Image to Video AI

Turn any photo into a stunning video with simple AI tools. Add motion, clean text, and music to instantly upgrade your visuals. Perfect for social posts, ads, and creative storytelling.

  • Upload any image or photo
  • Choose from over 1,000 voices
  • Add motion prompts for cinematic movement
Pick an avatar
Type your script
Type in any language
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0/200 characters
12,60,05,545Videos generated
10,01,96,244Avatars generated
1,73,28,981Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Bring Any Image to Life,No Camera Needed

Turn static photos into engaging video content at speed. Simply upload your image, a portrait, historical photo, or ai-generated character, add your script or audio, and generate studio-quality AI voiceovers with perfectly synced facial movements.

Remove the hassle of 3D rigging, hiring actors, and costly studio setups. Use it as an all-in-one image-to-video AI generator to turn still images into dynamic video, or to animate custom characters for your preferred editor.

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Accessibility

Accessibility

Animate photos with zero animation skills. No complex rigging or video editing expertise required. Simply upload an image, type your script or upload audio, and the Photo Avatar AI will instantly map natural facial movements and accurate lip-sync to your static portrait within minutes.

Efficiency

Efficiency

Streamline Your Creative Workflow. Instantly transform any image into dynamic talking avatars using AI tools like Midjourney or ComfyUI, stock photos, or professional headshots. The AI matches your image with natural, fluid facial movements, taking you almost 80% of the way to a finished video in just one click.

Variety

Variety

Dynamic Expressions & Complete Creative Control. Go beyond flat, static images. Direct your photo avatar with custom motion prompts to add transitions, subtle head movements, emotional cues, and lifelike expressions, ensuring the delivery feels uniquely tailored and visually relevant to your message.

Cost-effectiveness

Cost-effectiveness

Studio-quality results at a fraction of the cost. Produce engaging e-learning modules, training videos, immersive historical deep-dives, or high-volume social media content from a single picture. Scale your output infinitely without hiring on-screen talent, renting studios, or setting up lighting. Ideal for commercial use and client projects.

Best Practices for Converting Images into Video

To get the best results from HeyGen, combine the simplicity of the Photo Avatar tool with the precision of AI Studio. Use a single static portrait as your base, map dynamic audio and motion to it, and then refine the output for a realistic, professional-quality finish.

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Start with the Right Image

Skip the complicated 3D rigging or camera setups. Upload a photo or graphic, a high-resolution professional portrait, historical photograph, or an AI-generated character from tools like Midjourney or ComfyUI. For the most natural facial movements and to avoid issues such as overly “gummy” teeth during animation, make sure your starting image shows a neutral, closed-mouth expression. High-quality images deliver the best results.

Drive with Audio & Motion

Give your still image a voice and personality. Pair your photo with a realistic AI voice from the library, or upload your own custom audio file for perfectly matched lip-syncing. You can also use Custom Motion prompts to guide the photo avatar’s specific facial expressions, emotional cues, and subtle head movements.

Refine in AI Studio

Open your animated photo in the video editor, AI Studio, for detailed control. Use the background remover tool to smoothly extract your character and place them into custom environments, dynamic B-roll, or branded scenes. Here, you can also adjust audio pacing, add shapes, and insert text overlays to enhance your video until it matches your vision perfectly.

Localise for Global Impact

Scale your reach instantly with Video Translation. Automatically dub your final animated photo video into dozens of languages while perfectly preserving your avatar’s original voice tone, pacing, and natural lip-sync.

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Benefits

Turn Text Scripts into Production-Ready, Professional Videos Instantly

HeyGen's AI video generator from images streamlines the visual production process, transforming your reference photos into high-quality, dynamic video clips and cinematic scenes. No camera or crew needed.

Ultra-Realistic AI Video Avatars

Access industry-leading generative ai video engines directly inside AI Studio. Choose from integrated ai models like Veo 3.1, Sora, and Runway to transform static images into breathtaking ai-generated videos with fluid, ultra-realistic motion and environments.

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Consistent Content at Scale

Maintain visual and brand consistency across hundreds of videos. Upload your custom graphics, product photos, or AI-generated art (like Midjourney) as reference images to generate daily social media content, training modules, or marketing scenes in minutes instead of days.

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Generate B-Roll & Visuals

Stop searching for generic stock footage. The image-to-video AI allows you to upload an image and automatically generate highly relevant, moving B-roll and animations that perfectly match your narrative, helping you complete your workflow faster.

An AI image generation interface displays the prompt "A group of dogs making pizza in the house" over a grid of AI-generated dog and pizza images.

Multi-Platform Export (4K)

Export videos in MP4 at an impressive 4K resolution. Easily reformat content for vertical (TikTok/Reels) or landscape (YouTube/LMS) viewing to maximise reach across all channels.

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Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, simplicity, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale video creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video ai platform.

Marketing & Advertising

Marketing & Advertising

Create eye-catching viral short video clips for YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram campaigns. Turn static product photos into cinematic video ads and generate dozens of dynamic variations from a single reference image. The ultimate image-to-video ai generator built for modern marketers.

Training & Induction

Training & Induction

Upload static diagrams or office photos, choose your animation style, and create engaging B-roll to enhance training videos across every module. Bring flat presentation slides to life for global teams and update visual aids without buying expensive stock footage.

YouTube & Social Media Creators

YouTube & Social Media Creators

Convert AI images (from Midjourney or ComfyUI) to video for faceless channels, music videos, and content for social media. Export in the right format for every platform, add custom motion prompts, and build cinematic scenes from a single picture.

E-commerce

E-commerce

Transform static product photography into dynamic video shorts. Generate cinematic ai video scenes from basic product photos, showcase features in fluid motion, and export clips optimized for Instagram Reels and TikTok Shop. No complex 3D animation experience needed. All output is commercially safe for product listings and ads.

Educators & Course Creators

Educators & Course Creators

Build engaging tutorial and lecture videos by animating textbook graphics, diagrams, and historical photos. Create ai videos that bring ideas to life for any LMS platform, and scale your visual storytelling without ever hiring a production crew. This image-to-video ai generator is built for educators.

Sales & Personalised Outreach

Sales & Personalised Outreach

Upload a prospect's website screenshot or company logo, add motion, and generate highly personalized outreach clips at scale. A single reference image can produce eye-catching, custom moving backgrounds, helping sales teams stand out in crowded inboxes and close deals faster.

How it works

How to Create a Video from an Image with HeyGen

Use your photos to bring your ideas to life and let the ai image-to-video generator turn your pictures into a stunning, professional cinematic result.

Step 1

Upload Your Image

Start by uploading your reference photo or custom graphic. The AI uses your static picture as the visual foundation for your video. Simply upload your image to begin.

Step 2

Choose an AI Model & Prompt

Choose from top-tier AI video generation models like Veo 3.1 or Sora within AI Studio. Type a custom text prompt to describe the dynamic motion, or guide the AI generator for a cinematic-style output.

Step 3

Customise Visuals & Style

Add generated B-roll, templates, subtitles, or background music. Animate overlays, add transitions between scenes, and use the customisable interface to adjust the look and feel without any technical skills. Using our AI video editor, you can turn images into polished scenes in just a few clicks.

Step 4

Create & Share Your Video

Export your MP4 and share it instantly across your website, social platforms, or learning systems. Choose a vertical format for TikTok or Instagram Reels, or a landscape format for YouTube.

FAQs about Image to Video AI

What is image-to-video AI?

Image to video AI converts static visuals into short, AI-generated videos. Upload an image, enter a script, and HeyGen animates facial expressions and adds voice, ideal for creating a video from a single photo.

Can I use this image-to-video tool for social media?

Yes, this AI video generator is ideal for creating short videos, explainer videos, and product showcase videos for social platforms. It is designed for quick, engaging videos that communicate your story clearly.

Does HeyGen's Image to Video tool support multiple image formats?

HeyGen supports MP4 and WebM formats. The platform automatically adjusts the resolution and video quality to match your export settings.

Can I animate faces from old photographs?

Yes. Using HeyGen’s photo-to-video AI and facial mapping engine, you can turn old or static images into talking AI videos with AI-generated movement and synchronised voice.

Is this the best free tool to try image-to-video?

HeyGen offers a free-to-use image-to-video AI tier so you can explore features and generate your first video without paying. While not completely unlimited, it is still one of the best free starting points.

What can I do with the AI image-to-video generator?

This tool enables you to create impressive video content from photos, product images, and avatars. Ideal for marketing campaigns, personal reels, and videos with AI-based animation.

Can I convert images into videos with HeyGen?

Yes, you can easily convert images into dynamic videos using HeyGen. Whether you are creating a slideshow or a promotional reel, our tool makes it simple to transform images into engaging visuals.

How does HeyGen compare with other AI video generators?

HeyGen uses advanced AI to offer video generator features such as animation, dubbing, motion control, and auto-captioning. It works like a complete AI video generator built into one streamlined interface.

Can I add music or a voice-over to the video?

Of course. You can select background tracks from HeyGen’s built-in library or upload your own. You can also layer on AI-generated voiceovers using HeyGen’s voice dubbing tools.

What kinds of images can I use with HeyGen’s Image to Video AI?

You can use clear, high-quality JPG, PNG, HEIC, WebP, or simple SVG images under 200MB. Make sure the image is at least 300 pixels wide, well lit, and not blurry. Avoid copyrighted or unsafe content. The better the image, the smoother the animation.

Can HeyGen convert old photos into videos using AI?

Yes, HeyGen’s photo-to-video feature allows you to upload old or static photos and transform them into lifelike AI-generated videos. You can animate faces, generate speech, and bring your memories or historical images to life with just a few clicks.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.

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