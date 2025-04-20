YouTube Video Translator

Expand your reach with an AI-powered YouTube Video Translator that offers natural-sounding voiceovers, accurate lip-sync, and translations in more than 175 languages.

Tool featured image
12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
AI Translator

Looking to connect with global audiences and expand your following?

With HeyGen’s AI-powered YouTube Video Translator, you can quickly translate your videos into more than 175 languages while ensuring natural-sounding voiceovers and perfectly synced lip movements. Skip expensive dubbing services—simply upload your video, choose your preferred language, and let AI manage the entire translation process.

This tool is ideal for YouTubers, content creators, educators, and businesses looking to expand their global reach and improve engagement across different regions. With AI-driven translation, multilingual avatars, and customisable voiceovers, your content can easily connect with audiences worldwide.

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AI Translator

Best Practices for Translating YouTube Videos

To maximise your results with HeyGen’s efficient YouTube Video Translator, follow these best practices to ensure smooth and authentic translations.

  • Choose the Right Target Languages – Pick from 175+ languages to localise your content.
  • Use AI Lip-Synced Voiceovers – Maintain natural synchronisation for an immersive experience.
  • Ensure Clear Pronunciation – AI-powered voices offer human-like delivery for stronger engagement.
  • Add Subtitles & Captions – Improve accessibility and SEO for a wider audience.
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AI Translator

Supercharge Your YouTube Growth with Multilingual Videos

Do not limit your content to only one language—multilingual videos help you attract international subscribers, increase watch time, and improve your YouTube SEO rankings. With HeyGen’s AI-powered video translator, you can create accurate, high-quality voiceovers that sound natural in any language.

HeyGen’s YouTube Video Translator goes beyond simply subtitling your content—it delivers AI-generated voiceovers, real-time lip-syncing, and comprehensive translations. This means you can quickly localise your content without needing to hire voice artistes or editors.

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How it works

Translate Your Videos in 4 Easy Steps

Reach global audiences with AI-powered voiceovers, accurate translation, and seamless localisation.

Step 1

Upload Your Source Video

Begin by uploading a clear, high-resolution video in your original language. This will be the starting point for translation and dubbing.

Step 2

Select Your Target Language

Choose from a wide range of 175+ supported languages. HeyGen’s AI will automatically translate your content while preserving the tone, context, and intent.

Step 3

Generate AI voice-over with lip-sync

Replace your original audio with a realistic AI voiceover in the selected language. The lip movements will stay perfectly in sync for a natural delivery.

Step 4

Preview, Refine & Publish

Review the translated video, make any final adjustments, and export your localised content—ready to engage audiences across the globe.

YouTube Video Translator – Frequently Asked Questions

How can I translate a YouTube video using HeyGen?

Paste your YouTube link, choose your target language, and HeyGen automatically generates subtitles, transcripts, or an AI voiceover. No software or editing tools are required. For Spanish-language localisation, try the English to Spanish Video Translator

Can HeyGen translate videos that do not already have subtitles?

Yes. HeyGen creates subtitles directly from the video’s audio using AI-powered speech recognition, even when no captions are available. You can edit the transcript before exporting to ensure perfect accuracy.

Does HeyGen support AI voice-overs for translated videos?

Yes. You can replace the original audio with a natural-sounding, multilingual AI voice that matches the tone and pacing. Lip-sync support ensures that the translated speech aligns with the speaker’s mouth movements for a natural appearance.

How accurate are the translations?

Accuracy depends mainly on how clear the audio is, but HeyGen is trained on natural speech patterns and a wide range of global accents for highly reliable translations. You can review and fine-tune subtitles or pronunciation before exporting.

How much time does it usually take to translate a YouTube video?

Most translations are completed in just a few minutes. HeyGen manages transcription, translation, timing, and voiceover automatically, making it one of the fastest YouTube translation tools available.

Will translation impact my video quality?

No. HeyGen keeps your video resolution exactly the same. You can export your translated video in the original quality without any compression or loss in visual quality.

Can I edit my subtitles or transcript before downloading them?

Yes. HeyGen includes built-in editing so you can adjust timing, correct terminology, refine line breaks, or fix names before exporting your files in SRT or VTT formats.

Is my YouTube video secure when I translate it?

Yes. Your content is processed securely and is not stored for longer than necessary. You can also upload private files instead of URLs for additional control over privacy. If you want to store personalised, secure outputs at scale, explore the Personalised Video Platform

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Transform your ideas into professional-quality videos with AI.

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