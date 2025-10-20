Captions help more people watch and understand your content. They improve accessibility, increase retention and help your videos perform better on social platforms. HeyGen gives you a simple way to create accurate captions without depending on complex software or manual transcription.

With AI handling the heavy work, you get clean, timed captions that match your audio instantly. You can edit them quickly, adjust the style, and export the file format you need for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Reels, or long-form content. Everything runs in your browser, so you can caption a video from any device without worrying about storage or setup.

If your clip needs trimming before captioning, you can quickly tidy it up using the Online Video Trimmer tool: