HubSpot + HeyGen

HubSpot is a customer platform that helps businesses grow by unifying marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM tools in one easy-to-use solution.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is an all-in-one customer platform that brings together marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM tools to help businesses attract, engage, and delight customers. Its intuitive interface and automation features enable teams to streamline workflows, nurture leads, and build stronger customer relationships at scale.

HeyGen and HubSpot

The HeyGen and HubSpot integration enables users to seamlessly generate and send personalized AI videos within HubSpot workflows, boosting engagement across sales, marketing, and customer service touchpoints. By combining HeyGen’s lifelike avatars with HubSpot’s CRM and automation tools, teams can deliver human-like video messaging at scale, directly tied to contact data and actions.

Use cases

  • Personalized sales outreach: Use HubSpot contact data to automatically generate and send AI-powered video messages with HeyGen as part of sales sequences, helping reps stand out and increase response rates.
  • Lead nurturing and marketing campaigns: Embed customized video content into email workflows and landing pages using HubSpot and HeyGen to deliver more engaging, human-like messaging throughout the buyer journey.
  • Customer onboarding and support: Automate welcome videos, onboarding tutorials, or support follow-ups using HeyGen videos triggered by HubSpot workflows, creating a more personal and scalable customer experience.
video thumbnail
logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo