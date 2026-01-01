어떤 스크립트든 몇 분 만에 완성도 높은 비즈니스 영상으로 만들어 보세요. 마케팅, 영업, 교육, 그리고 사내 커뮤니케이션을 위해 설계된 B2B 영상 제작 도구로, 카메라·촬영팀·편집 소프트웨어 없이도 손쉽게 제작할 수 있습니다.
B2B 동영상 제작 도구의 주요 기능
AI online video maker to create business videos
빈 타임라인 작업은 건너뛰고, 간단한 스크립트만으로 비즈니스 영상을 만들어 보세요. 이 온라인 영상 제작 도구는 텍스트를 바로 영상으로 변환해 내레이션, 시각 요소, 타이밍까지 자동으로 맞춰 주어, 누구나 처음부터 다시 만들 필요 없이 손쉽게 완성도 높은 영상을 제작할 수 있습니다.
무료 동영상 템플릿과 브랜드 키트
빈 캔버스 대신 미리 만들어진 동영상 템플릿으로 시작하세요. 브랜드 키트를 적용해 폰트, 색상, 로고를 고정하면 모든 영상에 즉시 브랜드 아이덴티티가 반영됩니다. 미리 설정된 장면을 드래그 앤 드롭하고, 문구만 바꿔서 몇 분 만에 브랜드와 비즈니스를 위한 완성도 높은 영상을 제작해 보세요.
올인원 온라인 동영상 편집기
간편한 동영상 편집 도구로 하나의 대시보드에서 모든 것을 편집하세요. 텍스트를 추가하고, 그래픽을 애니메이션으로 만들고, 배경을 교체하고, 드래그 앤 드롭으로 장면을 재배치할 수 있습니다. AI 동영상 편집기는 자막과 시각 요소를 자동으로 추가하고, 원클릭으로 배경의 불필요한 요소를 제거해 고품질의 전문적인 결과물을 제공합니다.
고품질 스톡 미디어 라이브러리
로열티 프리 스톡 영상, 스톡 푸티지, 스톡 음악으로 구성된 기본 내장 스톡 라이브러리에서 선택하거나, 직접 촬영한 영상을 업로드해 큐레이션된 클립과 함께 섞어 보세요. 음악과 효과음을 추가하고, AI 내레이터의 보이스오버를 입힌 뒤, 여러 영상 클립을 하나의 완성된 스톡 미디어 영상으로 구성할 수 있습니다.
온라인에서 동영상을 만들고 즉시 번역하세요
다시 촬영할 필요 없이 전 세계 모든 시장에 도달하세요. 내장된 영상 번역 기능으로 어떤 영상이든 175개 이상의 언어로 정확한 립싱크와 함께 변환하고, 편집 가능한 자막 트랙을 자동 생성합니다. 자막을 추가하고, 각 컷의 크기를 조정하며, 소셜 미디어 플랫폼 전반에서 온라인 영상 콘텐츠를 재활용하는 작업을 한층 더 빠르게 진행하세요.
B2B 동영상 아이디어와 활용 사례
Generic cold emails get ignored, and filming a clip per prospect does not scale. Use an AI spokesperson to create compelling video content that pitches your products and services, adds clear ctas, and books meetings.
Reshooting training footage whenever a process changes is slow and costly. Making videos from your SOPs turns updates into an easy video task: edit the training video script, regenerate, and keep new hires on current content.
Coordinating filming, screens, and editing delays every release. Describe the workflow, generate a professional-looking product demo video, and ship eye-catching feature walkthroughs for product launches the same week your team finishes building.
Agency timelines slow every campaign. Paste your messaging and produce marketing videos for each channel. Make videos for tiktok, build an instagram reels series, or post a quick reel, with smooth animation that lifts engagement.
Company updates get lost in long email threads. Turn a memo into a short AI talking head video, and give leaders an easy way to share stunning videos that reach every team with consistent messaging.
Writing the same answers buries your team. A tutorial video maker turns common questions into short how-to video clips, lets you make your video library self-serve, and cuts repeat tickets while customers solve problems themselves.
B2B 동영상 제작 도구는 이렇게 작동합니다
빈 스크립트에서 시작해 공유 가능한 완성본까지, 네 단계만에 비즈니스 영상을 완성하세요.
템플릿, 형식, 화면 비율을 선택한 뒤, 비즈니스 영상의 스타일과 톤을 설정하세요.
Paste or write your script, then refine wording, pacing, and emphasis so the message reads clearly.
자막, 브랜딩, 배경, 음악을 추가한 뒤, 대상 시청자에 맞게 레이아웃과 타이밍을 조정하세요.
최종 영상을 렌더링한 뒤 HD 또는 4K로 다운로드하고, 게시하거나, 원하는 채널로 바로 공유하세요.
A B2B video maker is a business video maker that turns scripts into finished videos with no filming or editing. From one AI video generator you can produce videos for sales, training, demos, marketing, and internal comms.
네. 아바타는 자연스러운 제스처와 미세 표정, 그리고 단어 하나하나를 따라가는 AI 립싱크를 사용해 로봇 같지 않고 스튜디오급 퀄리티의 영상을 만들어 냅니다. 브랜드는 브랜딩, 레이아웃, 톤을 직접 제어할 수 있으며, Shopify와 HubSpot 같은 기업들도 고객 대상 콘텐츠 제작에 HeyGen을 신뢰하고 있습니다.
네. 영상을 업로드하면 나머지는 편집기가 알아서 처리합니다. 이 비디오 편집기를 사용하면 클립을 자르고, 필요한 로고·자막·음악을 영상에 추가한 뒤, 별도의 소프트웨어 설치 없이 한 번의 클릭으로 내보낼 수 있습니다.
Speech Cleanup은 촬영본을 자동으로 편집해 줍니다. 군더더기 말, 긴 침묵, 말꼬리 잡힌 부분과 재시도한 부분을 제거하고, 가장 잘 나온 클립들만 자연스러운 전환으로 이어 붙입니다. 그 결과 마치 한 번에 완벽하게 촬영한 것처럼 보여서, 같은 영상을 다시 찍을 필요가 없습니다.
Agencies cost thousands per video, and tools like Adobe need real video editing software skills. A script to video workflow gives you a business video maker that creates videos for your business in minutes, at up to 70% lower cost with full control.
Yes. HeyGen offers a free plan to create videos and test core features with no credit card. Paid plans start at $24 per month, and the Business plan adds unlimited videos, 4K export, team workspaces, and SSO for teams scaling video across departments.
AI 도구 더 탐색해보세요
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AI로 스크립트를 전문적인 비즈니스 영상으로 변환하세요.