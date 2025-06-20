AI Product Placement Video Maker for Effortless Branded Videos

Create natural, realistic AI product placement in videos using HeyGen. Insert products into scenes where they feel intentional and context aware, without reshooting footage or manually editing frames, while keeping storytelling authentic and brand safe.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

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Branded content and sponsorships

Creators integrate sponsor products naturally into videos without interrupting storytelling or viewer experience.

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Marketing and advertising videos

Teams showcase products in realistic environments that match campaign messaging without organizing new shoots.

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E-commerce product storytelling

Brands demonstrate products in use, context, or lifestyle settings that help viewers imagine ownership.

Influencer and creator partnerships

Influencer and creator partnerships

Creators deliver consistent product placement across multiple videos while maintaining creative control and authenticity.

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Training and internal demonstrations

Companies place tools or products into instructional videos without re-recording every update.

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Localization and global campaigns

Reuse the same base video and adjust product placement for different markets or regions digitally, changing product visibility as needed.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Product Placement Video Maker

HeyGen brings product placement into the AI video generation era, revolutionizing traditional methods with AI tools. Instead of forced overlays or obvious inserts, it places products in ways that align with scene context, viewer attention, and narrative flow, enhancing product integration.

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Designed for realism and credibility

AI product placement is effective only when it feels natural. HeyGen focuses on realistic positioning so products blend into scenes without breaking immersion.

Faster than traditional placement workflows

Skip negotiations, reshoots, and manual edits. AI manages placement digitally, reducing production time from weeks to minutes.

Designed for today’s content formats

From short social clips to longer branded videos, placements automatically adapt to the format, framing, and pacing.

Context aware product insertion

HeyGen analyses the scene environment, camera angle, and visual flow before placing a product, ensuring the best integration. This way, the product appears where it naturally belongs rather than floating unrealistically. The result feels seamlessly integrated, not overtly promotional.

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Brand-safe visual alignment

Products are placed with controlled scale, lighting, and positioning to match the surrounding scene, akin to professional product photos. This protects brand perception while avoiding exaggerated or distracting visuals. Every placement supports credibility and viewer trust, which is crucial for successful product images.

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Script- and scene-driven placement

Product placement can be guided by the script or the intent of the scene, ensuring smooth and natural integration of product images. Whether a product is meant to be highlighted, simply visible in the background, or only subtly referenced, AI adjusts its prominence accordingly, enhancing the overall product photography. This keeps the messaging aligned with the campaign objectives.

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Flexible reuse across campaigns

Once a product is placed, scenes can be reused across multiple videos or variations. This enables teams to scale campaigns without repeating placement work or production setup, thanks to AI tools.

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Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when working with visual storytelling formats."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
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Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It’s as if we’ve expanded our team. We can achieve much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Product Placement Video Creator

Create AI product placement videos with a streamlined workflow designed for speed and control.

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Step 1

Upload or create a video

Start with an existing video or generate one using HeyGen’s AI video tools.

Step 2

Define the product and objective

Specify the product, placement objective, and level of visibility you want in the scene.

Step 3

Apply AI placement

HeyGen places the product into the scene, matching context, lighting, and perspective for a more realistic look.

Step 4

Review and export

Preview the placement, make any adjustments if required, and export the final video.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is AI-based product placement?

  1. AI product placement digitally inserts products into videos in a realistic and context-aware way, without physical props or reshoots using the AI video generator.

How realistic are the placements?

Placements are designed to match the scene’s lighting, scale, and perspective so they feel like a natural part of the environment, similar to high-quality product photography.

Can I control how prominently the product is shown?

Yes. You can specify whether the product is subtle, secondary, or clearly highlighted within the scene using AI tools.

Does this work for short and long videos?

AI product placement works across multiple formats, including social clips, advertisements, explainer videos, and longer branded content.

Can placements be updated later on?

Yes. Products or positioning can be changed digitally without recreating the video.

Is this suitable for sponsored content and brand collaborations?

Yes. Many teams use AI product placement for sponsorships where authenticity and viewer trust are crucial, making use of AI-generated product photos.

Do I need any video editing skills?

No. The process is guided and does not require manual compositing or any advanced editing tools.

Who is AI product placement best suited for?

Brands, creators, agencies, and marketers who want scalable, realistic product visibility without the complexity of traditional production benefit the most.

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