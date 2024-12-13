Favoured now uses HeyGen’s AI avatar generation as a cornerstone of its rigorous creative testing strategy. “What HeyGen has allowed us to do is generate avatars for UGC ads very quickly, ultimately allowing us to test way more script variants,” explains Andy. With HeyGen, the agency has dramatically expanded its testing capabilities, scaling from 10-15 different UGC variants in a month to 50 to 100, enabling them to find the winning creative faster and ultimately improving the performance of their campaigns through increased testing and optimization.

The team highly values HeyGen’s realistic avatars. “With HeyGen, we have recorded the same person in multiple different contexts. Having the ability to change the shot or perspective for variation helps establish more realism for the consumer,” Andy adds. To maximize impact, Favoured integrates HeyGen with other AI tools—enhancing voiceovers with ElevenLabs, creating product images with Ideogram, and developing b-roll with Kling.

The numbers speak for themselves

HeyGen enables Favoured to double down on what it does best: deliver performance-driven marketing campaigns.

“HeyGen unlocks performance essentially at its most basic level,” Andy explains. “The more we can test, the more we can see what resonates with audiences, what generates a better click-through rate, what reduces cost-per-click—all of which have a knock-on effect on the other downstream metrics of any campaign.”

Efficiency gains couldn’t be more obvious—previously it would take someone 20 minutes to read ten different hooks; now Favoured can produce 50 different hooks almost instantly. For Favoured, performance is the foundation of their business model. Client satisfaction hinges on key performance indicators, like return on ad spend (ROAS) and cost of acquisition. With HeyGen’s AI avatars, they can achieve KPIs faster, scale campaign spend more effectively, and boost client satisfaction compared to traditional methods. In a digital landscape where standing out requires doing more, HeyGen has evolved into an indispensable tool in Favoured’s marketing approach.