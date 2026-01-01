AIポッドキャストクリップジェネレーターは、長いエピソードを数分で短くてシェアしやすいクリップに変換します。録音データをアップロードすれば、AIがベストな場面を自動で見つけ出し、どこでも投稿できる字幕付きクリップを生成します。
AI-powered clip maker to transform podcasts
短尺クリップ向けAIハイライト自動検出
Skip hours of scrubbing through a timeline. HeyGen's Video Agent and advanced AI technology analyzes your podcast, reads speech and pacing, and the clip generator identifies the strongest moments of your podcast using AI. You get share-ready clips from parts of your podcast, each a complete video highlight.
視聴者を惹きつけるキャプションと文字起こし
多くのソーシャル動画はミュートで再生されるため、視聴者を引きつけ続けるのは画面上のテキストです。正確な文字起こしにより、AI Studio エディター内で音声を自動タイミングのキャプションに変換でき、内蔵の字幕ジェネレーターを使えば、フォントやカラー、レイアウトを自由にアレンジして、あらゆるソーシャルメディアプラットフォームで視聴者を惹きつけることができます。
スクロールを止める動画のための編集機能
少し噛んだところを直すために、同じテイクを何度も録り直す必要はもうありません。ワンクリックで、AI搭載のスピーチクリーンアップ機能が、不要なつなぎ言葉や無音、言い直し、撮り直し部分を自動で取り除き、HeyGen のAI動画エディターがセグメント同士を違和感のないトランジションでつなぎ合わせます。その結果、ジャンプカットのない、高品質で完璧なテイクが完成します。
オーディオグラム、リール、ショートフォーム動画クリップ
横長のクリップは縦型フィードでは埋もれてしまいます。各クリップは自動でリフレームされ、Instagramリール用のリール動画、TikTok向けのショート動画、スクエア投稿に最適化され、さらに音声番組や動画番組向けのオーディオグラムも生成されます。1回のアップロードで、主要な動画プラットフォームすべてにネイティブな見え方で展開できます。
ポッドキャスト音声を175以上の言語に変換
One podcast can reach far beyond its first audience. Transform any clip into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and voice cloning that keeps your tone, or run audio-only AI dubbing for a faster turnaround. Publish high-quality video content to every market and attract new listeners without re-recording.
ポッドキャストクリップのアイデアと活用例
Editing a long-form episode by hand drains a full day. Repurpose each podcast episode in minutes and turn podcast episodes into engaging podcast clips ready for youtube shorts, keeping a steady posting schedule across every show.
Feeding every channel is relentless. Create social media clips from one interview, post scroll-stopping clips, and create viral clips across social media, then queue them as tiktok video posts to fill your feed.
Long lectures and episodes lose listeners fast. Convert your podcast into bite-sized podcast snippets, transform a recorded session into a short educational video, and give your audience focused clips to revisit anytime.
Buyers rarely watch a full webinar or video podcast. Clip the moment a feature lands, pair it with a product demo video, and share media clips for your podcast across email, ads, and landing pages.
Client requests pile up faster than editors deliver. This clip maker generates polished clips from each recording, lets teams choose from a variety of layouts and brand kits, and plugs them into marketing videos for every account.
Few employees rewatch an hour-long all-hands meeting. Turn your podcast and those episodes into shareable clips, fold them into a training video library, and keep distributed teams aligned in minutes.
AIポッドキャストクリップ生成ツールの仕組み
フルのポッドキャスト収録から、手作業での編集なしで、投稿準備が整った洗練されたクリップまで、たった4つの簡単ステップで仕上げましょう。
ポッドキャストのフルバージョンを動画または音声ファイルとしてアップロードしてください。システムが自動で文字起こしを行い、クリップの選定に利用します。
AIがエピソード全体をスキャンし、話し方やテンポを分析して、最も魅力的な瞬間をクリップとして抽出します。
スピーチクリーンアップ機能が、えーっとなどのフィラーや不要な間、言い直しを自動で取り除き、その後キャプションが自動で追加されます。
各クリップを縦型・スクエア・ワイドスクリーンのいずれかの形式で書き出し、あらゆるソーシャルチャネルにすぐ投稿できる状態にしましょう。
はい。Speech Cleanup は、フィラー（えー、あのー など）、長い無音、言い直しや撮り直しを検出し、見えないトランジションで自然につなぎ合わせます。HeyGen の動画編集機能を使えば、各編集点を確認できるので、最終的なクリップは滑らかに聞こえ、まるで一度で撮影したかのような仕上がりになります。
いいえ。既存の録音データからポッドキャストクリップを作成することも、キャプション、Bロール、AIビジュアルを使った顔出しなしの動画バージョンを制作することもできます。1,100体以上のアバターとAvatar IVを使えば、カメラなしでコンテンツを作成でき、撮影しない週でも継続して投稿し続けられます。
はい。ポッドキャストの音声をアップロードすると、システムが各ハイライトをキャプションとビジュアル付きの動画クリップまたはオーディオグラムに変換します。あなたの声に近いものを含む300種類以上のAIボイスクローンから選んでナレーションを追加できるので、音声主体の番組でも、仕上がりは洗練された動画ファイルになります。
Yes. HeyGen supports 175+ languages, so you can clip one recording and localize it with accurate AI lip Sync and preserved voice tone. It is a fast way to expand your podcast's reach and attract new listeners worldwide without re-recording.
ほとんどのクリッピングアプリは、トリミングまでしか対応していません。HeyGenなら、ハイライト作成に加えて、音声クリーニング、ブランドに合わせたキャプション、アバター、翻訳まで、すべてを1つのテキストから動画へのプラットフォーム上で提供します。OpenAI、Shopify、HubSpot などに利用されており、ポッドキャスト制作のワークフローを効率化し、ポッドキャストの成果を最大化するのに役立ちます。
Yes, HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card needed, so you can try it free and make a free podcast clip to test the format. Paid plans from $24 per month unlock longer episodes, more clips, and full access to the AI video generator.
はい。ブランドキットを使ってロゴ、カラー、フォント、イントロやアウトロを反映させれば、番組の世界観にぴったり合った魅力的なコンテンツを作成できます。さらに、AIフェイススワップでプレゼンターの見た目を差し替えることで、シリーズ全体を通して、最初のクリップから最後のクリップまで一貫したビジュアルを維持できます。
Yes. The tool works with any long recording, including webinars, interviews, and screen shares. Paste a link or upload a file, add a branded intro using a script to video flow, then turn your talk into short, captioned clips for any channel.
録画データをアップロードするだけで、HeyGen が自動的にハイライトを抽出し、魅力的なポッドキャストクリップや Instagram 用のクリップを数分で作成できます。AI Studio エディターで字幕やブランディングを追加し、面倒な手作業編集なしでポッドキャストクリップをスムーズに公開しましょう。
さらに詳しく見るAI 搭載のツール
Avatar IV を使って、あらゆる写真に超リアルな声と動きを与え、命を吹き込みましょう。
長尺のポッドキャストエピソードを、AIでキャプション付きのSNS向けショートクリップに変換しましょう。