“Great support and quality”
"I had an issue and their support responded within minutes. The avatar quality is amazing, and overall it’s a valuable tool."— Danielle U. on Capterra'
Flexible pricing plans for every creator and team
HeyGen empowers over 100,000 businesses to create, localise, scale, and collaborate on video, with no camera or crew needed. Recognised as G2’s #1 Fastest Growing Product of 2025, we make professional video creation easier than ever.
$0/month
Ideal starting point for creators and marketers who want to try out AI tools, such as HeyGen’s AI video maker.
$29/month
Unlimited avatar videos designed for solo creators. Includes access to advanced features like the AI video generator and AI voice-over.
$99/month
Designed for advanced users creating premium content at scale. Unlock 10× more access to premium features and export in stunning 4K video quality.
$0/month
Ideal starting point for creators and marketers who want to try out AI tools, such as HeyGen’s AI video maker.
$29/month
Unlimited avatar videos designed for solo creators. Includes access to advanced features like the AI video generator and AI voice-over.
$99/month
Designed for advanced users creating premium content at scale. Unlock 10× more access to premium features and export in stunning 4K video quality.
$149/month
Additional seats are $20 per seat. Secure, scalable video creation for teams and businesses.
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Studio-quality video creation tailored to your business needs.
Compare pricing plans and features
Free
Get started →
Creator
Get started →
Pro
Get started →
AI studio editor
Full access
Full access
Full access
Maximum duration per video
3 minutes
30 minutes
30 minutes
Video processing speed
Standard
Fast
Faster
Export resolution
720P
Up to 1080p
Up to 4K
Video templates
75+
75+
75+
Screen recorder
PowerPoint & PDF Imports
Audio input
Save designs as templates
Watermark removal
Stock Video Avatars
500+
700+
700+
Custom Digital Twins
1
1+
1+
Custom Digital Twin Designs
500
500
500
AI Voice
1,000+
1,000+
1,000+
Voice Cloning
1 voice clone
Unlimited
Unlimited
Photo Avatars
Up to 3
Unlimited
Unlimited
Avatar IV Gen Minutes
Maximum duration per Avatar IV video
30 seconds
3 minutes
3 minutes
Motion / Gesture Control
Create Looks
AI Model Training
Look Packs
Product Placement
Custom Voice Emotion
Additional Digital Twins
Add-on
Add-on
AI background removal
Maximum duration per video
3 minutes
30 minutes
30 minutes
Video processing speed
Standard
Fast
Fastest
Global Language Suite
30+ languages
175 languages and dialects
175 languages and dialects
Brand voice (Brand glossary)
Upload transcription as source
Edit and proofread translated script
Switch voice
Interactive Video
Video Link Embedding
Interactive Quizzes
Video Branching & Decisioning
SCORM Export
User seats
1
1
1
Video comments
Brand kit
Video draft collaboration
Tag and assign tasks
Collaborative workspace
Team templates
Role controls
Content access controls
Granular content access controls
Multi-factor authentication (MFA)
SAML/SSO
SCIM
Password-protected URLs
Audit log
Team Member 2FA Enforcement
Live chat support
You can use HeyGen for free and generate up to 3 videos a month, with no credit card required. HeyGen paid plans include unlimited video creation. For individuals creating short-form videos, the HeyGen Creator plan costs $29 per month (or $24 per month if you pay annually). For teams looking to create high-quality videos and collaborate, the HeyGen Business Plan costs $149 per month and $20 per additional seat per month.
When you cancel your subscription, you are cancelling the renewal of your billing cycle. This means you will still have access to your subscription features until the end of the current billing cycle. However, you will not be charged for any further renewals.
The monthly subscription charges your payment method every month, whereas the annual subscription charges it once a year. The effective monthly cost of the annual subscription is lower than that of the monthly subscription.
You can change your plan in the web application. Upgrades to your plan will take effect immediately. Downgrades will be scheduled to happen at the end of your billing cycle.
Yes. We don’t place any restrictions on how you use or share the videos after you create them, as long as the material and inputs you use follow our acceptable guidelines (for example, no copyright violations in what you upload, and no sensitive or offensive words in character inputs).
You can pay using a credit card, US bank account, Cash App, Google Pay, Klarna, Link by Stripe, or other local payment methods available in your region.
You can directly go to your account page to find the option to pause or cancel your subscription.
What our customers are saying about us
Spoiler alert, they’ve got some pretty nice things to say.
"I had an issue and their support responded within minutes. The avatar quality is amazing, and overall it’s a valuable tool."— Danielle U. on Capterra'
"This is revolutionary for our content creation. It saves time, money, and the results are highly professional. Truly impressive."— Manuel R. on Capterra
"I love the lifelike avatars and how simple the UI is. Even our non-designers can create great videos with HeyGen."— Thomas V. on Product Hunt
"The versatility of this tool is impressive. We create everything from ads to tutorials. HeyGen is intuitive and requires very little effort."— Umair B. on Product Hunt
"I love that I don’t need any camera or crew now. I just type my script and get a video. It’s incredibly convenient and the results are great."— Wendy D. on Product Hunt
"HeyGen’s multi-language support is perfect for reaching a global audience. The translations and voice-overs sound very natural."— Xiao L. on Product Hunt
"Coming from image generation, I found the video creation experience with HeyGen to be outstanding. It unlocks so much creativity with ease."— Bella M. on Capterra
"As a solo entrepreneur, HeyGen helps me create professional content without any production team. It’s very straightforward and effective."— Alexis N. on Product Hunt
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.