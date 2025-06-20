HeyGen を使って、動画内に自然でリアルな AI プロダクトプレースメントを実現しましょう。撮り直しやフレームごとの手作業編集を行うことなく、意図が伝わりコンテキストを踏まえた形で商品をシーンに挿入し、ストーリーテリングの自然さとブランドセーフティを両立できます。
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Creators integrate sponsor products naturally into videos without interrupting storytelling or viewer experience.
Teams showcase products in realistic environments that match campaign messaging without organizing new shoots.
Brands demonstrate products in use, context, or lifestyle settings that help viewers imagine ownership.
Creators deliver consistent product placement across multiple videos while maintaining creative control and authenticity.
Companies place tools or products into instructional videos without re-recording every update.
Reuse the same base video and adjust product placement for different markets or regions digitally, changing product visibility as needed.
HeyGen が選ばれる理由：最高の AI プロダクトプレースメント動画メーカー
HeyGen は、プロダクトプレースメントを AI 動画生成の時代へと引き上げ、従来の手法を AI ツールによって刷新します。無理なオーバーレイや不自然な挿入ではなく、シーンの文脈や視聴者の注目、ストーリーの流れに合わせて自然に商品を配置し、プロダクトの一体感と訴求力を高めます。
AI product placement works only when it feels natural. HeyGen focuses on believable positioning so products blend into scenes without breaking immersion.
Skip negotiations, reshoots, and manual edits. AI handles placement digitally, cutting production time from weeks to minutes.
From short social clips to longer branded videos, placements adapt to format, framing, and pacing automatically.
コンテキスト認識型の商品挿入
HeyGen analyzes the scene environment, camera angle, and visual flow before placing a product, ensuring the best integration. This ensures the product appears where it logically belongs rather than floating unnaturally. The result feels integrated, not promotional.
Brand safe visual alignment
商品は、周囲のシーンに合うように、スケール・照明・配置が細かくコントロールされ、プロのプロダクト写真のように配置されます。これにより、誇張されたり注意をそらしたりするビジュアルを避けつつ、ブランドイメージを守ることができます。すべての配置は信頼性と視聴者の信頼を高めることにつながり、これは効果的な商品画像にとって非常に重要です。
スクリプトとシーンに基づく配置
プロダクトプレースメントは、台本やシーンの意図に沿って行うことで、商品画像を自然に組み込むことができます。商品をしっかりと見せたい場合でも、背景としてさりげなく映したい場合でも、あるいはごく控えめに示したい場合でも、AIがそれぞれに応じて露出度を調整し、商品写真のクオリティを高めます。これにより、メッセージが常にキャンペーンの目的と整合した状態に保たれます。
Flexible reuse across campaigns
一度商品を配置すれば、そのシーンは複数の動画やバリエーションで再利用できます。これにより、AIツールのおかげで、配置作業や制作準備を繰り返すことなく、チームはキャンペーンを大規模に展開できるようになります。
市場で最も革新的な画像から動画へのプラットフォームを活用し、貴社のような企業がどのようにコンテンツ制作を拡大し、成長を加速させているかをご覧ください。
AIプロダクトプレースメント動画メーカーの使い方
スピードとコントロール性に優れた効率的なワークフローで、AIプロダクトプレースメント動画を作成しましょう。
既存の動画から始めるか、HeyGen の AI 動画ツールを使って新しく動画を生成します。
シーン内で表示したい商品の内容、配置の目的、そしてどの程度目立たせたいかを指定します。
HeyGen は、シーンのコンテキストや照明、パース（遠近感）を考慮して商品を挿入し、リアルさを演出します。
配置をプレビューし、必要に応じて調整してから、最終動画を書き出します。
配置は、シーンの照明、スケール、パースペクティブに合わせて設計されており、効果的な商品写真と同様に、環境の一部として自然に感じられるようになっています。
はい。AI ツールを使って、シーンの中で製品をさりげなく登場させるのか、脇役として扱うのか、はっきりと目立たせるのかをコントロールできます。
AIプロダクトプレースメントは、ショートクリップや広告、解説動画、長尺のブランデッドコンテンツなど、さまざまなフォーマットで活用できます。
はい。動画を作り直さなくても、商品や訴求内容はデジタル上で変更できます。
Yes. Many teams use AI product placement for sponsorships where authenticity and viewer trust matter, leveraging AI product photos.
いいえ。手順に沿って進められるため、手動でのコンポジット作業や高度な編集ツールは必要ありません。
Brands, creators, agencies, and marketers who want scalable, realistic product visibility without traditional production complexity benefit most.
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