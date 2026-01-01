AI動画生成の未来を切り拓く
私たちは、人間らしさを感じさせ、深くつながり、ストーリーテリングを高めるテクノロジーを創り出しています――急速に進化するデジタル世界に、まるで生命を宿したかのようなインテリジェンスをもたらすために。
つながり、適応し、インスピレーションを与えるAI
HeyGenでは、誰もがビジュアルストーリーテリングを活用できるようにすることを使命として、AI研究に取り組んでいます。
当社のAIリーダーをご紹介します
創造性、コミュニケーション、テクノロジーが交差する地点で革新を生み出します。
Charly Hong, Head of AI Research
Charly Hong brings over a decade of expertise in computer vision and AI, with a focus on human modeling, understanding, and video generation. He has authored over 60 publications and patents, underscoring his commitment to innovation and impactful solutions. At HeyGen, Charly drives advancements in AI technology that seamlessly bridge research and product.
Rong Yan, CTO
Rong Yan is the CTO of HeyGen, dedicated to making visual storytelling accessible to all. Previously, he was VP of Engineering at HubSpot, leading Data and Intelligence products, and held leadership roles at Snapchat, Square, and Facebook. Rong earned his M.Sc. (2004) and Ph.D. (2006) from Carnegie Mellon. A prolific researcher, he has over 60 publications, 35 patents, and expertise in AI, data mining, and computer vision.
Joshua Xu, CEO
Joshua Xu is the Co-Founder and CEO of HeyGen, driving the mission to transform visual storytelling with AI-powered content creation. Previously, he was a lead engineer at Snapchat (2014–2020), spearheading innovations in ads ranking, machine learning, and computational photography. With a Master’s in Computer Science from Carnegie Mellon, Joshua brings deep expertise in machine learning, computer vision, and generative AI.
Jun-Yan Zhu, Advisor
Jun-Yan Zhu is the Michael B. Donohue Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Robotics at Carnegie Mellon University, where he leads the Generative Intelligence Lab. His research focuses on generative models, computer vision, and graphics, with the mission of empowering creators with generative models. He has received the Samsung AI Researcher of the Year, the Packard Fellowship, the NSF CAREER Award, among other awards.
私たちの研究の柱：未来のAIを形づくる
精度と品質で再定義するデジタルアイデンティティ
私たちが重視しているアバター生成は、操作性、一貫性、そして比類のない品質に重点を置いています。AI を活用したクリエイションを進化させることで、アバターが人間の表情やしぐさを自然に再現し、現実世界とデジタル世界のギャップを埋ぐことを可能にします。
動画インテリジェンスを実現するマルチモーダル言語モデル
We build multimodal language models that jointly reason over text, audio, and visual signals to better understand intent and context. This foundation powers video translation with improved semantic fidelity, enables avatar modeling that stays consistent across scenes, and unlocks video agents that can interpret goals and generate end-to-end content with higher reliability.
マルチモーダルソリューションで言語の壁を打ち破る
マルチモーダルな動画翻訳ソリューションにAIを活用することで、私たちはグローバルなコミュニケーションをより身近なものにすることを目指しています。テキスト、音声、ビジュアルをシームレスに統合することで、動画を誰にでも理解できるコンテンツへと変換し、異文化間のつながりを促進します。
マルチモーダルなイノベーションによるリアルタイムのエンゲージメント
リアルタイムレンダリングと高度なマルチモーダルソリューションによって実現された当社のインタラクティブアバターは、会話に命を吹き込みます。これらのアバターは動的に応答するだけでなく、ユーザーとのインタラクションそのものを再定義し、テクノロジーをより魅力的で人間らしいものへと進化させます。
表情豊かでリアルなデジタルヒューマンのための感情AI
Emotion AI helps our systems go beyond “talking” to truly communicating — by aligning what the script means with how it should feel. By coordinating tone and prosody in voice with on-point gestures and facial expressions, we generate avatars that maintain emotional coherence over time, closing the realism gap and pushing the frontier of human-like presence.
大規模なビデオエージェントを実現するエージェント型システム
We develop agentic systems that turn video creation into a goal-driven workflow: planning, tool use, iteration, and verification. These capabilities power our video agent, allowing it to break down user intent into steps, make informed decisions along the way, and produce more controllable, consistent outcomes—while supporting safety and quality constraints in real production settings.
HeyGen 最高技術責任者（CTO） Rong Yan
「私たちは、強力であるだけでなく、信頼できて使いやすいAIを開発しています。私たちの目標は、AIによる動画生成で実現可能なことの基準を塗り替え、ビジネスにとっては欠かせない存在にし、ユーザーにとっては心から楽しめるものにすることです。」