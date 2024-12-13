“We have received very positive feedback from the learners. They find the content easy to follow thanks to the short, concise explanation done by the animated avatar,” explains Tanja. “We went from simple instructional videos to more professional videos with very realistic avatars and voiceovers, avoiding high costs for video shooting. ”

Tanja also notes a positive impact on the trainers: "We feel the enthusiasm not only from the learners, but also the trainers; they are also more motivated to create training content thanks to HeyGen. Overall, it’s a big step forward in our material development.”

Scaling multilingual training curriculum with consistency

Finding an accessible method to create engaging training video content is the first step, the next challenge lies in scaling up the curriculum efficiently across various languages to meet the diverse needs.

HeyGen's translation feature was the right tool that Komatsu needed to convert its content into different languages. The platform's script creation feature generates viable first drafts from website URLs.

"In Europe, we generally provide training content in four languages: English, German, French and Italian. We usually create the source content first in English, and with the translation feature from HeyGen, we can deliver translated versions with just a few clicks. It's a great added value for us." shares Tanja. The new process is more efficient in terms of time and budget and allows the team to efficiently use one single source material.

Inspired by the new development presented by Komatsu Europe, other Komatsu entities globally took on the approach and strategically implemented HeyGen’s capabilities in their Training material development plan.

“The translation feature is bringing us even more advantages on a global scale," notes Tanja. "For example, we have an ‘Understanding Human Rights Training’ designed for all employees across all Komatsu entities, and this training has been translated into 14 languages easily and consistently, thanks to HeyGen.”

Today, Komatsu training materials are being translated, scripted and animated by the use of HeyGen and the Komatsu Studio Avatar all over the world. Thanks to HeyGen’s branding tools, a consistent style is ensured across multiple countries and cultures.

“The fact that all training videos are narrated by one single avatar with one consistent style also reinforces brand awareness. The consistent use of the Komatsu Studio Avatar and a unified visual style across training videos creates a recognizable brand presence globally.”

- Tanja Bogocharova, Instructional Design Specialist

Significantly improved learner engagement and vast possibilities to be explored

The results speak for themselves. At Komatsu, the training team observes that 80-90% of viewers now complete the entire video, while viewers previously would often stop watching after ten minutes. Moreover, quiz results have improved, showing that employees retain the content more effectively.

“By making knowledge transfer more engaging and accessible across languages, HeyGen has been instrumental in empowering our global network, ultimately contributing to our brand promise – creating value together – with our customers, partners and colleagues around the world,” says Sarah.

“Looking ahead, we are planning to broaden the use of HeyGen. The marketing team, for example, already experimented with it for initiatives like a welcoming video for a major construction fair. Together with them, we are also exploring possibilities to create short explainer videos for our website and social media. With HeyGen, the possibilities are vast and we continue to explore them across Komatsu,” Sarah concludes.