How Reply.io boosted its CEO’s TikTok presence with HeyGen
Reply.io, founded in 2014, is a multi-channel sales engagement platform for in-house sales teams and agencies, helping them reach out to potential customers.
In 2023, founder and CEO Oleg Campbell wanted to expand his social media presence, but all his time was committed to the seamless operation of the sales engagement platform. To strengthen Reply.io's credibility and showcase his industry expertise, Oleg’s social media team began using HeyGen to elevate his social presence by creating engaging content highlighting his insights and Reply.io’s technological innovations.
We spoke with Anastasiia Nak, Reply.io’s social media manager, who runs Oleg’s social channels. Since then, her team has successfully enhanced Oleg’s TikTok presence using HeyGen’s life-like avatars.
The Challenge
Initially, launching a social media plan for their CEO seemed daunting and costly. Oleg's busy schedule left little room to record, edit, and coordinate time for production teams to meet multiple times a week to create social content. Without a streamlined process, the team worried that showcasing Oleg’s thought leadership online would yield minimal results, making it nearly impossible to maintain consistent, engaging content.
However, everything changed with the introduction of HeyGen. The platform provided the team with the tools to efficiently create high-quality videos with minimal time spent on Oleg’s approval—all at a fraction of the cost.
The Solution
Oleg wanted to implement a tool that would allow his team to save time creating social media content and demonstrate how AI is changing global interactions.
HeyGen quickly became the most cost and time-efficient solution for Anastasiia and her team to create Oleg’s personal TikTok videos. HeyGen allows them to generate creative content while significantly growing Oleg’s social media following, all without requiring his direct involvement.
After testing multiple generative AI video platforms, the team chose HeyGen because they offered the most life-like avatars and an easy-to-use video creation process.
With HeyGen, Reply.io’s social team can now produce 10 to 14 videos weekly, alleviating the pressure of daily recordings and enabling them to connect with Oleg’s audience. By uploading a variety of avatars, they can seamlessly enhance their videos, often without viewers noticing the difference.
Anastasiia’s team no longer needs to spend hours recording videos. Instead, they can focus on what they do best—crafting engaging content.
The Results
After 10 months of using HeyGen, Oleg’s social media team has seen impressive results. Not only has using HeyGen saved the team up to three hours per video, but it has also yielded these results on TikTok:
- Impressive engagement: Their most viewed TikTok video reached 5.7 million views using HeyGen, with others consistently attracting between 8,000 and 30,000 views.
- Follower growth: In 10 months, Oleg’s TikTok follower count skyrocketed to 200,000 followers, with an impressive 50,000 new followers in the first six months of using HeyGen.
- Increased traffic: With the link in their bio, they can now drive more traffic from TikTok than any other social platform, positively impacting their business by bringing additional eyes to their website and more attention to Reply.io overall.
“HeyGen has been incredibly helpful for us, especially since it was new territory for everyone involved. I don’t think many creators post one or two videos daily that focus on AI while also utilizing it. We weren’t sure how successful we’d be at first. We didn’t have any viral videos until we started using HeyGen. When we began using it, everything changed. Our follower count increased, and our audience became way more engaged with the content.”
Anastasiia Nak
Social Media Manager at Reply.io