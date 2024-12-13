From the start, getitAI knew that trust and timing were non-negotiable. If digital agents were going to persuade, they had to feel real—not just visually convincing but behaviorally fluid. No clunky pauses, stitched-together voiceovers, or uncanny vibes.

Early avatar platforms either prioritized quality at the cost of speed—or offered quick responses that weren't photorealistic. Neither worked. The medium couldn’t break the story.

“We weren’t just looking for a face—we needed something expressive, fast, and emotionally legible. The story had to land, every time,” said Alain.

HeyGen was the first platform to offer the blend getitAI needed: photorealistic avatars, real-time responsiveness, and a developer-friendly interface that could keep pace with dynamic storytelling.

Why HeyGen was the missing link

What set HeyGen apart was its unique combination of photorealistic video generation and real-time streaming avatars. It wasn’t just about rendering avatars—it was about maintaining a believable, flowing interaction where the user never feels like they’re waiting on software.

As one of HeyGen’s earliest interactive avatar partners, getitAI worked closely with the product team to tune the system for more demanding use cases: branching logic, flexible user inputs, and emotionally intelligent delivery.

“It was a bumpy ride at first, but eventually, we crossed the uncanny valley—and built something that felt like a real conversation,” said Alain.

After 18 months of collaboration, getitAI was invited to share its work at a HeyGen community event. On stage, HeyGen Co-Founder Wayne Liang put it plainly: “getitAI uses our technology better than we do.”

Persuasion as a platform

While initial traction came from consumer brands, getitAI’s broader ambition is horizontal: turn trust and conversation into infrastructure—something that could work anywhere decisions are made.

From SaaS onboarding to education, finance, and healthcare—anywhere a decision needs guidance, a well-trained agent can step in. The vertical is optional. The human touch is not.

HeyGen’s avatars make these agents visible. getitAI makes them persuasive.

Together, they’re laying the groundwork for a new kind of interface—one where the story doesn’t stop at the CTA, but flows through every click, swipe, and question.

The impact: Interaction that moves people

Sessions with getitAI + HeyGen agents now average 2.5+ minutes—multiples above typical engagement windows. The outcomes aren’t just longer engagement, but deeper interaction: users asking questions, getting tailored responses, and staying in flow.

Conversion rates for those interactions range from 13–21%. But the more interesting shift? The user stops browsing—and starts becoming part of the story.

“The internet moved from pages to feeds. Now it’s moving from feeds to characters. We’re building the system behind that shift,” said Alain.

What comes next

As getitAI gears up to launch its Creator Agent Marketplace, HeyGen remains a key part of the stack. Businesses will soon be able to deploy trained agents—complete with voice, tone, and storytelling style—as easily as adding a Stripe checkout.

For HeyGen, it’s proof of what happens when avatars stop reading scripts and start guiding decisions. For getitAI, it’s the next step toward a web powered not by clicks—but by conversation.