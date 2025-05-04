Convert your slide decks, whitepapers, manuals, and reports into polished videos within minutes with HeyGen’s pdf to video converter. Upload a PDF, choose a voice and style, and get a finished MP4 with narration, visuals, captions, and platform-ready exports — no editing skills required.
Turn manuals, SOPs, and course PDFs into narrated lessons with chapter markers and downloadable transcripts.
Convert spec sheets, product guides, and pitch decks into concise videos reps can share with prospects.
Repurpose whitepapers and case studies into short, engaging videos and explainer videos.
Produce consistent, repeatable onboarding videos and company updates from policy documents and handbooks.
Turn long-form reports and research into digestible video summaries that increase reach and time on content by converting PDF documents.
Why choose HeyGen for PDF to video
HeyGen automates the boring parts of turning text to video so teams can scale learning, marketing, and sales enablement. Our tool reads your content, builds a scene-by-scene storyboard, adds natural-sounding narration, and enriches pages with dynamic visuals and motion — all optimised for retention and shareability.
Replace hours of recording and editing with just a few clicks. Generate a complete video from a PDF and move straight to distribution.
Narration, on-screen text, and motion make complex content easier to follow and remember than static documents.
Export MP4, subtitle files, and vertical formats optimised for LMS, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, and internal communication.
Automatic script and scene generation
HeyGen reads your PDF document, extracts headings and paragraphs, and breaks the content into timed scenes with advanced PDF-to-video capabilities in its AI video generator. Each page of the PDF document becomes a readable, well-paced video slide so your message flows naturally.
Natural-sounding AI narration
Upload an image, add your script, and click generate video. HeyGen handles the rest. Turn photos into stunning videos in seconds with high video quality. This is the ideal image-to-video tool for anyone who needs quick video creation at scale.
AI visuals and contextual B-roll
Add relevance and visual interest automatically. HeyGen suggests images, icons, and short clips to illustrate ideas and highlight key data points from your document.
Translation and localisation at scale
With video translator, you can translate scripts and generate localised voiceovers and captions for global training or marketing campaigns without re-recording.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
How to Use the PDF to Video Generator
Bring your PDFs to life and turn them into impressive videos in just four simple steps.
Drag a file, paste a URL, or import slides. HeyGen accepts multi-page PDF files up to your plan limit.
Select an AI voice, visual theme, aspect ratio (16:9, 9:16, 1:1), and your preferred pacing. You can also clone your own voice for better brand consistency.
Preview the AI-created scene breakdown, swap visuals, edit on-screen text, or refine the narration using plain-language prompts.
Render a broadcast-ready MP4, SRT captions, and social-sized versions for your narrated video. Share a link, embed the video, or download and publish.
Documents with clear headings, bullet lists, and logically organised sections work best because HeyGen can create distinct scenes from those structural cues, turning a PDF into a video. Slide decks, guides, manuals, reports, and whitepapers all deliver excellent results when you convert a PDF to video.
No. Choose from a library of natural AI voices or clone a voice with a short sample for consistent narration in your narrated video. You can also upload your own voiceover if you prefer complete control over the narration in your engaging video.
Video length adjusts according to your PDF length and selected pacing. HeyGen provides controls for narration speed and scene timing, so you can compress a long document into a brief summary or create a full-length walkthrough.
Yes. Swap suggested images, adjust on-screen copy, change caption styling, or tweak timing. Regenerate any scene after edits without rebuilding the entire project to ensure your engaging video stays fresh.
Yes. HeyGen auto-generates captions and supports translation into many languages, with synchronised voiceovers and subtitle timing for localised videos.
Export high-quality MP4s, SRT captions, thumbnail images, and vertical or square variants optimised for social platforms and LMS uploads.
Watermark policy depends on your HeyGen plan. Free trials may include watermarks; paid plans unlock watermark-free exports, higher resolution, and advanced features.
You retain full ownership of all videos and assets you create. HeyGen does not claim any rights over your content. Please ensure any third-party media you add is properly licensed.
Your uploads are encrypted both while being transferred and when stored. Enterprise plans provide additional controls, private storage, and compliance options suitable for sensitive content.
Explore more AI-powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.