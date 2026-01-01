customer story

90%

video completion rate

customer story

25%

increase in completion rates

customer story

10x

increase in video production speed

customer story

10-15

languages per video

customer story

80%

reduction in translation costs

customer story

€1,000

saved per minute of video

How the world’s leading brands create with HeyGen

See why more than 1,00,000 of the world’s leading brands use HeyGen to create videos in minutes, reducing production time, lowering costs, and scaling output without compromising on quality.

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The world’s leading companies place their trust in HeyGen
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Explore customer stories from a wide range of industries

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STUDIO 47
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STUDIO 47

STUDIO 47, a leading regional news broadcaster in Germany, transformed its newsroom with HeyGen, achieving 80% faster production and 60% cost savings while scaling content.

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Personalized Video

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Explore the power of AI-driven video marketing as VideoImagem uses HeyGen’s advanced tools to create compelling, engaging content with ease. Visit us.

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Stratasys
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Stratasys

Learn how Stratasys uses HeyGen to localise technical training at scale, increase video viewership by 120%, and save over $1M in translation costs.

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getitAI
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getitAI

Learn how getitAI and HeyGen work together to bring creators to life as storyselling agents, enabling a shift in interface from passive pages to a persuasive presence.

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Workday
Video Translation

Workday

Workday reduced localisation time from months to hours with HeyGen, enabling faster multilingual video production across 10–15 languages per project while lowering costs and maintaining brand integrity.

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Yang Mun: The monk with millions of views
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Yang Mun: The monk with millions of views

How the team behind Yang Mun built a viral AI character that reaches millions using only HeyGen.

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What can businesses learn from AI case studies that use HeyGen’s technology?

HeyGen’s AI case studies show how companies reduce production time, scale content for global audiences, and enhance creativity. Teams complete videos within hours, agencies deliver in multiple languages, and brands bring campaigns to life with avatars, lowering costs while enabling scalable, high-quality storytelling across markets.

How have AI marketing case studies shown improved engagement and ROI with HeyGen?

HeyGen’s AI case studies show how personalised, scalable video drives stronger engagement and ROI. Brands have doubled conversion and retention with onboarding videos, tripled engagement through tailored campaigns, and expanded global reach with multilingual content, proving that HeyGen empowers marketers to scale personalisation, reduce costs, and maximise impact.

What outcomes do AI in education case studies show when using HeyGen for training and learning?

HeyGen’s AI education case studies demonstrate how institutions and companies improve learning outcomes. Avatars enable role-play for skill practice, enterprises modernise compliance training, healthcare teams accelerate medical content creation, and educators deliver multilingual lessons, making training more engaging, scalable, and effective across schools, businesses, and professional development.

How are AI in healthcare case studies using HeyGen to enhance communication and bring down costs?

HeyGen’s AI healthcare case studies show how providers improve communication, reduce costs, and expand access. Doctors share medical knowledge through explainer videos, teams cut training production time by 50%, and providers scale multilingual certification content, delivering accurate, cost-effective education for patients, professionals, and global audiences.

How did Würth Group use HeyGen’s AI video generation to achieve such strong results?

Würth moved from written to video-first communication by using HeyGen to create multilingual, avatar-based videos. They reduced translation costs by 80%, cut production time by half, and enabled employees to learn the platform in just 45 minutes, making global, engaging training and communication more efficient and cost-effective.

What can businesses in India learn from Komatsu’s AI customer stories using AI avatars?

Komatsu’s AI case study shows how businesses can use AI avatars to transform training and communication. By creating multilingual, consistent, and engaging videos, Komatsu increased completion rates to nearly 90%, improved knowledge retention, and reduced production costs. Their success highlights how AI customer stories showcase scalable, brand-consistent learning solutions that can extend beyond training into marketing and global communication.

How did trivago improve its marketing results with HeyGen’s AI case studies?

Trivago’s experience with HeyGen shows that AI marketing case studies can significantly streamline video localisation. By using HeyGen’s AI translators and avatars, trivago cut post-production time by half (saving 3–4 months), localised TV ads across 30 markets quickly, and maintained a consistent brand identity to achieve scalable, efficient, and high-quality marketing outcomes.

How did Ogilvy use AI avatars in AI marketing case studies?

Ogilvy partnered with HeyGen to create emotionally resonant, avatar-driven marketing videos, such as a Gen Z–focused campaign featuring a singer’s persona. Using HeyGen’s avatars, they produced highly personalised, localised content at scale, strengthening audience connection, preserving the emotional tone, and significantly amplifying engagement across markets.

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