AI Ad Creatives Generator for High-Impact, Scroll-Stopping Ads

Turn a simple script into scroll-stopping AI ad creatives in minutes. No cameras, no crews, no editing software. Generate dozens of video ad variations for Meta, TikTok, and YouTube, ready to launch and test.

AI ad creatives generator interface showing multiple scroll-stopping video ad variations for Meta, TikTok, and YouTube generated from a single script.
14,40,55,056Videos generated
11,89,47,746Avatars generated
1,98,80,508Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Stylised white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Key features of AI ad creatives

Generate ads in seconds instead of days

Create ad creatives in seconds from a single script, with no shoot to schedule. Change the hook, headline, or call to action and generate ads instantly. Our text to video engine turns each idea into ad campaigns designed to improve conversion across channels.

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On-brand AI ad creatives generated from one script, showing several video ad variations with different hooks and headlines ready to launch.

Eye-catching ad design that delivers results

Win the first three seconds with native creative tailored to engage paid social audiences. Match authentic creator content using AI UGC video styles, then keep every frame aligned to your colours and logo. The AI-driven designs stay on-brand, improving engagement and conversions.

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Scroll-stopping vertical video ad with a creator-style UGC look, brand colors and logo applied, designed to engage paid social audiences.

Multilingual voice for every marketing team

Give every ad a natural-sounding voice in 175+ languages without re-recording a line. Generate narration with our AI voice generator, match your brand tone, and reuse one script across social channels. A single platform localises one campaign for every marketer and region, smoothly and efficiently.

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AI voice generator panel localizing one ad script into 175+ languages, with a presenter and a list of language options for global campaigns.

Edit ad design from simple text

Adjust scenes, swap backgrounds, add captions, and apply your logo with simple controls, no timeline editing required. The AI video editor gives you advanced tools to refine pacing and keep each cut on brand. Polished, channel-ready output with virtually no learning curve, whether square or vertical.

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AI video editor with simple text-based controls for swapping backgrounds, adding captions, and applying a logo to an ad, no timeline editing.

Turn product photos into ad creatives

Showcase real products without a studio, props, or expensive product photography. Drop a product shot into scenes with AI product placement, upscale images, and avoid using generic stock images. Each AI image is set in context, so every spot feels created specifically for your brand.

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AI product placement dropping a real product photo into a styled scene to create a polished ecommerce video ad without a studio shoot.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases

Dashboard comparing multiple paid social ad creatives in an A/B test, with performance metrics highlighting the best-performing AI video ad.

Reduce ad spend on paid social testing

Testing paid social usually burns through ad spend on a single shoot. Generate matching ad creatives, launch a complete test set, and pull performance data from your ad accounts to scale the best-performing AI video ad.

Creator-style UGC video ads generated on demand, featuring an AI influencer presenter who looks native to a social feed.

Creator-style UGC ads whenever you need them

Hiring creators for every UGC ad is slow and hard to scale. Generate multiple creatives from a single script and keep content creation moving smoothly. Use an AI influencer generator to create a look that feels native to every feed.

Ecommerce product photo converted into a video ad via image-to-video, with several SKU listings each getting their own short ad.

Ecommerce product ads that drive sales

Filming ads for every SKU drains time and budget. Turn a photo into an image-to-video asset and generate a video ad for each listing. Launch digital ads without a camera, scaling video creation in minutes.

Updated marketing video ad variations replacing a worn-out creative, with a rising performance curve showing recovered conversions.

Optimise ad performance and overcome fatigue

Ad fatigue pulls down performance, and reshoots take time. Edit the script, refresh the visuals, and release a high-performing ad the very same afternoon. Keep your marketing videos converting without needing fresh production.

One successful ad localised into multiple languages with AI dubbing, shown reaching different regional audiences from a single source video.

Localised marketing campaigns at scale and speed

Adapting marketing campaigns for new markets usually means rebuilding each one from scratch. Translate a winning ad into 175+ languages with AI dubbing that preserves your tone, so a single creative can reach every target audience from one source.

Agency workflow creating multiple video ad concepts for several client brands from briefs using a script-to-video pipeline.

Designed for brands and agencies

Demand for ad creation is growing faster than a small team can handle. Produce any ad format from a brief and deliver multiple video concepts for each client. A script-to-video workflow helps brands and agencies scale their output efficiently.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How AI ad creatives work

Go from a blank brief to launch-ready ad creatives in four simple steps, with no cameras, no crew, and no editing software required.

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Step 1: Choose your ad style

Pick a template, aspect ratio, and format suitable for the platform where you are advertising, whether it is the feed or stories.

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Step 2: Write your advertisement script

Paste your hook, message, and call to action, or generate a script from a brief and set the tone of voice.

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Step 3: Customise and brand

Add your logo, colours, captions, and voice, then adjust the pacing so every variation stays on brand.

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Step 4: Generate and launch

Render every ad creative in HD, then download each variation, ready to publish across your channels.

Commonly Asked Questions

What exactly are AI ad creatives, and how do they work?

AI ad creatives are video ads produced from a written script instead of a film shoot. On an AI ad creative platform, you type your hook and message, pick a style, and an AI video generator builds the visuals, voice, and timing into a finished ad ready to launch. It works like an ad generator for video, not stills.

How does the generative AI powering these ad creatives work?

Here is how the generative AI works: proprietary AI and AI models, trained on vast datasets of high-performing ads, handle scripting, visuals, voice, and timing. The system focuses on generating content scene by scene, producing high-quality, AI-generated ads and creating realistic footage with options like AI actors, so you get a polished result without any filming.

Is this better than Creatify or ChatGPT for creating ads?

Each AI tool solves only part of the job. ChatGPT helps with copywriting and ad copy, Midjourney creates a still AI image, and Creatify focuses on short UGC clips. HeyGen brings the entire workflow together, turning copy and images into finished, on-brand video ads, so you can deliver better ads from a single place. Teams switching from Creatify retain their UGC look while adding multilingual video.

Can AI ad creatives truly match human creativity and reflect my brand voice?

Yes, when AI is paired with human oversight. The AI excels at speed and scale, while your team guides the creative work, hooks, and emotional storytelling. Generative AI strengthens a strong idea rather than replacing human creativity, and you define your brand's tone, so the emotional resonance in an AI talking head still feels like you.

Will the AI also write my ad headlines and prompts?

Yes. Beyond copywriting, the platform’s video script generator drafts ad copy, text and headlines, and scene scripts from simple AI prompts. AI allows you to generate unlimited variations, so you can speed up ad creation from one idea without needing a separate writer.

How do AI ad creatives enhance advertising performance?

High volume combined with testing drives better conversion. By producing many on-brief variations, you can match each ad to the right audience, increase click-through rates, and identify high-converting AI creative more quickly. This supports performance marketing goals such as lead generation, and the videos further improve results as AI social media ads.

Who is this AI ad generator meant for?

Any marketer, brand, or agency that needs more ads, faster. This AI ad generator is an AI-powered ad and AI design tool that helps small teams create ads without a studio. Use the ad generator to produce concepts at once, from a product video to a promo, and keep every campaign well stocked.

How can I create multiple ad creative variations from a single script?

Write one base script, then change the hook, headline, visuals, or call to action and regenerate. Each tweak produces a new variation in seconds. You can also build platform-specific cuts, like a Facebook ad and a vertical version, from the same source.

Will my AI ad creatives look authentic enough for social media feeds?

They can. Choose a creator-style look and natural delivery so the ad blends into the feed instead of feeling like a corporate spot. A clip generator helps you create tight, native-paced edits that hold attention through the crucial first few seconds.

How many ad creatives can I create for A/B testing?

As many as your campaign requires. Since each variation starts from text, there is no shoot to schedule, so you can create dozens of ad creatives in a single day. Teams scaling paid social often combine this with aTikTok videofor short-form testing.

Why use HeyGen instead of an agency for ad creatives?

Agencies charge for each asset and can take days for every round. HeyGen turns a script into finished ad creatives in minutes at a fraction of the cost, so you stay in control of the process and iterate on your own timeline. An AI spokesperson can lead campaigns without having to book talent.

What is the cost of creating AI ad creatives at scale?

There is a free plan with no credit card required, so you can create your first ad creatives at no cost. Paid plans start at $24 per month and unlock voice cloning, longer videos, and the complete template library for larger campaigns.

Can I refresh tired ad creatives without reshooting?

Yes. When an ad starts to lose impact, edit the script or swap the visuals and regenerate a fresh version the same day. You can also reframe a winning concept as a reel generator format to extend its life across new placements.

Can I run the same ad creative in multiple languages?

Yes. Translate a winning ad into 175+ languages while preserving your voice and timing, so one creative serves every market. Pair it with an Instagram ad maker layout to localise short-form placements for each region without rebuilding the campaign.

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Start creating

Turn a simple script into attention-grabbing AI ad creatives within minutes.

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