商品ページのURL、短いスクリプト、または簡単なブリーフからスタートするだけで、カメラ撮影や手作業の編集なしに、洗練された動画広告を生成できます。HeyGen が自動でテンポ調整、ナレーション、字幕、各プラットフォームに最適化された書き出しまで行うため、チームはより多くの広告バリエーションを素早く公開し、どれがスケールするかを学べます。
Try our AI Video Ads Generator
AI Video Ads Generator を使えば、撮影や手作業での編集なしで、高い成果を出せる動画広告を作成できます。スクリプトやアイデアから始めるだけで、HeyGen が自動的にソーシャル、パフォーマンス、デジタルキャンペーン向けに最適化された、各プラットフォーム対応の広告動画に変換します。テンプレートやタイムライン、制作の遅延に縛られることなく、広告クリエイティブをより速く作成・更新・スケールできます。
When launches demand speed, traditional shoots create delays, but our AI ad solutions can streamline the process. HeyGen converts product pages or briefs into short, benefit-led launch videos so you can start paid campaigns in hours instead of weeks.
Large SKU catalogs need consistent creativity for every product. HeyGen automates b-roll, closeups, and feature callouts for each item so eCommerce teams can create scalable catalog promos with uniform quality.
Short form content requires immediate hooks and tight pacing. HeyGen builds vertical edits with punchy opening frames, readable captions, and platform-ready timing to improve click through and watch time on Reels and Shorts.
Retargeting needs tailored messages for different audience segments. HeyGen produces personalized variants highlighting discounts, benefits, or testimonials to increase conversions from warm traffic.
Agencies need volume and consistency across clients, especially when generating video ads in minutes. HeyGen enforces brand kits, produces organized exports, and speeds up iteration so agencies deliver more creatives without inflating costs.
Expanding globally requires localized creatives. HeyGen’s video translator regenerates voiceovers, captions, and pacing for each language so teams can test and launch localized campaigns quickly.
HeyGen がスクリプトから動画を生成する AI として最適な理由
HeyGen turns any script into a high-quality, lifelike video in minutes. Start from a rough idea, a polished screenplay, or even a few bullet points. HeyGen generates realistic talking scenes with powerful controls, so you can go from words to finished video without a traditional production workflow.
スクリプトから、わずか数分で洗練された動画を作成できます。撮影や再撮影、複雑な編集スケジュールに比べて、はるかに短時間かつ低コストです。
Make professional-grade videos with a workflow that’s simple and intuitive. No editing background. No technical setup. Just write, generate, refine
From your first draft to the final export, HeyGen’s text-based editor streamlines the entire process. Update lines, tweak pacing, revise scenes, and iterate fast, like editing a document, not a timeline.
製品ページから動画ワークフローへのリンク
Paste a product or landing page URL and HeyGen extracts images, specs, and messaging to build a storyboard. The link to video workflow maps page content into multi-scene ads or short promotional clips optimized for social placements with minimal manual input.
Script to video with human voice options
Write a short script or let HeyGen draft hooks and CTAs. The engine produces natural-sounding voiceovers across multiple tones and languages and applies accurate lip sync when using talking head or avatar assets to keep narration aligned.
Creative automation and styling presets
ビジュアルテーマ、テンポ、アスペクト比を選ぶだけで、HeyGen が自動的に洗練されたモーション、キャプションスタイル、トランジションを適用します。プラットフォーム別のプリセットにより、追加のリサイズ作業なしで、各書き出しが広告掲載枠と視聴者の注目に最適化されます。
Batch generation, testing, and analytics support
フック、画像、CTA を大規模に差し替えて、数百もの広告バリエーションを AI 広告プラットフォームで自動生成できます。エクスポートデータは広告マネージャーや A/B テスト向けに整理されており、オーディエンス向けの組み込み提案を活用しながら、パフォーマンス指標を追跡することで、チームは勝ちパターンとなるクリエイティブ要素を素早く特定できます。
市場で最も革新的な画像から動画へのプラットフォームを活用し、貴社のような企業がどのようにコンテンツ制作をスケールさせ、成長を加速させているかをご覧ください。
How to Use the AI Video Ad Generator
Create ad-ready videos in four clear steps from brief to publishable assets.
Paste a product URL, upload images, or enter a short script. HeyGen analyzes content, extracts key features, and prepares a scene-by-scene storyboard to guide generation.
アスペクト比、ビジュアルテーマ、テンポを選択します。ブランドキットを適用して、ロゴ・フォント・カラーがすべてのバリエーションと掲載先で一貫するようにしましょう。
異なるフック、ビジュアル、CTAを使った複数のドラフトを作成できます。広告メーカーを使えば、複数案を横並びでプレビューし、テキストや画像を微調整しながら、タイムラインを手作業で編集することなく、A/Bテスト用のバリエーションを再生成できます。
Download MP4s and images optimized for Feed, Reels, Stories, and in-stream placements. Use batch exports to upload organized assets directly to ad managers and start testing immediately.
AI動画広告ジェネレーターは、ブリーフ、URL、画像、またはスクリプトをもとに、自動シーン構成、音声合成、字幕付け、書き出しフォーマットなどを活用して、完成した広告クリエイティブを生成します。HeyGenはテキストから動画への変換とAIアバターを組み合わせて、魅力的なコンテンツを作成します。画像から動画へのフローにより、カメラ撮影や手作業での編集なしで、洗練された広告を制作できます。
HeyGen は、テンプレートへの過度な依存ではなく、明瞭さ・コントロール・スピードを重視しています。動画を一から作り直すのではなく、チームがスクリプトを更新できるようにすることで、テストと改善を繰り返しやすくなり、キャンペーン全体で一貫性を保ちながら、制作ワークフローを滞らせることなく広告クリエイティブをスケールできます。
AI を活用することで、より多くの広告バリエーションを素早く作成でき、テストと最適化の精度が高まります。成果は依然としてオファー内容やメッセージに左右されますが、素早く試行を重ねられることで、結果から学びやすくなり、制作面でのボトルネックに悩まされることなくクリエイティブを洗練していけます。
Yes. HeyGen supports ad creation for TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Google Ads. Many teams also use Repurpose Video to adapt the same ad creative across multiple platforms without starting over.
いいえ。HeyGen は、複雑な編集ツールを使わずに成果を出したいマーケターや創業者、チーム向けに設計されています。ほとんどの変更はテキストを少し編集するだけで済むため、これまで一度も動画編集をしたことがない方でも、簡単に使いこなせます。
Apply a brand kit with logos, fonts, and colors. HeyGen enforces brand rules across generated drafts and templates, and allows locking of key elements so teams maintain consistency at scale.
HeyGen は、フィード、リール、ストーリーズ、Messenger、インストリーム配信向けに最適化された MP4 動画ファイルと高解像度画像をエクスポートします。バッチエクスポート機能により、広告マネージャーやキャンペーンツールで扱いやすいよう、わかりやすい名前でファイルを整理します。
HeyGen は、アスペクト比、字幕の読みやすさ、一般的なテキスト量の比率など、一般的なプラットフォームのベストプラクティスに準拠していますが、最終的なポリシー順守および広告審査の承認責任は広告主にあります。
まずは小さく始めてワークフローをテストしてから、本格的にスケールすることができます。HeyGen なら、ブラウザ上で最初の AI 動画広告をすぐに作成できるので、本格導入の前に自社のマーケティングプロセスにどのように組み込めるかを確認できます。
商品プロモーション、ブランド認知向上広告、パフォーマンスクリエイティブ、教育系広告、そしてお知らせ動画などを作成できます。構成が決まったレイアウトで制作したい場合は、多くのチームがキャンペーン全体でブランディングを統一するためにビデオテンプレートから始めています。
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AIを使って、あなたのアイデアをプロ品質の動画に変えましょう。