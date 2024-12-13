Oleg wanted to implement a tool that would allow his team to save time creating social media content and demonstrate how AI is changing global interactions.

HeyGen quickly became the most cost and time-efficient solution for Anastasiia and her team to create Oleg’s personal TikTok videos. HeyGen allows them to generate creative content while significantly growing Oleg’s social media following, all without requiring his direct involvement.

After testing multiple generative AI video platforms, the team chose HeyGen because they offered the most life-like avatars and an easy-to-use video creation process.

With HeyGen, Reply.io’s social team can now produce 10 to 14 videos weekly, alleviating the pressure of daily recordings and enabling them to connect with Oleg’s audience. By uploading a variety of avatars, they can seamlessly enhance their videos, often without viewers noticing the difference.

Anastasiia’s team no longer needs to spend hours recording videos. Instead, they can focus on what they do best—crafting engaging content.

The Results

After 10 months of using HeyGen, Oleg’s social media team has seen impressive results. Not only has using HeyGen saved the team up to three hours per video, but it has also yielded these results on TikTok:

Impressive engagement: Their most viewed TikTok video reached 5.7 million views using HeyGen, with others consistently attracting between 8,000 and 30,000 views.

Follower growth: In 10 months, Oleg's TikTok follower count skyrocketed to 200,000 followers , with an impressive 50,000 new followers in the first six months of using HeyGen.

Increased traffic: With the link in their bio, they can now drive more traffic from TikTok than any other social platform, positively impacting their business by bringing additional eyes to their website and more attention to Reply.io overall.

“HeyGen has been incredibly helpful for us, especially since it was new territory for everyone involved. I don’t think many creators post one or two videos daily that focus on AI while also utilizing it. We weren’t sure how successful we’d be at first. We didn’t have any viral videos until we started using HeyGen. When we began using it, everything changed. Our follower count increased, and our audience became way more engaged with the content.”

Anastasiia Nak

Social Media Manager at Reply.io