About HubSpot

HubSpot is an all-in-one customer platform that brings together marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM tools to help businesses attract, engage, and delight customers. Its intuitive interface and automation features enable teams to streamline workflows, nurture leads, and build stronger customer relationships at scale.

HeyGen and HubSpot

The HeyGen and HubSpot integration enables users to seamlessly generate and send personalized AI videos within HubSpot workflows, boosting engagement across sales, marketing, and customer service touchpoints. By combining HeyGen’s lifelike avatars with HubSpot’s CRM and automation tools, teams can deliver human-like video messaging at scale, directly tied to contact data and actions.