AI Social Media Ad Generator: Launch Ads Instantly

Start with a product URL, a short script, or a few images and get polished social ads ready for Feed, Reels, Stories, and Shorts. HeyGen automates copy, visuals, voiceovers, aspect ratios, and batch exports so teams can create more high-performing creatives without shoots or manual editing.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

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Fast campaign launches

Fast campaign launches

Got a flash sale or product drop? Turn a URL and brief into multiple ad variants in minutes so paid campaigns go live while demand is hot.

Catalogue-scale creative production

Catalogue-scale creative production

Generate consistent, high-quality ads for large SKUs with batch workflows that map product data to templates and exports for each platform.

Localised ad rollouts

Localised ad rollouts

Translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers, and produce synced captions for new markets so global ad campaigns launch without reshoots.

Short-form social media testing

Short-form social media testing

Create vertical, punchy edits with strong hooks and readable captions designed for Reels, TikTok, and Shorts to maximize early engagement in your ad campaigns.

Retargeting and personalised creatives

Retargeting and personalised creatives

Produce tailored messaging for audience segments, highlighting discounts, social proof, or product specifics to lift conversion rates for warm traffic.

Agency and client delivery

Agency and client delivery

Deliver on-brand ad libraries quickly with reusable templates, locked brand elements, and export-ready bundles your clients can upload and test immediately.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Social Media Ad Creator

HeyGen blends rapid generation, platform-aware templates, and performance-first workflows so marketers and creators can scale social campaigns with consistency and speed, creating high-performing ads. Generate multiple variants, localise quickly, and test systematically to find the winning ads that reduce costs and increase conversions.

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From brief to ready-to-publish in minutes

Paste a URL or enter a short brief and HeyGen drafts hooks, scenes, and full ads so you avoid slow shoots and long editing cycles. Launch paid social campaigns more quickly and iterate on the best performers.

Designed for every placement and format

Auto-resize, caption, and pace creatives for vertical, square, and horizontal placements. HeyGen’s presets ensure easy-to-read captions and platform-friendly pacing for Reels, Shorts, Stories, and feed placements.

Test more ideas, spend less money

Batch-generate dozens of variants with different hooks, CTAs, and visuals. Organise exports for A/B testing so performance teams can isolate high-ROI creatives and scale what works.

Link to ad creation from any product page

Paste a product or landing page URL and HeyGen extracts key images, specs, and messaging to build storyboards for your Facebook ad. The link-to-video and image flow maps page content into ad-ready scenes, saving manual composition time and preserving product detail.

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AI copy and creative pairing

HeyGen writes headlines, primary text, and CTAs tuned to social intent and pairs them with generated visuals and suggested hooks. Multiple copy variants are paired with visual options to create testable concept sets optimised for clicks and conversions using an AI tool.

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Realistic avatars, voice clones, and UGC-style videos

Choose AI avatars, upload your own voice, or use voice models to create UGC-style brand ambassadors or cinematic presenters for your ad creatives. Natural lip sync and emotion controls in video ads make on-screen talent feel authentic, without the need for shoots.

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Platform presets and export bundles

Apply brand kits and choose platform presets that manage caption placement, safe areas, and compression settings. Export well-organised bundles—MP4s, thumbnails, and SRTs—ready for ad managers and social uploads.

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Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that prioritise quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I appreciate about HeyGen is that I no longer have to turn down projects. It feels as if we have expanded our team. We are able to do much more with the resources we already have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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How it works

How to Use the AI Social Media Ad Generator

Follow four clear steps to move from idea to fully published ad assets.

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Step 1

Add your source

Paste a product URL, upload images, or enter a short script. HeyGen extracts messaging, visuals, and key specifications to draft initial ad creatives for your campaigns.

Step 2

Choose formats and creative direction

Select aspect ratios, visual styles, and voice or avatar options for your AI ads. Apply your brand kit to keep logos, fonts, and colours consistent.

Step 3

Generate variants and refine further

Create multiple drafts with different hooks, CTAs, and visuals. Preview them side by side, refine the copy or imagery, and regenerate alternate versions for testing.

Step 4

Export and launch campaigns

Download MP4s, thumbnails, and SRTs formatted for each placement, or export organised bundles for ad managers. Upload them to your ad platform and begin structured testing for your ad campaigns.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI social media ad generator and how does HeyGen make use of it?

An AI social media ad generator automatically creates ad copy, visuals, and formatted video or image assets from brief inputs like URLs, scripts, or images. HeyGen combines text to video, image to video, avatars, and brand kits to produce launch-ready creatives without any shooting.

Can HeyGen create ads for multiple platforms simultaneously?

Yes. Choose output presets for Reels, TikTok, Instagram Feed, Stories, YouTube Shorts, and more. HeyGen auto-resizes, re-captions, and optimises pacing for each placement.

Do I need design or copywriting skills to use HeyGen?

No. HeyGen drafts persuasive headlines, primary text, and CTAs and pairs them with visual templates. You can refine the outputs, but the default drafts are designed to follow platform best practices.

How does batch generation work for large catalogues?

Map product feeds or CSV data to templates and HeyGen will generate ads for each SKU, applying consistent branding and file names so you can launch hundreds of creatives efficiently.

Can I localise ads for different countries and languages?

Yes. Use the video translator to translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers, and produce synchronised captions so that localised versions of your video ads feel native, without needing to re-record.

How does HeyGen support A/B testing and optimisation?

HeyGen organises variant sets for structured tests, suggests suitable audience pairings, and produces clean export bundles so you can run experiments and identify the best-performing hooks and visuals quickly.

What brand controls are available to me?

Upload a brand kit with logos, fonts, and colours. Lock elements to prevent accidental edits and to enforce visual consistency across teams and client accounts.

Which export formats do you support?

HeyGen exports MP4 videos, high-resolution PNGs, SRT/VTT caption files, and organised zip bundles that are ready for ad managers and campaign uploads.

Are HeyGen ads compliant with platform guidelines?

HeyGen follows platform formatting best practices such as aspect ratio, caption readability, and common text limits. Final policy compliance and ad approval are the advertiser’s responsibility.

Who owns the creatives produced with HeyGen?

You retain ownership of the videos and assets you create. HeyGen uses licensed resources, and the generated outputs are provided for commercial use. Please ensure that any third-party content you upload has the necessary rights for your AI ads.

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Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.

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