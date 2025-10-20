Create accurate captions for any video in seconds. HeyGen’s AI Caption Generator turns spoken audio into clean, ready-to-use captions that improve accessibility, boost engagement and help your content perform better across every platform. Upload your video, generate captions instantly and edit them with simple tools that keep your workflow fast and stress-free.
Auto-generate captions with AI
Captions help more people watch and understand your content. They improve accessibility, increase retention and help your videos perform better on social platforms. HeyGen gives you a simple way to create accurate captions without depending on complex software or manual transcription.
With AI handling the heavy work, you get clean, timed captions that match your audio instantly. You can edit them quickly, adjust the style, and export the file format you need for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Reels, or long-form content. Everything runs in your browser, so you can caption a video from any device without worrying about storage or setup.
If your clip needs trimming before captioning, you can quickly tidy it up using the Online Video Trimmer tool:
Best Practices for Better AI-Generated Captions
Good captions help people follow your message even when they cannot turn up the sound. To get the best results from HeyGen’s AI Caption Generator, a few simple steps can make a big difference.
1. Use clear audio whenever possible. Clear speech helps the AI capture every word accurately. Reducing background noise or echoes makes your captions more reliable.
2. Speak at a steady pace. Very fast or uneven speech can cause timing issues. Maintaining a consistent pace helps your captions stay properly aligned with your video.
3. Review and refine your captions. AI gets you most of the way there, but a quick read-through ensures that names, technical terms, and accents are captured correctly.
4. Match your caption style to the platform. Short-form videos often need bold, easy-to-read text. Long-form content works best with simple subtitles that do not distract from what is on screen.
5. Choose the right export format SRT and VTT files work best for YouTube or training content. Burned-in captions are ideal for TikTok, Instagram and Reels.
Reach More Viewers with Captions That Drive Results
HeyGen gives you a complete set of tools to create accurate captions without slowing down your workflow. Everything is designed to help you move from upload to export quickly, while keeping full control over the final outcome.
1. AI-Powered Automatic Captions Generate captions within seconds using advanced speech recognition. HeyGen captures speech clearly and delivers clean, well-timed subtitles that match your video.
2. Simple Editing Tools Correct minor errors, adjust timing, or update punctuation directly in the editor. Make quick improvements without having to download any additional software.
3. Burn In or Export Caption FilesExport SRT or VTT files for platforms such as YouTube, or burn captions directly into your video for TikTok, Instagram and Reels.
4. Multilingual Caption Support
Create captions in multiple languages to reach a global audience. Useful for marketing, education, and training videos.
5. Custom Styles and Formatting Adjust font, colour, size and placement so your captions match your brand or platform style. Use clean subtitles or attention-grabbing text for short-form content.
If you want to add extra on-screen text or highlight key moments, try the Add Text to Video tool:
Add Captions to Your Video in 4 Simple Steps
Creating captions with HeyGen takes only a few steps. You do not need prior editing experience or any extra software. Everything happens online, and you get clean, accurate captions within minutes.
Choose your MP4, MOV or WebM file and upload it to HeyGen.
HeyGen analyses your audio and automatically creates accurate, time-stamped captions.
Check for names, technical terms or timing adjustments. Edit captions directly in the editor
Download your captions as an SRT or VTT file, or export a video with burned-in captions if you are posting to TikTok, Instagram or Reels.
An AI caption generator uses speech recognition to convert audio into text, then applies timestamps so that captions appear at the correct moment. You can review, edit, and export captions as subtitle files or as videos with captions already included.
Yes. This tool works as both an AI caption generator and a subtitle generator. You can automatically create subtitles, edit them for accuracy, and export SRT or VTT files for platforms that support subtitle uploads.
With clear audio, AI-generated captions are highly accurate and usually need only small tweaks. Reviewing captions helps ensure names, technical terms, and brand language are correct before publishing.
Yes. You can adjust wording, punctuation, and timing directly in the editor. This allows you to fine-tune captions without re-uploading your video or using separate software.
You can export captions as SRT or VTT subtitle files, or download a video with captions burned in. Burned-in captions are ideal for TikTok, Instagram, Reels, and other social platforms.
Yes. Many people watch videos without sound. Captions help viewers understand your message immediately, which can improve watch time, retention, and overall engagement.
Yes. Many teams use captions along with the AI Video Script Generator to first create clear scripts, and then turn them into captioned videos more quickly with fewer revisions.
After exporting your captioned video, you can use HeyGen’s Share Video tool to send a link directly to colleagues or clients without needing large downloads.
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