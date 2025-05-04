Ghibli Art Video Generator: Create Instant Art Videos

The Ghibli art video generator helps you create emotionally rich, hand drawn style AI videos inspired by nostalgic animation aesthetics. With HeyGen, you can turn simple ideas, scripts, or visuals into cinematic Ghibli style art videos without animation skills.

116,153,288生成された動画
90,001,073生成されたアバター
16,016,476翻訳された動画
世界をリードする企業がHeyGenを信頼しています
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
世界中の何百万人もの人々がストーリーを生み出すために信頼しています。

Try our free Image to video generator

Get Started For Free
Pick an avatar
Lip sync applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Short storytelling videos

Short storytelling videos

Create original animated stories with emotional depth, gentle pacing, and soft Ghibli inspired visuals. The style supports character driven narratives that feel warm and immersive.

Social media art content

Social media art content

Stand out in crowded feeds with calming Ghibli style art videos that feel thoughtful and visually rich. These videos attract viewers seeking slower, more emotional content.

Educational and narrative content

Educational and narrative content

Explain ideas, lessons, or concepts through visual storytelling instead of traditional slides. Ghibli art videos make learning feel more engaging and memorable.

Personal memories and moments

Personal memories and moments

Turn photos, memories, or written ideas into animated keepsakes with a nostalgic tone. The soft animation style adds emotional weight without feeling overproduced.

Creative branding visuals

Creative branding visuals

Communicate brand stories with emotion, personality, and subtle visual storytelling. Ghibli art videos help brands feel human and authentic.

Concept and mood visualization

Concept and mood visualization

Visualize worlds, characters, and environments before committing to full productions. A Ghibli AI tool helps explore tone, color, and atmosphere early.

Why HeyGen is the Best Ghibli Art Video Generator

HeyGen focuses on storytelling quality rather than raw effects. The Ghibli art video generator is built to help creators produce emotionally engaging content quickly while keeping visual integrity and artistic consistency. It focuses on mood, atmosphere, and storytelling that feels human and immersive.

Get started for free
Capture the Ghibli inspired visual feeling

Soft color palettes, painterly textures, and gentle motion combine to recreate the calm, magical atmosphere people associate with Ghibli style art videos.

Turn simple ideas into animated stories

The Ghibli art video generator transforms short prompts or scripts into flowing scenes, removing the need for complex storyboards or manual animation.

Create videos people actually want to watch

Instead of flashy effects, this generator emphasizes emotional pacing and visual harmony that keeps viewers engaged.

Ghibli inspired visual generation

The Ghibli art video generator produces AI visuals with soft lighting, watercolor textures, and natural scenery. Each frame is designed to feel hand crafted rather than synthetic. This creates videos that feel calm, nostalgic, and cinematic.

Get Started For Free →
image to video

Text to Ghibli art video creation

Write a short script or description and the ghibli AI generator builds animated scenes automatically, making the process seamless. The Ghibli art video generator interprets mood, setting, and tone instead of only literal objects. This makes storytelling smoother and more expressive.

Get Started For Free →
A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Image to Ghibli style animation

Upload an image and transform it into a moving Ghibli inspired scene. Subtle motion, depth, and atmosphere are added while preserving the original subject. This turns static visuals into living artwork.

Get Started For Free →
Voice cloning

Multi format Ghibli art videos

Export your Ghibli art videos in formats optimized for social media, storytelling platforms, or presentations. Aspect ratios and resolution remain visually consistent across outputs.

Get Started For Free →
motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

ジブリ風アート動画ジェネレーターの使い方

Bring your Ghibli art ideas to life with four simple steps.

無料で始める
Step 1

Add text or visuals

ジブリ風AI動画のストーリーや雰囲気を決めるために、スクリプト、プロンプト、または画像を用意してください。

ステップ 2

ジブリ風のスタイルを選択

Select visual preferences that guide color, motion, and atmosphere in your ghibli AI videos.

ステップ3

アニメーションシーンを生成

AIが、スムーズなトランジションを用いた一貫性のあるジブリ風アート動画を生成します。

Step 4

Export and share

完成した動画をダウンロードして、さまざまなプラットフォームで共有しましょう。

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

よくある質問（FAQ）

What is a Ghibli art video generator?

ジブリ風AI動画ジェネレーターは、スタジオジブリ特有の、柔らかく手描き風のアニメーションスタイルにインスパイアされたアニメ動画を生成します。派手でスピード感のある演出よりも、雰囲気や感情、物語性に重点を置いているのが特徴です。

使うのにアニメーションのスキルは必要ですか？

ジブリ風AI動画ジェネレーターの利用にアニメーションの経験は一切必要なく、あらゆるクリエイターが手軽に使えます。テキストや画像などの素材を用意するだけで、ジブリ風AI動画ジェネレーターが自動的にシーン構成、動き、スタイルを生成してくれます。

画像からジブリ風のアート動画を作成できますか？

はい、画像をアップロードして、ジブリ風のアニメーションシーンに変換できます。ジェネレーターが動きを加えつつ、元の被写体と雰囲気を保ち、スタジオジブリの本質をとらえた表現に仕上げます。

ジブリ風アート動画の長さはどれくらいまで作成できますか？

コンテンツの目的に応じて、短いクリップから長めのシーケンスまで作成できます。動画は長さに関わらず一貫したビジュアル表現になるよう設計されており、ジブリ風アニメーションのクオリティを保ちます。

ジブリ風アートの動画を商用利用できますか？

はい、HeyGen で生成したジブリ風アート動画は、マーケティング、コンテンツ制作、プロジェクト用途などのビジネス目的にもご利用いただけます。

すべてのシーンは同じアートスタイルで統一されますか？

はい、このジェネレーターはシーンをまたいで色味、質感、動きの一貫性を保ちます。そのため、最終的な動画は統一感があり、意図の伝わった仕上がりになります。

What type of content works best?

ストーリー性があり、感情に訴えかける、あるいはビジュアルを前面に押し出したコンテンツが最も効果的です。特に、視聴者を惹きつけるジブリ風AI動画ではその傾向が顕著です。落ち着いた語り口のナレーション、創造的なストーリーテリング、そして芸術的なコンセプトは、特に高いパフォーマンスを発揮します。

生成後に動画を編集できますか？

はい。動画が生成された後でも、ghibli AI動画ジェネレーターの機能により、テンポやビジュアル、構成を調整して、あなたのクリエイティブなビジョンにより近づけることができます。

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsUrl to VideoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Photo to VideoAI Video Compressor

HeyGenで作成を始めましょう

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background