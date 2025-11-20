Turn product pages, images, or a short script into polished product videos without cameras or editing. HeyGen auto-generates scenes, voiceovers, captions, and platform-ready exports so teams can create launch-ready demos, ads, and social clips at scale.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Launching a product usually needs expensive shoots and editing. HeyGen turns your product page into a crisp demo video with clear benefit-led scenes and CTAs so you can launch faster.
Creating engaging listing videos at scale is time consuming. HeyGen automates product b-roll, closeups, and feature callouts for every SKU, ensuring catalogs stay fresh and conversion-ready with efficient video content.
Short social creatives must hook fast. HeyGen crafts vertical edits with punchy hooks, readable captions, and platform-friendly pacing to maximize early engagement on Reels and Shorts.
Manual explainer videos require scripting and recording. HeyGen converts your how-to script into clear step-by-step videos with synced voiceovers and illustrative visuals.
Retargeting needs tailored messages. HeyGen produces audience-specific variants highlighting discounts, benefits, or social proof to improve warm-funnel performance.
Product education demands repeatable quality. HeyGen generates consistent, captioned product walkthroughs and onboarding clips that scale across teams and languages.
Why Choose HeyGen as Your AI Product Video Generator
HeyGen combines automated scene building, realistic narration, and batch generation to replace time-consuming shoots with an efficient text-to-video workflow. Get consistent, on-brand product videos that drive conversions across channels.
Paste a URL, upload photos, or enter a short script, and HeyGen creates a complete product video in minutes, saving days of production work and agency fees with its video editor capabilities.
HeyGen automatically handles lighting, camera movements, b-roll, and audio mixing so your videos look polished and ready for broadcast, without needing a physical shoot.
Create dozens of ad and demo variants, translate scripts with the video translator, and generate localised voiceovers to test messaging across markets quickly.
Link to video creation from product pages
Paste a product or landing page URL, and HeyGen extracts key images, specs, and selling points for your video content. The system maps these into structured scenes, generating both short demos and detailed explainers without manual editing.
Script to video with natural-sounding voiceovers
Enter a script or let HeyGen draft one for you. The platform produces natural voiceovers, lip sync for on-screen presenters when used, and multiple tone options so that the narration matches your brand voice in your video content.
Batch generation and localisation tools
Produce large batches of product videos with unique hooks, CTAs, and images. Use the video translator to regenerate localised voiceovers and captions so campaigns roll out globally in minutes.
Flexible Styles and Motion Control
Customise video length, aspect ratio, and pacing. Guide transitions with text-based commands like “slow pan” or “zoom on subject”. This video generator tool gives you complete control with virtually no learning curve.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the AI Product Video Generator
Start creating product videos in four simple steps.
Paste a product URL, upload images, or type a short brief. HeyGen analyses the content and extracts features, specs, and visuals to guide the scenes in your video generation process.
Choose a visual style, aspect ratio, and target duration. Select a voice, music mood, and branding options to keep every video consistent.
Review the generated drafts, refine headlines, replace images, or regenerate alternative hooks. Create multiple variants for A/B testing without manual edits.
Download MP4s or PNGs optimised for your platforms, or export well-organised batches ready for ad managers and storefront uploads.
An AI product video generator converts text, images, or product URLs into ready-to-publish videos using automated scene composition, voice synthesis, and editing. HeyGen turns briefs into demo videos, ads, and explainer videos without any filming or timeline editing.
Yes, using an AI tool can enhance the experience. HeyGen, an AI video generator, supports short-form vertical ads and longer horizontal demos. Choose the duration and format, and HeyGen will tailor the pacing, captions, and scene structure for the intended placement.
You can paste your own script or let HeyGen, the video maker, generate persuasive, conversion-focused scripts from product details. The platform drafts hooks, CTAs, and scene descriptions optimised for product storytelling.
Use the video translator to translate scripts into your target languages. HeyGen regenerates voiceovers, adjusts lip-sync where needed, and updates on-screen text so localised videos feel truly native.
Yes. Upload logos, fonts, and colour palettes into your brand kit. HeyGen enforces brand styling across generated drafts and templates to maintain visual consistency at scale.
HeyGen exports MP4 videos and high-resolution images formatted for Feed, Stories, Reels, and product pages. Batch export organises files with clear naming for ad managers and CMS uploads.
Yes. HeyGen’s batch generation allows you to create hundreds of SKU-specific videos by mapping data rows to templates, enabling catalogue-level campaigns with very little manual effort.
Generated drafts from the AI video generator are fully editable to suit your needs. Swap scenes, replace imagery, adjust the voice tone, and refine the copy. HeyGen provides fast regenerate options so that edits are applied across all variants.
Yes. HeyGen produces production-quality videos optimised for ad platforms with the correct aspect ratios, clearly readable captions, and pacing designed to hold attention and drive conversions.
You retain ownership of all videos you create. HeyGen uses licensed assets, and the generated content is provided for commercial use. Always ensure that any third-party assets you upload have the appropriate rights.
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