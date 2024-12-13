For Colenso, simply being able to test the enterprise license before committing was a game-changer. As Anna shares, “Our account manager, Cathal, was able to set us up with a trial, which made things so much easier. From our trial, we were sure that HeyGen Enterprise was going to do what we needed to do before we made the big purchase.”

Plus, the ease and simplicity of the platform sealed the deal. “We’ve been able to work on grading and lighting in the right way to integrate HeyGen to look both cinematic and natural. Everyone’s been really impressed with the outputs,” says Hadleigh Sinclair, Creative Director at Colenso.

After landing on the right mix of technology, they leveraged HeyGen’s studio avatar and instant avatar technology to create a highly-flexible and easy to use digital clone of Liz—the new face of Skinny Mobile. In addition to HeyGen, they have created a powerful toolkit leveragingFlux for wild backgrounds, Topaz for upscaling, Runway, along with a plethora of other tools housed in a Comfy UI to bring all the pieces together. This enabled them to transform Liz into whatever creativity they dreamt up—a Viking, football coach, astronaut, newscaster, you name it. Skinny loved it, the audiences got it, and Liz’s directive to “make it weirder” kept Colenso pushing the creative boundaries.

Creating the playbook for successful campaigns with AI

Colenso found themselves in the unusual position of having technology that worked too well. Hadleigh shares, “It's really hard to tell the difference between the AI version of Liz and the real Liz, unless you know what you're looking for. We actually ended up putting the HeyGen outputs back through Runway so that we could kind of get that overall AI aesthetic again and be more upfront about our usage of AI.”

The outcome left both Skinny and Liz equally impressed. Skinny's team didn't just approve the campaign—they championed it, instantly recognizing its breakthrough potential for the brand and unique use case for AI. Liz witnessed her digital self evolve into something beyond her imagination, transforming from Skinny ambassador to cultural conversation starter.