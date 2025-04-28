AI yourself lets you create a realistic digital character of you using AI. With HeyGen, you can generate AI yourself content that looks, speaks, and presents like you, without constant filming, photoshoots, or production work.
無料の画像から動画へのジェネレーターをお試しください
Creators use AI yourself to maintain a strong presence across social platforms without filming every day. This keeps content consistent while reducing production effort.
Professionals deliver insights, announcements, and explanations using their AI self while staying visually consistent. Messaging remains polished across all channels.
Instructors use AI yourself to teach lessons, share feedback, and deliver training content at scale. This enables repeatable, high quality educational videos.
Executives and leaders share updates and internal messages using an AI version of themselves without scheduling recordings. Communication stays timely and professional.
AI yourself enables global communication by translating scripts while preserving the same on screen identity. Audiences receive localized content without re-recording with the video translator.
Turn written content into videos featuring your AI self to expand reach across formats. This maximizes existing content without additional production work.
HeyGen が最高の AI 自分化ツールである理由
AI yourself は、カスタムコンテンツを通じて本物らしさを損なうことなく、自分の存在感をスケールさせたい人のために作られています。HeyGen は、リアリティ、アイデンティティの一貫性、そして制作のしやすさに重点を置いています。
AI Yourself は、あらゆるコンテンツにおいて、あなたの顔の特徴やスタイル、存在感を忠実に保ちます。これにより、AI動画ジェネレーターで大量のコンテンツを生成しても、視聴者は常にあなたを認識できるようになります。
撮影や再撮影のスケジュールを組む代わりに、既存の映像素材とスクリプトからAIでコンテンツを生成できるため、制作時間を大幅に短縮できます。
AI Yourself を使えば、実際にその場にいなくても、あらゆるプラットフォーム・言語・フォーマットで自分を登場させることができます。
一貫したアイデンティティを保つAI生成
AI Yourself は、あなたと同じ見た目の安定したデジタル版の「あなた」を作成します。顔の骨格や比率、ビジュアルアイデンティティが一貫して保たれるため、ランダムな変形や歪んだ結果を避けることができます。これにより、AI バージョンであっても、はっきりと「あなた」だと認識できるようになります。
写真から作るAIアバター生成
少量の写真をアップロードして、あなた自身のAIアバターを作成します。システムがあなたの外見を学習し、核心的なアイデンティティを変えることなく、リアルなビジュアルを生成します。これにより、繰り返しの写真撮影や新しい画像のアップロードが不要になります。
声と話し方の一貫性
AI 自動生成コンテンツでは、顔の動きや表情が音声と正確に同期します。細かな動きやタイミングの調整により、AI バージョンが不自然なロボットのようになったり大げさになったりせず、自然に感じられるようになります。その結果、視聴者からの信頼とエンゲージメントが高まります。
多言語AIセルフ配信
あなたのAIアバターは、見た目を変えずに複数の言語で話すことができます。これにより、ビジュアルを作り直したり、市場ごとに毎回自己紹介をし直したりすることなく、世界中とコミュニケーションを取ることが可能になります。
市場で最も革新的な画像から動画へのプラットフォームを活用し、貴社のような企業がどのようにコンテンツ制作をスケールさせ、成長を加速させているかをご覧ください。
How to Use the AI Yourself Tool
Turn your photos into an AI version of yourself with four simple steps.
Provide clear photos to establish your AI self. The system learns your appearance and identity.
AIアバターに話してほしい内容を入力するだけでOK。録音は不要です。
HeyGen は、あなたにそっくりで自然に感じられるリアルなビジュアルや動画を生成します。
自分で作成したAIコンテンツを、ウェブサイトやソーシャルメディア、社内チャネルなどあらゆる場所で活用しましょう。
AI yourself refers to creating a digital character of you using AI. It allows you to generate visuals or videos that look like you without manual production.
AI Yourself は、あなたのアイデンティティを一貫して保つように設計されています。顔の特徴やバランスは安定しており、AI バージョンのあなたが、はっきりと「あなた本人」として認識できるようになっています。
通常は、少数のはっきり写った写真があれば十分です。これらの画像を使ってシステムがあなたの外見を学習し、正確な結果を生成します。
Yes, AI yourself can be used to generate both images and videos. This makes it flexible for different content formats and platforms.
Your AI self can deliver content in multiple languages by changing the script. The visual identity remains the same across languages.
No. AI yourself content is created through a simple workflow using photos and text, without advanced tools or editing knowledge.
はい、一度作成したあなたのAIアバターは、無制限のプロジェクトで再利用できます。これにより、スケーラブルで一貫性のあるコンテンツ制作が可能になります。
AI Yourself は、常に撮影をしなくても自分の存在感を拡大したいクリエイター、教育者、ビジネスパーソン、リーダーに最適なソリューションです。
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
AIを使って、あなたのアイデアをプロ品質の動画に変えましょう。