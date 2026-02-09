AI Video Dubbing in 175+ Languages
Don't just dub your content—truly localise it. Our AI Video Translator clones your natural speaking voice and perfectly resyncs your lip movements to the new language. Instantly adapt training materials, marketing ads, and YouTube content for 175+ languages without re-filming.
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See it in another language in just minutes.
Why you should use HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool
Fast, simple, and cost-effective
Need AI dubbing to create voiceovers and translate videos? Traditional dubbing requires studios, actors, and editors, making it expensive and time-consuming. With HeyGen, simply upload your video, choose from 175+ languages and dialects, and let AI generate professional dubs within minutes.
Preserve your distinctive voice
Generic text-to-speech flattens personality. HeyGen’s AI voice cloning captures your tone, style, and nuances, delivering audio that feels authentically you. Whether for marketing, training, or storytelling, your brand’s voice remains consistent across every language.
Smooth, accurate lip-sync
Nothing breaks immersion like off-beat dubbing. HeyGen’s AI aligns voiceovers precisely with speakers’ lip movements using advanced timing models. The result is smooth, natural synchronisation that keeps viewers engaged.
Expand your global reach
Voice dubbing increases discoverability, watch time, and engagement. HeyGen automates high-volume localisation so enterprises and creators can quickly translate entire libraries, reach international audiences, and speed up growth.
Video and Audio Dubbing
HeyGen offers two dubbing engines: Speed and Precision. If you want context-aware translation with highly natural lip-sync and better gender detection, use the Precision model. If you want fast translations at scale, use the Speed engine.
You can also use audio dubbing to translate only the audio of a video—quickly and without applying lip-sync—for example, if there's no face in your video.
Have questions? We have the answers
Does HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool provide the most natural lip-sync capabilities?
Yes. HeyGen is built with advanced facial synchronisation technology, ensuring lip movements match perfectly with voiceovers. This creates a natural, human-like dubbing experience that works seamlessly across different content formats, from marketing videos to training materials.
What does HeyGen’s AI dubbing tool do?
HeyGen’s voice dubber replaces the original audio with AI-generated multilingual voiceovers while preserving tone, style, and lip sync. It enables creators to quickly produce polished, localised videos without complex editing or expensive dubbing teams.
Can HeyGen support multiple languages effectively?
HeyGen aligns voice tracks with facial movements using AI-driven animation and timing models. This ensures the dubbed speech matches lip movements naturally, helping viewers focus on the message instead of getting distracted by sync issues.
Does the voice dubbing sound natural or robotic?
HeyGen’s AI voices sound lifelike, expressive, and well-suited for professional use. Unlike robotic text-to-speech tools, they deliver warm and natural audio, making videos feel authentic for learning, marketing, or storytelling.
Can I select different voices or accents while dubbing?
Yes. HeyGen provides a wide library of voices across genders, tones, and regional accents. This flexibility helps you match your video’s branding, audience expectations, and cultural context for maximum impact.
Do I need video editing skills to use HeyGen AI dubbing?
No editing skills are required. Simply upload your video, choose a language and voice, and HeyGen handles everything automatically. The platform’s intuitive design makes dubbing accessible even for beginners.
Will HeyGen make language dubbing easier for film and TV?
HeyGen makes language dubbing simpler for film and TV. It offers smooth voice adaptation in over 175 languages and dialects, helping with global distribution while preserving the original feel and emotional impact.
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