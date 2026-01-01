精度と品質で再定義するデジタルアイデンティティ 私たちが重視しているアバター生成は、操作性、一貫性、そして比類のない品質に重点を置いています。AI を活用したクリエイションを進化させることで、アバターが人間の表情やしぐさを自然に再現し、現実世界とデジタル世界のギャップを埋ぐことを可能にします。

動画インテリジェンスを実現するマルチモーダル言語モデル We build multimodal language models that jointly reason over text, audio, and visual signals to better understand intent and context. This foundation powers video translation with improved semantic fidelity, enables avatar modeling that stays consistent across scenes, and unlocks video agents that can interpret goals and generate end-to-end content with higher reliability.

マルチモーダルソリューションで言語の壁を打ち破る マルチモーダルな動画翻訳ソリューションにAIを活用することで、私たちはグローバルなコミュニケーションをより身近なものにすることを目指しています。テキスト、音声、ビジュアルをシームレスに統合することで、動画を誰にでも理解できるコンテンツへと変換し、異文化間のつながりを促進します。

マルチモーダルなイノベーションによるリアルタイムのエンゲージメント リアルタイムレンダリングと高度なマルチモーダルソリューションによって実現された当社のインタラクティブアバターは、会話に命を吹き込みます。これらのアバターは動的に応答するだけでなく、ユーザーとのインタラクションそのものを再定義し、テクノロジーをより魅力的で人間らしいものへと進化させます。

表情豊かでリアルなデジタルヒューマンのための感情AI Emotion AI helps our systems go beyond “talking” to truly communicating — by aligning what the script means with how it should feel. By coordinating tone and prosody in voice with on-point gestures and facial expressions, we generate avatars that maintain emotional coherence over time, closing the realism gap and pushing the frontier of human-like presence.