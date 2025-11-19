AI Video Clip Generator: Create AI Videos in Minutes

Turn long videos into short, shareable clips using HeyGen’s AI video clip generator. Upload a full recording and generate multiple high-impact clips optimised for social feeds, without scrubbing through timelines or manually editing footage.

12,60,05,545Videos generated
10,01,96,244Avatars generated
1,73,28,981Videos translated
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Podcast and interview snippets

Podcast and interview snippets

Long conversations are hard to repurpose manually. The AI video clip generator pulls strong moments that work as standalone clips for discovery.

Educational video highlights

Educational video highlights

Instructors turn recorded lessons into focused clips that explain one concept at a time, helping learners revisit key points quickly.

Product demo clips

Product demo clips

Teams extract short clips that show specific features or workflows, making it easier to share product value across channels.

Webinar and event summaries

Webinar and event summaries

Instead of sharing full recordings, generate highlight clips that capture the most relevant insights from talks or panels using the AI video generator.

Social media content engines

Social media content engines

Creators use the AI video clip generator to maintain posting frequency by turning each long video into multiple posts.

Internal knowledge sharing

Internal knowledge sharing

Companies clip internal meetings or training sessions into short videos that are easier to watch and retain.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Video Clip Generator

HeyGen is designed for repurposing at scale. It helps teams identify the most engaging moments from long videos and turn them into clips that are easy to publish, simple to update, and optimised for performance.

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Identifies the moments that matter

The AI video clip generator analyses speech, pacing, and visual cues to highlight moments that feel complete and engaging on their own.

Designed for short-form distribution

Clips are generated keeping social viewing behaviour in mind, including framing, pacing, and caption readiness for vertical and square formats.

Reduces editing time significantly

Instead of trimming manually, teams generate multiple clips at once and spend their time refining the message rather than cutting footage.

Automatic highlight detection

Upload a long video and let the system identify natural clip boundaries based on dialogue, emphasis, and topic shifts. Each clip is structured to feel intentional, not abruptly cut, thanks to the advanced capabilities of the AI clip generator.

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Generate multiple clips from a single video

Create multiple short clips from a single source video in one go. The AI video clip generator converts one recording into a consistent stream of reusable content.

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Caption-ready clip layouts

Each clip is generated with clear spacing for captions and on-screen text. This supports sound-off viewing and improves clarity across social platforms.

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Voice cloning

Platform optimised framing

Clips are automatically formatted for TikTok, square, or landscape viewing. Subjects stay centred and easy to read without any manual reframing, thanks to the AI-powered technology.

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Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that prioritise quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It’s as if we’ve expanded our team. We can achieve much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Video Clip Generator

Create short video clips in four simple steps with a workflow designed for speed and scale.

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Step 1

Upload a long-form video

Add your full-length recording. HeyGen analyses the audio and visuals to understand the structure and emphasis.

Step 2

Generate clips automatically

The AI video clip generator identifies multiple clip options and prepares them as standalone segments.

Step 3

Review and refine

Edit clip text, captions, or framing if required. Adjust length or emphasis without re-cutting the footage.

Step 4

Export and publish

Download clips in the formats you need and publish them across social platforms like TikTok, on websites, or within your internal tools.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI video clip creator?

An AI video clip generator automatically converts long videos into short clips. It detects the key highlight moments and prepares them as ready‑to‑share videos.

What kinds of videos work best?

Videos with clear speech or a well-defined structure work particularly well, including podcasts, interviews, webinars, lessons, and product demos.

How long are the generated clips?

Clips are usually between fifteen seconds and one minute long, but the duration can be adjusted based on your publishing goals.

Do I need any prior video editing experience?

No. The workflow is designed for non-editors. You review and refine clips without using timelines or advanced tools, making it easier than ever with our AI tool.

Can I add subtitles to clips?

Yes. Clips are generated with layouts that work well for captions and can include automatically generated captions for better clarity.

Can I generate multiple clips simultaneously?

Yes. One long video can generate multiple clips in a single run, ensuring consistent content output.

What formats can I export in?

You can export vertical, square, and landscape clips suitable for social platforms, websites, and internal sharing using the AI clip generator.

How does this fit into a content strategy for our market?

The AI video clip generator helps teams get more value from every recording by turning one video into many distribution-ready assets.

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