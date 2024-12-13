Tomorrow.io, the world’s leading Resilience Platform™, empowers public and private sectors to mitigate the impact of weather on their operations. With its growing satellite constellation, it integrates advanced data into proprietary models to deliver unmatched predictive insights through its Resilience Platform™. This enables organizations to anticipate and manage weather-related disruptions, ensuring resilience and continuity in any conditions. For example, an auto insurance company can alert policyholders to move their cars if hail is coming.
Because Tomorrow.io supports a wide range of industries and use cases, the company faced challenges scaling personalized and impactful video content to support its diverse audiences, enhance efficiency, amplify executive presence, and drive content strategy.
Leaning on an AI stack to scale marketing efforts
Tomorrow.io’s marketing team operates with a broad scope and a lean structure, consisting of just five members. To compete with larger organizations with endless marketing resources, Kelly Peters, Director of Marketing, leverages AI-driven strategies and tech stacks.
“We serve a lot of different business units. We need to stand out as any marketing team does. But also given our size, be especially scrappy,” said Peters. “That’s why we heavily leaned into and embraced AI versus passively reacting.”
The marketing team at Tomorrow.io leans heavily on video. It’s a critical part of their marketing strategy, both from an SEO and engagement perspective. However, traditional video production is time-intensive, requiring coordination with executives, videographers, and extensive post-production.
“We know that video is going to engage people better and make a bigger impact from a brand perspective,” said Peters. “We see it being critical for the future of marketing.”
To take a more ABM-style approach, the team needed a way to scale personalized content at the account and individual level and maintain consistency across a growing range of outputs. That’s what led them to HeyGen.
Finding the right platform for its content machine
After using Synthesia, the team realized it wasn’t meeting their needs from an avatar quality standpoint. Tomorrow.io chose HeyGen for its lifelike AI avatars and the ability to create and send personalized videos of executives.
Now, HeyGen powers Tomorrow.io’s everyday content machine and seamlessly integrates into its content workflows. The team uses the platform to produce video content that can be repurposed into various formats, from product explainers and executive videos to social media posts and email campaigns.
“Most marketing teams plan for their written content and create videos from that. Whereas we plan for video content and turn those into written pieces,” said Ruth Favela, AI Marketing Manager. “We realized, why not just start with a video that can be turned into multiple pieces of content?”
For example, Tomorrow.io uses HeyGen to create AI avatars of executives, including its CMO, and produce personalized video content for high-value prospects. All the team has to do is meet with a stakeholder to define goals, use ChatGPT or Claude to write a script, put it into HeyGen to generate an avatar video, and export it for post-production—all with AI. The final videos are then integrated into distribution channels.
Beyond marketing, the HeyGen AI avatars found applications across departments, with potential use cases such as training modules or customer support videos. “Our marketing team has now become this beacon of leadership in the AI marketing space internally and externally,” said Peters.
Converting AI video into high-level marketing
HeyGen has become an integral part of Tomorrow.io’s content strategy, empowering the team to scale their output and enhance engagement without sacrificing quality. By streamlining video production and enabling personalized outreach, HeyGen has helped Tomorrow.io reimagine the potential of video in their marketing efforts.
The adoption of HeyGen drastically reduced video production timelines, with team members creating polished videos in hours instead of weeks. The scalability and personalization achieved with HeyGen transformed Tomorrow.io’s ability to engage its audiences and enhance the buyer’s journey without exhausting internal resources.
“I can't even imagine doing it with a traditional video setup,” said Madison Sofield, AI Content Strategy and Video Creation. “We would have to bring in a videographer, have the executive read a minute-long script, and wait for the footage.”
Tomorrow.io shows how advanced AI tools can enable small teams to compete with industry giants, driving innovation and operational excellence while transforming how organizations connect with their audiences.
“It’s not just the time savings. It’s the fact that by not having to spend that time on the ad, I can think more about bigger projects like documentaries or campaigns I wouldn’t have even conceptualized before having this tool,” said Peters.