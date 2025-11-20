Product Demo Video Generator for SaaS Companies

Turn product pages, images, or a short script into polished product videos without cameras or editing. HeyGen auto-generates scenes, voiceovers, captions, and platform-ready exports so teams can create launch-ready demos, ads, and social clips at scale.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

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Product launch demos

Launching a product usually needs expensive shoots and editing. HeyGen turns your product page into a crisp demo video with clear benefit-led scenes and CTAs so you can launch faster.


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Ecommerce product listings

Creating engaging listing videos at scale is time consuming. HeyGen automates product b-roll, closeups, and feature callouts for every SKU, ensuring catalogs stay fresh and conversion-ready with efficient video content.

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Short-form social ads

Short social creatives must hook fast. HeyGen crafts vertical edits with punchy hooks, readable captions, and platform-friendly pacing to maximize early engagement on Reels and Shorts.

Explainer and how-to videos

Explainer and how-to videos

Manual explainer videos require scripting and recording. HeyGen converts your how-to script into clear step-by-step videos with synced voiceovers and illustrative visuals.

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Retargeting and personalised variants

Retargeting needs tailored messages. HeyGen produces audience-specific variants highlighting discounts, benefits, or social proof to improve warm-funnel performance.

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Training and product education

Product education demands repeatable quality. HeyGen generates consistent, captioned product walkthroughs and onboarding clips that scale across teams and languages.

Why Choose HeyGen as Your AI Product Video Generator

HeyGen combines automated scene building, realistic narration, and batch generation to replace time-consuming shoots with an efficient text-to-video workflow. Get consistent, on-brand product videos that drive conversions across channels.

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Quick from brief to finished video

Paste a URL, upload photos, or enter a short script, and HeyGen creates a complete product video in minutes, saving days of production work and agency fees with its video editor capabilities.

Studio-level production quality, without the studio

HeyGen automatically handles lighting, camera movements, b-roll, and audio mixing so your videos look polished and ready for broadcast, without needing a physical shoot.

Scale variants and localisation

Create dozens of ad and demo variants, translate scripts with the video translator, and generate localised voiceovers to test messaging across markets quickly.

Link to video creation from product pages

Paste a product or landing page URL, and HeyGen extracts key images, specs, and selling points for your video content. The system maps these into structured scenes, generating both short demos and detailed explainers without manual editing.

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Script to video with natural-sounding voiceovers

Enter a script or let HeyGen draft one for you. The platform produces natural voiceovers, lip sync for on-screen presenters when used, and multiple tone options so that the narration matches your brand voice in your video content.

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Batch generation and localisation tools

Produce large batches of product videos with unique hooks, CTAs, and images. Use the video translator to regenerate localised voiceovers and captions so campaigns roll out globally in minutes.

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Flexible Styles and Motion Control

Customise video length, aspect ratio, and pacing. Guide transitions with text-based commands like “slow pan” or “zoom on subject”. This video generator tool gives you complete control with virtually no learning curve.

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Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.

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"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when working with visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It’s as if we’ve expanded our team. We can achieve much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

How to Use the AI Product Video Generator

Start creating product videos in four simple steps.

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Step 1

Add your product source

Paste a product URL, upload images, or type a short brief. HeyGen analyses the content and extracts features, specs, and visuals to guide the scenes in your video generation process.

Step 2

Select style and duration

Choose a visual style, aspect ratio, and target duration. Select a voice, music mood, and branding options to keep every video consistent.

Step 3

Preview and refine different versions of your video content for the best results.

Review the generated drafts, refine headlines, replace images, or regenerate alternative hooks. Create multiple variants for A/B testing without manual edits.

Step 4

Export and deploy your video content created with the AI video generator.

Download MP4s or PNGs optimised for your platforms, or export well-organised batches ready for ad managers and storefront uploads.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI product video generator and how does HeyGen use it?

An AI product video generator converts text, images, or product URLs into ready-to-publish videos using automated scene composition, voice synthesis, and editing. HeyGen turns briefs into demo videos, ads, and explainer videos without any filming or timeline editing.

Can HeyGen create both short ad clips and longer demo videos?

Yes, using an AI tool can enhance the experience. HeyGen, an AI video generator, supports short-form vertical ads and longer horizontal demos. Choose the duration and format, and HeyGen will tailor the pacing, captions, and scene structure for the intended placement.

Do I need to provide a script, or can HeyGen write one for me?

You can paste your own script or let HeyGen, the video maker, generate persuasive, conversion-focused scripts from product details. The platform drafts hooks, CTAs, and scene descriptions optimised for product storytelling.

How do localisation and translation work?

Use the video translator to translate scripts into your target languages. HeyGen regenerates voiceovers, adjusts lip-sync where needed, and updates on-screen text so localised videos feel truly native.


Can HeyGen use my brand assets and brand guidelines?

Yes. Upload logos, fonts, and colour palettes into your brand kit. HeyGen enforces brand styling across generated drafts and templates to maintain visual consistency at scale.

Which export formats and platform presets are available?

HeyGen exports MP4 videos and high-resolution images formatted for Feed, Stories, Reels, and product pages. Batch export organises files with clear naming for ad managers and CMS uploads.

Can I generate multiple product videos at the same time?

Yes. HeyGen’s batch generation allows you to create hundreds of SKU-specific videos by mapping data rows to templates, enabling catalogue-level campaigns with very little manual effort.

How customisable are the generated videos?

Generated drafts from the AI video generator are fully editable to suit your needs. Swap scenes, replace imagery, adjust the voice tone, and refine the copy. HeyGen provides fast regenerate options so that edits are applied across all variants.

Are videos created with HeyGen suitable for paid advertisements?

Yes. HeyGen produces production-quality videos optimised for ad platforms with the correct aspect ratios, clearly readable captions, and pacing designed to hold attention and drive conversions.

Who owns the rights to videos created in HeyGen?

You retain ownership of all videos you create. HeyGen uses licensed assets, and the generated content is provided for commercial use. Always ensure that any third-party assets you upload have the appropriate rights.

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