Leaning on an AI stack to scale marketing efforts

Tomorrow.io’s marketing team operates with a broad scope and a lean structure, consisting of just five members. To compete with larger organizations with endless marketing resources, Kelly Peters, Director of Marketing, leverages AI-driven strategies and tech stacks.

“We serve a lot of different business units. We need to stand out as any marketing team does. But also given our size, be especially scrappy,” said Peters. “That’s why we heavily leaned into and embraced AI versus passively reacting.”

The marketing team at Tomorrow.io leans heavily on video. It’s a critical part of their marketing strategy, both from an SEO and engagement perspective. However, traditional video production is time-intensive, requiring coordination with executives, videographers, and extensive post-production.

“We know that video is going to engage people better and make a bigger impact from a brand perspective,” said Peters. “We see it being critical for the future of marketing.”

To take a more ABM-style approach, the team needed a way to scale personalized content at the account and individual level and maintain consistency across a growing range of outputs. That’s what led them to HeyGen.

Finding the right platform for its content machine

After using Synthesia, the team realized it wasn’t meeting their needs from an avatar quality standpoint. Tomorrow.io chose HeyGen for its lifelike AI avatars and the ability to create and send personalized videos of executives.

Now, HeyGen powers Tomorrow.io’s everyday content machine and seamlessly integrates into its content workflows. The team uses the platform to produce video content that can be repurposed into various formats, from product explainers and executive videos to social media posts and email campaigns.

“Most marketing teams plan for their written content and create videos from that. Whereas we plan for video content and turn those into written pieces,” said Ruth Favela, AI Marketing Manager. “We realized, why not just start with a video that can be turned into multiple pieces of content?”

For example, Tomorrow.io uses HeyGen to create AI avatars of executives, including its CMO, and produce personalized video content for high-value prospects. All the team has to do is meet with a stakeholder to define goals, use ChatGPT or Claude to write a script, put it into HeyGen to generate an avatar video, and export it for post-production—all with AI. The final videos are then integrated into distribution channels.

Beyond marketing, the HeyGen AI avatars found applications across departments, with potential use cases such as training modules or customer support videos. “Our marketing team has now become this beacon of leadership in the AI marketing space internally and externally,” said Peters.

Converting AI video into high-level marketing