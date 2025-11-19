Turn long videos into short, shareable clips using HeyGen’s AI video clip generator. Upload a full recording and generate multiple high-impact clips optimised for social feeds, without scrubbing through timelines or manually editing footage.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Long conversations are hard to repurpose manually. The AI video clip generator pulls strong moments that work as standalone clips for discovery.
Instructors turn recorded lessons into focused clips that explain one concept at a time, helping learners revisit key points quickly.
Teams extract short clips that show specific features or workflows, making it easier to share product value across channels.
Instead of sharing full recordings, generate highlight clips that capture the most relevant insights from talks or panels using the AI video generator.
Creators use the AI video clip generator to maintain posting frequency by turning each long video into multiple posts.
Companies clip internal meetings or training sessions into short videos that are easier to watch and retain.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI Video Clip Generator
HeyGen is designed for repurposing at scale. It helps teams identify the most engaging moments from long videos and turn them into clips that are easy to publish, simple to update, and optimised for performance.
The AI video clip generator analyses speech, pacing, and visual cues to highlight moments that feel complete and engaging on their own.
Clips are generated keeping social viewing behaviour in mind, including framing, pacing, and caption readiness for vertical and square formats.
Instead of trimming manually, teams generate multiple clips at once and spend their time refining the message rather than cutting footage.
Automatic highlight detection
Upload a long video and let the system identify natural clip boundaries based on dialogue, emphasis, and topic shifts. Each clip is structured to feel intentional, not abruptly cut, thanks to the advanced capabilities of the AI clip generator.
Generate multiple clips from a single video
Create multiple short clips from a single source video in one go. The AI video clip generator converts one recording into a consistent stream of reusable content.
Caption-ready clip layouts
Each clip is generated with clear spacing for captions and on-screen text. This supports sound-off viewing and improves clarity across social platforms.
Platform optimised framing
Clips are automatically formatted for TikTok, square, or landscape viewing. Subjects stay centred and easy to read without any manual reframing, thanks to the AI-powered technology.
See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the AI Video Clip Generator
Create short video clips in four simple steps with a workflow designed for speed and scale.
Add your full-length recording. HeyGen analyses the audio and visuals to understand the structure and emphasis.
The AI video clip generator identifies multiple clip options and prepares them as standalone segments.
Edit clip text, captions, or framing if required. Adjust length or emphasis without re-cutting the footage.
Download clips in the formats you need and publish them across social platforms like TikTok, on websites, or within your internal tools.
An AI video clip generator automatically converts long videos into short clips. It detects the key highlight moments and prepares them as ready‑to‑share videos.
Videos with clear speech or a well-defined structure work particularly well, including podcasts, interviews, webinars, lessons, and product demos.
Clips are usually between fifteen seconds and one minute long, but the duration can be adjusted based on your publishing goals.
No. The workflow is designed for non-editors. You review and refine clips without using timelines or advanced tools, making it easier than ever with our AI tool.
Yes. Clips are generated with layouts that work well for captions and can include automatically generated captions for better clarity.
Yes. One long video can generate multiple clips in a single run, ensuring consistent content output.
You can export vertical, square, and landscape clips suitable for social platforms, websites, and internal sharing using the AI clip generator.
The AI video clip generator helps teams get more value from every recording by turning one video into many distribution-ready assets.
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