficiently.

HeyGen and Clay

The Clay and HeyGen integration enables users to automate the creation of personalized AI videos at scale by combining enriched lead data from Clay with HeyGen’s avatar video generation. This allows sales and marketing teams to deliver highly targeted, human-like video outreach without manual video production.

Use cases

  • Personalized video outreach at scale: Sales and marketing teams can use enriched lead data from Clay to automatically generate and send AI-personalized videos via HeyGen, boosting engagement and reply rates in cold outreach or follow-ups.
  • Automated video campaigns for ABM: With detailed firmographic and behavioral data from Clay, users can create tailored HeyGen videos for high-value accounts, making ABM campaigns more impactful and humanized without extra manual effort.
  • Recruiting and candidate engagement: Recruiters can leverage candidate data from Clay to generate personalized video messages via HeyGen, improving response rates and creating a more memorable candidate experience in talent outreach.
