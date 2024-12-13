For +150 years, Sibelco has been a global material solutions company, specializing in the extraction and processing of industrial minerals. Headquartered in Belgium with operations worldwide, including Europe, North America, South America and Asia, Sibelco is committed to sustainability and innovation, continually enhancing its processes and products to meet evolving customer needs while minimizing environmental impact.

Jean-Marie Petit, Digital Learning Manager at Sibelco, shared how the traditional process of creating internal training videos often takes months of production time. However, with HeyGen, his team significantly boosted efficiency, aligning their efforts with the company’s mission to deliver safe and informative training materials that would ease up the process of their supply chain production.

The Challenge

In the past, video creation was a major hurdle for Sibelco's training team. Securing actors, traveling to various in-person locations around the world, editing and customizing each video for different languages consumed valuable time and resources. This traditional approach not only strained their budget but also hindered the team’s ability to produce videos efficiently and effectively.

Curious about AI tools that could cut costs and streamline production time, Jean-Marie’s Learning & Development team discovered HeyGen, which transformed their workflow entirely. The team no longer needed to bring actors into the studio for hours or even days to create videos, saving time and energy. With HeyGen, updates to their content can be implemented swiftly, ensuring that training materials reflect current policies and procedures.

The Solution

Integrating HeyGen’s lifelike AI avatars and text-to-speech features significantly altered Sibelco’s training processes, reducing their reliance on external vendors. By publishing videos in-house, the team gained greater control over their content, resulting in significant cost savings and empowering their production team to create videos.

This new workflow has not only streamlined Sibelco’s processes but also enabled them to produce studio-quality training videos at a larger scale, equipping employees with the knowledge and skills necessary to perform their jobs safely and efficiently. By streamlining the production process, Jean-Marie’s L&D team can quickly develop content tailored to specific training needs. This ensures that employees receive consistent and clear instructions, reducing the likelihood of errors and enhancing their overall performance. As a result, this not only meets training requirements but also fosters a culture of safety and efficiency throughout the organization.

‍

The Results

In less than six months, Sibelco transformed the time it takes to produce internal training videos. The cost of video production has dramatically decreased, allowing their team to save 1,000 euros for just one minute of training content. Additionally, their team has utilized HeyGen to illustrate the potential of AI to their teams, which has been invaluable in highlighting the transformative possibilities of AI within Sibelco.

In addition, using HeyGen allowed them to significantly improve the number of videos they produce and release. This shift has empowered a wider range of individuals to innovate and create, even those without extensive video expertise. Now, their team can efficiently update existing content and produce high-quality training materials without extending their budgets.

‍

“With HeyGen, things become less complex and more intuitive. While using AI can be intimidating, the flow with HeyGen makes it easy to navigate, and allows our team to save time and money all while keeping Sibelco employees safe.”

Jean-Marie Petit

Digital Learning Manager at Sibelco