AI Actors Generator: Create Realistic AI Actors Online

Create presenter-led videos, UGC-style ads, and training clips with realistic AI actors — no camera, studio, or casting required. Choose a stock actor, clone your own voice, or build a brand actor, and publish platform-ready videos within minutes.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

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Marketing and short-form advertisements

Create UGC-style testimonials, product demos, and trend-led shorts with believable spokespeople that drive engagement and conversions.

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Training and onboarding

Generate consistent training presenters and explainer videos for global teams with synchronized captions and SCORM exports for LMSs.

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Sales enablement and product walk-throughs

Build repeatable product demos and feature explainers that sales reps can customize with region-specific messaging.

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Social content and creator partnerships

Produce influencer-style clips and multi-language variants for international rollouts without travel, casting, or scheduling.

Customer support and knowledge base

Customer support and knowledge base

Turn knowledge-base articles into narrated, on-screen explanations that reduce support tickets and improve resolution times.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Actor Generator

HeyGen’s AI actors combine natural expression, precise lipsync, and enterprise-grade controls so marketing, learning, and product teams replace slow shoots with fast, repeatable production using AI avatars.

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Realistic performance without a full production setup

Choose expressive actors or generate a custom actor from a short webcam recording. HeyGen renders natural facial micro-expressions and timing so viewers respond like they would to a real performer.

Scale up creative output

Batch-generate dozens or even thousands of variations for product catalogues, localised markets, and A/B tests, using AI-generated assets. Apply brand kits and templates so every video remains consistent at scale, including those featuring AI-generated content.

Built for localisation and accessibility

Produce voiceovers and captions in 100+ languages. HeyGen resynchronises timing for the video translator tool’s translated scripts so localised videos feel native without reshoots.

250+ ready-to-use actors and custom digital clones

Access a diverse library of actors across different ages, ethnicities, and styles. Or create a private clone by recording a short, consented sample to produce a brand-locked actor that can speak any script.

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Studio-quality lip-sync and emotion control

HeyGen aligns audio to phonemes with sub-frame accuracy and maps facial motion so that words, pauses, and micro-expressions appear natural, much like an AI actress would. Control tone, energy, and micro-gestures to suit the message.

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Turn your script into a video in minutes

Paste a script for text to video generation or a product URL, and HeyGen automatically generates scene layouts, voice-over, captions, and b-roll suggestions. Edit the text, swap actors, and instantly regenerate alternate takes, using AI-generated options for a faster turnaround.

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Multi-format exports and platform presets

Export MP4, SRT/VTT captions, thumbnails, and mobile presets for Reels, Stories, Feed, and web players. Bundles are named and sized for direct upload to ad managers and LMSs.

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Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It feels like we have augmented our team. We can achieve much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Actors Generator

Bring your ideal actor to life with HeyGen's AI Actor Generator in four easy steps.

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Step 1

Choose an actor or create a clone

Choose from stock actors or record a short selfie video to generate a private brand actor using the AI video generator.

Step 2

Paste your script or product link

Enter your copy or URL. HeyGen extracts the key points, suggests hooks, and drafts scene-by-scene narration.

Step 3

Customise voice, emotion, and style

Choose a voice model, fine-tune the energy and facial expressiveness, and add captions or on-screen callouts.

Step 4

Preview, batch, and export

Preview variations, run batch jobs for multiple SKUs or languages, and export platform-ready bundles for TikTok and other platforms.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are AI avatars?

AI actors are synthetic on-screen performers—whether stock actors, avatars, or cloned likenesses—who can deliver any script with natural movement and emotion for video content.

Can I create an AI actor that looks like me?

Yes. Record a short consented video and HeyGen will create a private actor clone. Consent workflows and security settings safeguard how it is used and who owns it.

How natural do AI actors appear and sound?

HeyGen uses sub-frame lip sync, facial mesh retargeting, and human-quality text-to-speech or voice clones. Results are optimised for realistic mouth movement, blinks, and micro-expressions.

Can I use AI actors for paid advertising and other commercial projects?

Yes. HeyGen provides commercial usage terms and branded actor options. Always ensure that you have the rights for any third-party content you include, and follow the relevant platform policies.

Which languages and accents are supported?

HeyGen supports 100+ languages and regional accents for voiceovers and captions, making it ideal for TikTok creators. Translations are re-synchronised to maintain pacing and natural delivery.

Are custom actors kept private and secure?

Custom clones are private by default and can be locked to your account, ensuring exclusive access to your AI actor. HeyGen encrypts assets and offers enterprise-grade controls for governance and access.

How quickly can I generate videos with AI actors?

Simple clips render within minutes. Batch jobs for large catalogues run in parallel, so teams can produce hundreds of assets efficiently.

Do I need any special hardware or software?

No. HeyGen runs in the cloud, giving you access to AI-generated content from anywhere. All you need is a browser to script, preview, edit, and export videos.

Who owns the generated content?

You retain ownership of the videos and assets you create. HeyGen provides you with a licence to use the generated outputs commercially, depending on your plan.

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Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.

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