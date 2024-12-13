Copient.ai is an advanced AI training platform that simulates realistic, unscripted customer interactions in a safe environment for agile sales practice. Sales leaders know that it’s crucial their teams understand materials and know them well enough to lead conversations, discovery calls, and confidently demo products. Unfortunately, videos and quizzes don’t always cut it. Sales teams need a way to conduct unscripted role-play at scale, with all the specific nuances the team will face in real-life scenarios.

To create that winning combination, Copient.ai needed a partner that could provide more interactive, engaging, and scalable sales training to deliver business impact in record time. That’s when Copient.ai combined its conversational AI technology with HeyGen’s interactive avatars—staying ahead of the competition and transforming how sales teams learn and adapt in today’s fast-moving climate.

“We are actively competing with a growing set of companies trying to solve the role-play at scale problem, but because of our work with HeyGen, we're ahead of the game."

- Keyton Weissinger, CTO at Copient.ai

Communicating the latest and greatest in a complex landscape

Copient.ai began as an internal training solution for Copient Health, a healthcare company utilizing machine learning to increase efficiency and operations at hospitals and surgery centers nationwide. Founders saw firsthand how sales representatives struggled to master the complex landscape of Healthcare technology sales. In response to this challenge, the team built a chat-based training tool to speed up the training process, which evolved into Copient.ai. Now, it’s revolutionizing sales training in industries far beyond healthcare.

What sets Copient.ai apart from traditional sales training platforms is its ability to simulate hyper-realistic sales scenarios through conversational AI, allowing sales teams to engage in unscripted role-play specifically tailored to the unique needs of the company, including detailed buyer personas, deep product knowledge, and configurable sales methodologies to better prepare them for the real world. When it came time for the team to elevate the text-based experience into a fully immersive one, where sales members could see and engage with an AI avatar, no solutions matched their high expectations and requirements for a Copient.ai avatar—until they encountered HeyGen.

Teaching the virtual trainer with HeyGen’s AI technology

Today Copient.ai incorporates HeyGen’s interactive avatars in its sales training platform, enabling sales teams to engage in dynamic role-play conversations, refine pitches, and practice objection handling. The platform leverages HeyGen's emotionally intelligent avatars to create hyper-realistic simulations where sales representatives receive consistent, rubric-based evaluation and coaching on their performance. It’s not just sales teams using Copient.ai either. A growing list of top-tier university business programs are using Copient.ai to scale role-play to train professional business students for real-world careers in sales. Its automated role-plays with real-time evaluation and coaching have proven invaluable, especially in large classroom settings with over 200 students, where one-on-one coaching is less practical.

“When we deliver Copient.ai to our customers, especially universities, they have a very tight rubric to grade every interaction to ensure students are getting consistent, unbiased feedback and coaching,” said Josh Byrd, Chief Growth Officer at Copient.ai. "Before AI, professors, teaching assistants, and peers had to conduct the role-plays and evaluations in person or through a virtual meeting environment, which introduces several complications that reduce students’ experience. We’ve developed a way to deliver a better student experience, maximize consistency, and eliminate bias.”

HeyGen’s interactive avatars and emotive capabilities create a more realistic user experience, helping sales teams and students engage more effectively in the training sessions.

Achieving a perfect score across industries

The platform's success is evident in its rapid adoption: over 14,000 role-plays have been completed across 37 unique clients since Copient.ai’s official launch on Sept. 1, 2024 and the platform sees more than 500 active daily users. Keyton shares that users continually describe Copient.ai as the “best real-time avatar-based training platform out there.”

In the highly competitive university sales competition circuit, top-five placing teams at the International Collegiate Sales Competition (ICSC), Selling with the Bulls, and the National Collegiate Sales Competition (NCSC) all used Copient.ai as an integral part of their training.. Leading academic sales researchers are also working with the company to analyze the impact of conversational AI on sales training.

Since partnering with HeyGen, Copient.ai's data shows that users significantly improve their sales skills after just five role-play sessions. As Copient.ai continues its growth across industries, from healthcare to education to B2B Sales, it’s critical to have avatars that can adapt to the unique needs of its clients. With HeyGen, Copient.ai is poised to empower sales teams and universities around the world with conversational AI role-play, evaluation, and coaching to ensure sales teams achieve maximum sales readiness.