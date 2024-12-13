Create personalized, AI-generated onboarding videos

Lattice is the No. 1 AI-powered people platform. Lattice has been a pillar of innovation in HR technology for eight years, turning managers into leaders, employees into high-performers, and companies into the best places to work. In Lattice’s 2024 State of People Strategy Report, 62% of HR teams reported flat or decreasing budgets, with two-thirds of respondents saying they would consider ways to leverage AI.

To help businesses and their people, Lattice wants to partner with the best AI solutions across the industry. To create personalized videos, Lattice partnered with HeyGen to enable teams to generate custom onboarding videos for their new hires—making them feel welcome and creating a more human employee experience.