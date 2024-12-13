Since 1921, Komatsu has transformed our physical world as a global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) leader providing equipment for the construction, mining, and forestry industries. With roots stretching back more than a century to Komatsu Iron Works in rural Japan, Komatsu has grown into a global company with over 65,000 employees and a robust network of 211 distributors across 151 countries.
The journey of Komatsu has been defined by a deep commitment to partnership and innovation, which they see as essential to addressing the diverse challenges of our time. Today, they are utilizing HeyGen’s AI technology to further connect their diverse teams across the globe and to strengthen their collaborative tradition.
Challenges in finding an engaging format to ensure knowledge transfer
Operating in the manufacturing industry, Komatsu offers a comprehensive product lineup including excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, and dump trucks, while overseeing their movement from factory to distributor to end customer. To ensure this process is carried out effectively, it is vital that Komatsu's distributor network, which directly interacts with end customers, possesses thorough knowledge of the products, solutions, and services offered. Consequently, providing comprehensive training to the distributor network on machine features, operation, and technical specifications is fundamental.
To this end, the learning and development (L&D) team tried various approaches to create engaging training content — from PowerPoint slides with computer voiceovers to hiring external multimedia companies. Each solution came with its own set of limitations, not to mention high costs and significant time investment.
"We were at a point where we needed to see if technology could help us with the training videos," says Sarah Munsters, Group Manager Training, Development & Events at Komatsu Europe International N.V. After discovering HeyGen's AI technology through a Belgian influencer's use of its video translation feature, Sarah immediately saw how they could apply this innovation within their processes.
Tanja Bogocharova, Instructional Design Specialist at Komatsu Europe, uses HeyGen to create engaging explainer videos and technical product training content. She also develops guidelines and serves as the super admin for other developers from various Komatsu entities globally. The platform allows her team to transform existing content from subject matters experts into compelling videos featuring customized Komatsu avatars — striking the perfect balance between technical detail and engaging delivery.
“We have received very positive feedback from the learners. They find the content easy to follow thanks to the short, concise explanation done by the animated avatar,” explains Tanja. “We went from simple instructional videos to more professional videos with very realistic avatars and voiceovers, avoiding high costs for video shooting. ”
Tanja also notes a positive impact on the trainers: "We feel the enthusiasm not only from the learners, but also the trainers; they are also more motivated to create training content thanks to HeyGen. Overall, it’s a big step forward in our material development.”
Scaling multilingual training curriculum with consistency
Finding an accessible method to create engaging training video content is the first step, the next challenge lies in scaling up the curriculum efficiently across various languages to meet the diverse needs.
HeyGen's translation feature was the right tool that Komatsu needed to convert its content into different languages. The platform's script creation feature generates viable first drafts from website URLs.
"In Europe, we generally provide training content in four languages: English, German, French and Italian. We usually create the source content first in English, and with the translation feature from HeyGen, we can deliver translated versions with just a few clicks. It's a great added value for us." shares Tanja. The new process is more efficient in terms of time and budget and allows the team to efficiently use one single source material.
Inspired by the new development presented by Komatsu Europe, other Komatsu entities globally took on the approach and strategically implemented HeyGen’s capabilities in their Training material development plan.
“The translation feature is bringing us even more advantages on a global scale," notes Tanja. "For example, we have an ‘Understanding Human Rights Training’ designed for all employees across all Komatsu entities, and this training has been translated into 14 languages easily and consistently, thanks to HeyGen.”
Today, Komatsu training materials are being translated, scripted and animated by the use of HeyGen and the Komatsu Studio Avatar all over the world. Thanks to HeyGen’s branding tools, a consistent style is ensured across multiple countries and cultures.
“The fact that all training videos are narrated by one single avatar with one consistent style also reinforces brand awareness. The consistent use of the Komatsu Studio Avatar and a unified visual style across training videos creates a recognizable brand presence globally.”
- Tanja Bogocharova, Instructional Design Specialist
Significantly improved learner engagement and vast possibilities to be explored
The results speak for themselves. At Komatsu, the training team observes that 80-90% of viewers now complete the entire video, while viewers previously would often stop watching after ten minutes. Moreover, quiz results have improved, showing that employees retain the content more effectively.
“By making knowledge transfer more engaging and accessible across languages, HeyGen has been instrumental in empowering our global network, ultimately contributing to our brand promise – creating value together – with our customers, partners and colleagues around the world,” says Sarah.
“Looking ahead, we are planning to broaden the use of HeyGen. The marketing team, for example, already experimented with it for initiatives like a welcoming video for a major construction fair. Together with them, we are also exploring possibilities to create short explainer videos for our website and social media. With HeyGen, the possibilities are vast and we continue to explore them across Komatsu,” Sarah concludes.