Create an AI talking photo online

Talking photo AI lets you create realistic AI talking photos that speak more than 175 languages and dialects. Instantly generate unlimited AI photo avatars of yourself for LinkedIn profile photos, holiday content, travel scenes, or even fantasy worlds, all with a single click.

  • No credit card
  • AI Voice Clone
  • 175+ languages and dialects
12,60,03,539Videos created
10,01,96,124Avatars generated
1,73,28,861Videos translated
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Harvard
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Harvard
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Workday
Coursera
Miro
Harvard
Bosh
Intel
Komatsu
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies worldwide.

Introducing talking photo AI

Create an AI talking photo avatar that works as hard as you do. Take your photo and reimagine yourself in any scenario. HeyGen’s AI photo avatars match your vision, whether it is in a professional office, a luxury holiday, or a creative fantasy world. With natural movement, lifelike gestures, and custom styles, your avatar becomes the industry leader.

Get started for free
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Generate AI photo avatars using prompts

Use text-based instructions to define your AI photo avatar’s look. This realistic avatar creator crafts images tailored to your needs, whether it is a corporate headshot, a casual portrait, or a cinematic composition. By addressing the ethical aspects of personalisation and the way we balance privacy in our creations, our offerings remain unmatched.

Generate AI photo avatars using prompts
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Create fresh looks for your AI avatar

Take your AI avatar character further by generating fresh looks. Change clothing, adjust expressions, or switch backgrounds to match any theme or occasion with our avatar creator app.

Create fresh looks for your AI avatar
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Style for every story with preset look packs

Speed up customisation with look packs. Instantly apply professional, lifestyle, holiday, or fantasy styles to your AI photo avatar with a single click. Explore our enhanced avatar generator from photo options that make creating your photo avatar easy.

Style for every story with preset look packs

Key features and benefits of talking photo AI

HeyGen’s talking photo AI gives you complete control to create realistic avatars from any image. Whether you want to experiment with different looks, generate avatars using prompts, or customise styles in one click, our platform makes it easy to produce expressive, animated AI avatars that adapt to any scene, theme, or audience.

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Transform a single image into a complete video with natural voice sync, expressive facial movements, and realistic hand gestures.

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Effortless customisation in one click

Forget fussing over the small details. With a single click, your photo avatar transforms into the ideal look for any scene, purpose, or mood. You can instantly switch between styles or settings to keep your content fresh and aligned with your creative goals.

Create a talking photo

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Generating video

Upload photograph

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Enter your script

Type your script here...

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Generate AI avatars using prompts

Describe your desired scene, outfit, or pose with simple text prompts. HeyGen's AI effortlessly turns your photo into realistic AI images of you. You can choose any setup, whether it is business, casual, themed, or more. Experience the power of computer vision in avatar transformation.

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Lifelike motions and expressions

Bring your talking photo AI to life with natural blinks, eye movement, and subtle micro-expressions. HeyGen captures pauses and emphasis so the delivery feels human, not robotic. Add emotion presets or fine-tune the intensity to match the tone of your script across languages, scenes, and styles.

Turn photos into vibrant AI-powered animated avatars

Convert a static image into a dynamic AI-generated avatar with motion and voice. Engage your audience with an AI-powered video that feels natural and expressive, creating an impactful photo avatar experience.

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Talking photo avatar

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Generate talking video
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Start with your avatar

Upload a photo for the best accuracy or skip it and let your imagination take over by generating an avatar from picture ideas.

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Generate with text prompts

When your imagination outpaces the presets, use text prompts to craft something uniquely yours. Describe the outfit, environment, or atmosphere you’re dreaming up, and HeyGen will manage the rest as your AI avatar creator, blending realism and personalization.

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Browse look packs

Tap into a curated library of preset styles, from bold business attire to mythical adventurers. Look packs give you instant access to polished looks tailored to specific themes and occasions, enhancing your avatar from picture transformations.

Create your talking photo AI in 4 easy steps

Become the face of your digital world. Your AI-generated avatar captures your personality, expressions, and movements while enhancing user engagement.

Step 1: Upload your photograph

Have a clear photo ready? Perfect. Simply upload it and, for the best results, add a few more photos of yourself. This helps our AI understand and capture every detail of your digital twin.

Step 1: Upload your photograph

Step 2: Generate AI photos using prompts

Type in a few words to describe your vision, and watch the magic happen. From polished headshots to imaginative scenarios, your avatar is ready to match your vibe through our AI avatar maker.

Step 2: Generate AI photos using prompts

Step 3: Add movement and voice

Bring your avatar to life with natural movements and precise lip-sync. Whether it is a subtle nod or a bold statement, it will look and sound just like you, helping you unlock the full potential of your AI avatar creator.

Step 3: Add movement and voice

Step 4: Create and share

HeyGen’s AI learns your facial expressions, gestures, and unique features to create an ultra-realistic digital version of you. Download or share it everywhere on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, or wherever you want to shine with your new avatar.

Step 4: Create and share
Trivago cuts post-production time by 50%
Trivago leveraged HeyGen to localize their TV ads across 30 markets, cutting post-production time in half and saving 3-4 months per campaign.

Photos that talk back

Become the face of your digital world. Your AI-generated avatar captures your personality, expressions, and movements while enhancing user engagement.

Get started for free
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Have questions? We have the answers

What is an Talking Photo AI?

Talking Photo AI is a digital representation that uses AI to create a realistic image or video of a person. It brings your photo to life by making it talk, move, and show emotion, making it ideal for content creation, virtual communication, or simply for fun.

How can I create an AI talking photo avatar with HeyGen?

Upload your photo, use text prompts to describe your vision, and HeyGen will generate a realistic AI avatar for you.

What kinds of avatars can I create using HeyGen?

HeyGen enables users to create photo avatars, video avatars, and interactive avatars for a range of scenarios and platforms. You can explore unique features by getting started for free here.

Is it possible to animate my AI-generated avatar?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to add motion and voice to your avatar, making it dynamic and lifelike. Learn more about these features here.

Can I customize the appearance of my AI avatar?

With HeyGen, you can change clothing, expressions, and backgrounds using text prompts and Look Packs, giving you a customised experience here.

What are Look Packs in HeyGen, and how do they work?

Look Packs offer instant customisation with predefined styles such as professional, lifestyle, and fantasy looks. Explore how they can enhance your avatars here.

What are AI Avatars used for?

AI avatars are used for creating videos, social media profile pictures, and for branding purposes. Find out how you can get started here.

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