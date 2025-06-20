Create natural, realistic AI product placement in videos using HeyGen. Insert products into scenes where they feel intentional and context aware, without reshooting footage or manually editing frames, while keeping storytelling authentic and brand safe.
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Creators integrate sponsor products naturally into videos without interrupting storytelling or viewer experience.
Teams showcase products in realistic environments that match campaign messaging without organizing new shoots.
Brands demonstrate products in use, context, or lifestyle settings that help viewers imagine ownership.
Creators deliver consistent product placement across multiple videos while maintaining creative control and authenticity.
Companies place tools or products into instructional videos without re-recording every update.
Reuse the same base video and adjust product placement for different markets or regions digitally, changing product visibility as needed.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI Product Placement Video Maker
HeyGen brings product placement into the AI video generation era, revolutionizing traditional methods with AI tools. Instead of forced overlays or obvious inserts, it places products in ways that align with scene context, viewer attention, and narrative flow, enhancing product integration.
AI product placement is effective only when it feels natural. HeyGen focuses on realistic positioning so products blend into scenes without breaking immersion.
Skip negotiations, reshoots, and manual edits. AI manages placement digitally, reducing production time from weeks to minutes.
From short social clips to longer branded videos, placements automatically adapt to the format, framing, and pacing.
Context aware product insertion
HeyGen analyses the scene environment, camera angle, and visual flow before placing a product, ensuring the best integration. This way, the product appears where it naturally belongs rather than floating unrealistically. The result feels seamlessly integrated, not overtly promotional.
Brand-safe visual alignment
Products are placed with controlled scale, lighting, and positioning to match the surrounding scene, akin to professional product photos. This protects brand perception while avoiding exaggerated or distracting visuals. Every placement supports credibility and viewer trust, which is crucial for successful product images.
Script- and scene-driven placement
Product placement can be guided by the script or the intent of the scene, ensuring smooth and natural integration of product images. Whether a product is meant to be highlighted, simply visible in the background, or only subtly referenced, AI adjusts its prominence accordingly, enhancing the overall product photography. This keeps the messaging aligned with the campaign objectives.
Flexible reuse across campaigns
Once a product is placed, scenes can be reused across multiple videos or variations. This enables teams to scale campaigns without repeating placement work or production setup, thanks to AI tools.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
How to Use the AI Product Placement Video Creator
Create AI product placement videos with a streamlined workflow designed for speed and control.
Start with an existing video or generate one using HeyGen’s AI video tools.
Specify the product, placement objective, and level of visibility you want in the scene.
HeyGen places the product into the scene, matching context, lighting, and perspective for a more realistic look.
Preview the placement, make any adjustments if required, and export the final video.
Placements are designed to match the scene’s lighting, scale, and perspective so they feel like a natural part of the environment, similar to high-quality product photography.
Yes. You can specify whether the product is subtle, secondary, or clearly highlighted within the scene using AI tools.
AI product placement works across multiple formats, including social clips, advertisements, explainer videos, and longer branded content.
Yes. Products or positioning can be changed digitally without recreating the video.
Yes. Many teams use AI product placement for sponsorships where authenticity and viewer trust are crucial, making use of AI-generated product photos.
No. The process is guided and does not require manual compositing or any advanced editing tools.
Brands, creators, agencies, and marketers who want scalable, realistic product visibility without the complexity of traditional production benefit the most.
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