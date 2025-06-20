シームレスなブランド動画を実現するAIプロダクトプレースメント動画メーカー

HeyGen を使って、動画内に自然でリアルな AI プロダクトプレースメントを実現しましょう。撮り直しやフレームごとの手作業編集を行うことなく、意図が伝わりコンテキストを踏まえた形で商品をシーンに挿入し、ストーリーテリングの自然さとブランドセーフティを両立できます。

115,822,233生成された動画
89,720,239生成されたアバター
15,982,222翻訳された動画
世界をリードする企業がHeyGenを信頼しています
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世界中の何百万人もの人々がストーリーを生み出すために信頼しています。

無料の画像から動画へのジェネレーターをお試しください

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ブランドコンテンツとスポンサーシップ

ブランドコンテンツとスポンサーシップ

Creators integrate sponsor products naturally into videos without interrupting storytelling or viewer experience.

マーケティング・広告動画

マーケティング・広告動画

Teams showcase products in realistic environments that match campaign messaging without organizing new shoots.

E-commerce product storytelling

E-commerce product storytelling

Brands demonstrate products in use, context, or lifestyle settings that help viewers imagine ownership.

インフルエンサーおよびクリエイターとのパートナーシップ

インフルエンサーおよびクリエイターとのパートナーシップ

Creators deliver consistent product placement across multiple videos while maintaining creative control and authenticity.

トレーニングと社内デモ

トレーニングと社内デモ

Companies place tools or products into instructional videos without re-recording every update.

ローカライゼーションとグローバルキャンペーン

ローカライゼーションとグローバルキャンペーン

Reuse the same base video and adjust product placement for different markets or regions digitally, changing product visibility as needed.

HeyGen が選ばれる理由：最高の AI プロダクトプレースメント動画メーカー

HeyGen は、プロダクトプレースメントを AI 動画生成の時代へと引き上げ、従来の手法を AI ツールによって刷新します。無理なオーバーレイや不自然な挿入ではなく、シーンの文脈や視聴者の注目、ストーリーの流れに合わせて自然に商品を配置し、プロダクトの一体感と訴求力を高めます。

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Designed for realism and trust

AI product placement works only when it feels natural. HeyGen focuses on believable positioning so products blend into scenes without breaking immersion.

従来の配置ワークフローよりも高速

Skip negotiations, reshoots, and manual edits. AI handles placement digitally, cutting production time from weeks to minutes.

Built for modern content formats

From short social clips to longer branded videos, placements adapt to format, framing, and pacing automatically.

コンテキスト認識型の商品挿入

HeyGen analyzes the scene environment, camera angle, and visual flow before placing a product, ensuring the best integration. This ensures the product appears where it logically belongs rather than floating unnaturally. The result feels integrated, not promotional.

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Brand safe visual alignment

商品は、周囲のシーンに合うように、スケール・照明・配置が細かくコントロールされ、プロのプロダクト写真のように配置されます。これにより、誇張されたり注意をそらしたりするビジュアルを避けつつ、ブランドイメージを守ることができます。すべての配置は信頼性と視聴者の信頼を高めることにつながり、これは効果的な商品画像にとって非常に重要です。

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スクリプトとシーンに基づく配置

プロダクトプレースメントは、台本やシーンの意図に沿って行うことで、商品画像を自然に組み込むことができます。商品をしっかりと見せたい場合でも、背景としてさりげなく映したい場合でも、あるいはごく控えめに示したい場合でも、AIがそれぞれに応じて露出度を調整し、商品写真のクオリティを高めます。これにより、メッセージが常にキャンペーンの目的と整合した状態に保たれます。

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Voice cloning

Flexible reuse across campaigns

一度商品を配置すれば、そのシーンは複数の動画やバリエーションで再利用できます。これにより、AIツールのおかげで、配置作業や制作準備を繰り返すことなく、チームはキャンペーンを大規模に展開できるようになります。

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

市場で最も革新的な画像から動画へのプラットフォームを活用し、貴社のような企業がどのようにコンテンツ制作を拡大し、成長を加速させているかをご覧ください。

Miro
"これのおかげで、私が映像などのビジュアルストーリーテリングで発揮しているのと同じレベルの創造性を、ライターたちも制作プロセスの中で発揮できるようになりました。"

スティーブ・ソーリー, ラーニングメディアデザイナー
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ビジョン・クリエイティブ・ラボ
"私にとっての魔法の瞬間は、毎週ずっと撮影してきた映像があったのに、あるとき突然「台本を書いて送るだけで、もう二度とカメラの前に立たなくていいんだ」と気づいたときでした。"

ロジャー・ハースト, 共同創業者
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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AIプロダクトプレースメント動画メーカーの使い方

スピードとコントロール性に優れた効率的なワークフローで、AIプロダクトプレースメント動画を作成しましょう。

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ステップ 1

動画をアップロードするか生成する

既存の動画から始めるか、HeyGen の AI 動画ツールを使って新しく動画を生成します。

ステップ 2

製品と目的を明確にする

シーン内で表示したい商品の内容、配置の目的、そしてどの程度目立たせたいかを指定します。

ステップ3

AI配置を適用

HeyGen は、シーンのコンテキストや照明、パース（遠近感）を考慮して商品を挿入し、リアルさを演出します。

ステップ4

確認してエクスポート

配置をプレビューし、必要に応じて調整してから、最終動画を書き出します。

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よくある質問（FAQ）

AIプロダクトプレースメントとは何ですか？

  1. AI product placement digitally inserts products into videos in a realistic and context aware way, without physical props or reshoots using the AI video generator.

どれくらいリアルな配置になりますか？

配置は、シーンの照明、スケール、パースペクティブに合わせて設計されており、効果的な商品写真と同様に、環境の一部として自然に感じられるようになっています。

商品の見え方はどの程度まで調整できますか？

はい。AI ツールを使って、シーンの中で製品をさりげなく登場させるのか、脇役として扱うのか、はっきりと目立たせるのかをコントロールできます。

これは短い動画と長い動画のどちらにも対応していますか？

AIプロダクトプレースメントは、ショートクリップや広告、解説動画、長尺のブランデッドコンテンツなど、さまざまなフォーマットで活用できます。

配置は後から変更できますか？

はい。動画を作り直さなくても、商品や訴求内容はデジタル上で変更できます。

これはスポンサー付きコンテンツにも適していますか？

Yes. Many teams use AI product placement for sponsorships where authenticity and viewer trust matter, leveraging AI product photos.

動画編集のスキルは必要ですか？

いいえ。手順に沿って進められるため、手動でのコンポジット作業や高度な編集ツールは必要ありません。

AIプロダクトプレースメントはどのような人におすすめですか？

Brands, creators, agencies, and marketers who want scalable, realistic product visibility without traditional production complexity benefit most.

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