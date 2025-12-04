Enterprise video, purpose-built for every team

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Built on our AI-powered platform, HeyGen’s Enterprise Solutions offer specialised features tailored to your department’s video creation workflow, enabling your team to create high-quality, secure, and compliant communication at scale.

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12,60,05,545Videos generated
10,01,96,244Avatars generated
1,73,28,981Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
G24.81,000+ reviews
Why HeyGen

One secure platform for your complete AI-powered video workflow

Create your best visual content without worry or hassle, in a secure and compliant environment designed to empower your team’s creativity and confidence.

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Workflow step: Create

Create

Transform your ideas into impressive, lifelike videos within minutes, with the same quality you would expect from a professional studio.

Workflow step: Personalise

Personalise

Make every viewer feel personally seen and heard by creating authentic, customised videos that build meaningful connections at scale.

Workflow step: Localise

Localise

Speak your audience’s language and genuinely connect, effortlessly adapting your videos to engage viewers in more than 170 languages and dialects.

Workflow step: Manage

Manage

Maintain complete control over your brand with built-in guardrails, intuitive workspace management, and precise user permissions.

Workflow step: Publish

Publish

Instantly download in multiple formats, smoothly share across social media, email, and messaging apps, or easily embed videos wherever you like.

Featured solutions

Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams who value quality, simplicity, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and accelerate growth with the most innovative AI video.

Learning & Development

L&D
Create tailored training experiences for everything from compliance to employee development and continuous upskilling. Our AI video platform makes it easy to scale impactful learning without compromising on quality or speed.

Marketing

Marketing
Create professional-quality videos whenever you need them. With a script and just a few clicks, you can turn any asset — from PDFs and blogs to slide decks — into engaging, on-brand video content, all without stretching your budget.

Sales

Sales
Deliver personalised outreach at scale, from prospecting to follow-ups and product demos. HeyGen helps reps stand out in crowded inboxes, speed up deal cycles, and build stronger customer relationships.

Localisation

Localisation
Reach global audiences in days, not months. Simultaneously tap into new markets by localising any video into more than 175 languages and dialects, complete with precise lip-sync and natural, authentic emotion.
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Certified to meet global security and compliance standards

Customer success stories

Why 80% of Fortune 100 companies place their trust in HeyGen

customer story

90%

video completion rate

customer story

25%

increase in completion rates

customer story

10x

increase in video production speed

customer story

10-15

languages per video

customer story

80%

reduction in translation costs

customer story

€1,000

saved per minute of video

The fastest-growing product on G2, and for good reason

From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers appreciate the most:

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video production
100% increase in video capacity
30markets localised in three months
80%reduction in video translation costs
5Xreturn on ad spend
G24.81,000+ reviews
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Enterprise foundation for scale and long-term success

HeyGen provides enterprises with a secure, scalable platform along with the tools, support, and community they need to create, collaborate, and grow without limits.

Ready for enterprise

Empower your enterprise with secure, collaborative, and brand-consistent tools designed to streamline every stage of video creation.

Security and compliance

SOC 2 and GDPR compliant

Your data security is our highest priority. HeyGen is independently audited and certified for SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliance, ensuring your information remains protected to the most stringent standards.

Workspaces

One central hub for all your video creation

A workspace is your team’s dedicated digital environment within HeyGen. Easily organise multiple workspaces, assign user roles, and securely streamline collaboration so that your enterprise can create exceptional videos together.

Collaboration

Bring your team together, no matter where they are

With HeyGen, your team can smoothly review, comment on, and refine videos together in real time or asynchronously, according to their own schedules.

Brand kit and tone of voice

Your brand, perfectly consistent, every single time

Effortlessly enable your entire team to create videos that look, sound, and feel perfectly on-brand in every language.

Book your 30-minute HeyGen demo

Get a customised HeyGen overview
Listen to customer success stories
Explore our pricing options
Book a meeting
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Success Suite

Achieve more, faster, with unlimited creation, customised onboarding, and dedicated experts guiding you at every step. With HeyGen’s Enterprise Success Suite, you will have all the tools, resources, and guidance you need to fully harness the power of AI video.

Unlimited videos and translations

Unlimited videos and translations

Create without limits. Produce and translate high-quality videos at scale to keep pace with your growing business requirements.

Professional community

Professional community

Connect, collaborate, and exchange best practices with industry leaders and like-minded professionals to inspire ongoing innovation.

HeyGen Academy

HeyGen Academy

Quickly master HeyGen with guided tutorials, how-to guides, and expert-led content designed to accelerate adoption and maximise your ROI.

White-glove onboarding and support

White-glove onboarding and support

Get started quickly with dedicated, expert guidance tailored to your organisation’s unique needs.

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Connect your preferred tools or create your own

Seamlessly integrate with your existing workflow to streamline your video creation process, or build your team’s ideal workflow using HeyGen’s API.

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Advanced capabilities for enterprise video

HeyGen provides enterprises with a secure, scalable platform along with the tools, support, and community they need to create, collaborate, and grow without limits.

Fast-track your ideas into engaging videos

Forget starting from scratch or spending hours editing. Instantly turn your PDFs or text prompts into compelling, ready-to-share videos.

Keep your videos fresh. No reshoots needed

Say no to costly reshoots or outdated videos. Quickly prototype, gather feedback from your team, and make edits with ease — all in one place.

Avatars

Bring your story to life with the perfect talent

Great videos start with great talent. Choose from a diverse range of lifelike human avatars, expressive animated characters, or even a digital twin of yourself.

Speak your audience’s language, across every channel

Your message deserves a global audience. Easily translate and localise your videos into more than 175 languages and dialects.

Have questions? We have the answers you need.

Which is the best AI video production platform for enterprises?

The best AI video production platform for enterprises is one that combines innovation, speed, and scalability to keep you ahead of competitors. HeyGen is built for global organisations, enabling teams to create, personalise, and localise videos at scale with lifelike AI avatars and advanced translation technology. Unlike traditional production cycles that take weeks, HeyGen delivers enterprise video content in hours—so your business can launch faster, adapt quickly, and stay competitive. With enterprise-grade security, including SOC 2 and GDPR compliance, HeyGen ensures your data remains protected while you accelerate video production worldwide.

How can AI video marketing help promote my business?

AI video for marketing helps promote your business by enabling faster content creation, personalised messaging, and global scalability. Instead of relying on costly agencies or additional headcount, HeyGen allows marketing teams to produce high-quality videos in hours, tailor content to specific audiences, and repurpose videos across channels. This not only speeds up campaign execution but also boosts engagement and conversions by delivering the right video message at the right time.

What is AI video marketing and how does it work for companies in practice?

AI video marketing is the use of artificial intelligence to create, personalise, and distribute marketing videos at scale. Companies simply provide a script or upload content, and platforms like HeyGen generate polished videos with avatars, voiceovers, and translations. This automation helps businesses reduce production costs, shorten timelines, and maintain brand consistency across regions—making AI video marketing an essential tool for enterprises looking to innovate and grow faster.

How does an AI marketing video generator work to create business videos?

An AI marketing video generator works by transforming text or presentations into professional videos using AI-powered avatars, natural voiceovers, and automated editing. With HeyGen, enterprises can input a script, choose from a diverse range of avatars, and instantly generate on-brand videos ready for marketing campaigns. This process removes long production cycles and gives teams the speed and flexibility to continuously deliver fresh business video content.

What are the advantages of using an AI sales video generator for outreach?

An AI sales video generator allows sales teams to create personalised outreach videos at scale, increasing engagement and response rates. Instead of sending static emails, reps can use HeyGen to generate dynamic videos tailored to each account or prospect. This level of personalisation makes sales outreach more human, more memorable, and ultimately more effective at driving meetings and pipeline growth—without requiring video production expertise.

Can an enterprise video platform fully replace traditional agencies for video creation?

Yes, an enterprise video platform can replace many traditional agencies for video creation. Platforms like HeyGen offer faster turnaround, lower costs, and greater flexibility compared to agencies, which often require weeks of planning and large budgets. With AI-powered video production, enterprises can create and update videos instantly, localise content for global audiences, and maintain brand consistency — all without depending on external vendors.

How secure is an enterprise video platform for company and customer data?

A trusted enterprise video platform ensures complete security for corporate and customer data. HeyGen is SOC 2 and GDPR compliant, offering enterprise-grade encryption, role-based access controls, and secure cloud infrastructure. Your data will also not be used to train our models. This means enterprises can confidently use AI video for marketing, training, sales, and communications, knowing that sensitive data is always protected.

Can AI video production translate and localise videos for audiences across different countries and regions?

Yes—AI video production is ideal for translation and localisation at scale. With HeyGen, enterprises can instantly translate scripts, clone voices, and lip-sync avatars in over 40 languages. This ensures every global audience receives high-quality, culturally accurate videos without the time and cost of traditional production—making it easier for enterprises to deliver training, marketing, and communication videos across the world.

Which AI video platform works best with CRM and marketing automation tools?

The best AI video platform for enterprises is one that integrates seamlessly with CRM and marketing automation tools. HeyGen connects with systems like HubSpot, enabling marketing and sales teams to embed personalised videos directly into campaigns, track viewer engagement, and measure ROI across the customer journey.

Is AI video marketing safe and compliant for highly regulated industries?

Yes, AI video marketing is safe for regulated industries when you use a platform designed for enterprise-grade security and compliance. HeyGen is independently audited for SOC 2 and GDPR compliance, ensuring robust data protection and governance controls. Enterprises in finance, healthcare, and other regulated sectors can confidently create and distribute videos without compromising on compliance standards.

What kinds of videos can I create with an AI sales video generator?

With an AI sales video generator, enterprises can create a wide range of videos, including personalised prospecting videos, product demos, onboarding tutorials, customer success stories, and account-based marketing campaigns. HeyGen’s avatar library and customisable templates make it simple to produce sales videos that drive engagement across every stage of the buyer journey.

How soon can my company start seeing ROI from an enterprise AI video platform?

Enterprises typically see ROI from an enterprise AI video platform within a few days. By replacing expensive agencies, reducing production timelines, and enabling global localisation, HeyGen lowers costs while accelerating campaign execution. Faster go-to-market speeds, improved personalisation, and global reach help enterprises generate measurable revenue impact in record time.

Start creating videos using AI

See how businesses like yours scale up content creation and accelerate growth with the most innovative AI video.

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