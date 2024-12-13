For over four decades, Videoimagem has been at the forefront of corporate video production in Brazil. The agency has built a strong reputation for creating high-quality content for training, internal communications, product launches, and corporate summits. As client expectations evolved, Videoimagem recognized a growing demand for more personalized, interactive, and scalable content.

Initially, the agency used other AI-powered video tools to create personalized content but faced limitations in avatar quality, voice realism, and scalability. These constraints hindered their ability to deliver the high-quality, engaging videos that clients required.

Videoimagem needed to produce large-scale personalized video content while ensuring a seamless experience for its clients, so It turned to HeyGen.

Launching personalized video campaigns for AB InBev with HeyGen

Videoimagem used HeyGen’s platform to launch personalized video campaigns for AB InBev, specifically targeting customers on the BEES and Zé Delivery apps. These campaigns aimed to deepen customer relationships through personalized, engaging content that featured Brazilian celebrities.

For AB InBev’s BEES app, which connects the company with business customers such as bars and supermarkets, Videoimagem produced over 50,000 personalized videos. These videos included tailored promotional content, with customers addressed by name and shown content relevant to their purchase history.

For the Zé Delivery campaign, which targeted individual consumers, Videoimagem used avatars of popular former soccer players representing major Rio de Janeiro teams. These personalized videos celebrated customers' favorite sports teams, creating an emotional connection. “We’ve heard from them… that it’s more than three times the engagement as compared to without the personalized video,” Mathias shared. Initially producing over 3,000 videos, the campaign showed immense potential for scaling.

Enabling Videoimagem to scale personalized video production

HeyGen’s advanced video personalization platform provided the perfect solution. By integrating HeyGen’s API, Videoimagem enhanced its video production with realistic avatars and lifelike voice cloning capabilities, which were essential for achieving the high engagement levels their clients demanded. As Mathias Eichbaum, a Partner at Videoimagem, explained, "The avatar quality is way better than the options we’ve used or seen," emphasizing the platform's superior features.

HeyGen’s API integration with tools like Eleven Labs allowed Videoimagem to streamline voice cloning and produce thousands of personalized videos without sacrificing quality, making it an ideal choice for large-scale campaigns. The collaboration between Videoimagem and HeyGen was marked by responsive, hands-on support, which helped Videoimagem overcome challenges and optimize the platform for their specific needs.

Boosting engagement and customer connections

The results from the personalized video campaigns were impressive. The engagement rates for the videos more than tripled compared to non-personalized campaigns. Clients reported significant improvements in user interactions, proving that personalized content was more effective in fostering deeper customer connections.

Mathias was particularly impressed with the flawless execution of the campaigns, stating, “We were super impressed…absolutely no problems. Everything was good, no errors or bugs.” The quality of the avatars, the natural-sounding voices, and the overall reliability of the platform played a key role in ensuring that these campaigns resonated with their audience.

The personalized videos were well-received by customers and Videoimagem’s clients, who praised the ability to produce large-scale campaigns without sacrificing quality or engagement. By leveraging HeyGen’s platform, Videoimagem delivered a more personalized and impactful communication experience, setting a new standard in video marketing.

The future of personalized video with HeyGen

HeyGen’s cutting-edge AI technology transformed Videoimagem’s approach to personalized video production, helping deliver highly engaging content at scale. By overcoming previous challenges related to avatar quality, voice realism, and scalability, Videoimagem was able to help its clients connect with customers on a deeper, more personal level.

Looking ahead, Videoimagem plans to scale its use of HeyGen’s platform to reach even broader audiences, further solidifying its position as a leader in personalized video content creation. "HeyGen helps us reach people in a much more personal manner, and that helps us connect with them,” said Mathias.

Through this collaboration, Videoimagem has not only enhanced customer engagement but also unlocked new possibilities for personalized video marketing, cementing HeyGen’s role as a key player in the future of digital communications.