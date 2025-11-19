Turn your ideas into videos within minutes
Go from script, image, presentation, or PDF to a finished video. No cameras, no crew, no editing skills required. Create full-length videos and hours of content, not just short clips.
Video Agent
Type your idea, click generate, and get a share-ready video faster than you would expect. No camera, editing software, or production skills required. Download it, edit it, or share it instantly.
Hyper-realistic Avatars
Instantly bring portraits to life with realistic lip-syncing and natural facial expressions. Transform any character, historical figure, or your own headshot into an engaging spokesperson—ideal for social media, courses, and storytelling.
Video and Audio Dubbing
Translate your videos with high accuracy. Upload any video and automatically dub it into 175+ languages and dialects using best-in-class voice cloning, precise lip sync, and auto-generated subtitles.
AI Studio
The text-based editor makes using the AI video generator as simple as writing a document. You can control tone, delivery, gestures, and emotion on a single seamless platform. It is all about AI-generated video solutions designed for a human-first storytelling experience. You no longer need to choose between speed and quality.
Miro
10x faster video production
AI video creation has just become your superpower
Create training, marketing, sales, and internal content from a single workspace, with enterprise-grade security and administrative controls.
Turn text into video using AI
Create complete AI videos from a script using text to video AI. Our AI video generator manages the entire video creation process end to end and produces high-quality 1080p or 4K cinematic videos with voiceovers, visuals, and AI avatars, so you can create explainer, sales, onboarding, or YouTube content faster in multiple voices, languages, and styles. Just describe the video you want, and generate high-quality videos with minimal effort.
Transform Photos into Videos
Turn any image into a video within seconds. Upload an image and add a script to transform it into a dynamic AI-generated video with realistic AI lip-sync, natural speech timing, and expressive voices. Enhance your video with text overlays, background music, and smooth transitions, with no manual editing required. Create AI videos in 175+ languages and dialects with multiple AI voices and accents.
Product Placement
Simply upload your product image and script, and our Ad Generator takes care of the rest, placing your product in your avatar’s hand. You can then edit it by adding music, captions, and voiceovers. Ideal for scaling TikTok, Instagram, and Amazon content without shipping samples or hiring a crew.
Create Viral Reaction Videos & Authentic UGC Instantly
Create scroll-stopping social content without needing a camera or studio. From product reviews and news updates to story-style videos where your avatar responds to trending clips, HeyGen helps you build and scale “faceless” channels and personal brands on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts.
Create with the World’s Most Powerful AI Models
Access the latest generative technology directly inside HeyGen. Use AI video generation models like Sora, Veo, and Kling to create cinematic video B-roll, Flux for high-fidelity images, and ElevenLabs for ultra-realistic speech. Produce professional video assets instantly, from cinematic scenes to lifelike voiceovers, without ever leaving the platform.
Create AI video with lifelike avatars
Our AI avatar generator creates lifelike digital avatars from photos, videos, or custom prompts. Use stock avatars or create your own, then customise expressions, gestures, clothing, backgrounds, and movement to match any visual style, including realistic face swap AI capabilities.
Photo Avatar
Instantly transform a single static image into a dynamic, full-motion video. Bring any portrait to life with natural voice synchronisation, expressive facial dynamics, and authentic hand gestures using our advanced talking photo AI.
Public Avatar
Choose from our diverse library of high-quality, ready-made AI avatars. Instantly generate professional, engaging videos for your business, training programmes, or social media, without needing to set up a camera, lighting, or studio yourself.
Digital Twin
Record a short video of yourself to generate a highly realistic digital clone that looks, moves, and sounds just like you. Scale your personal brand and content creation smoothly, so you never have to sit and record in front of a camera again.
AI video translator for any language
Speak 175+ languages and dialects with a click. Upload a video and HeyGen's AI video translator will translate it into another language with natural lip-sync and subtitles that maintain the voice, tone, and pacing of the original speaker. No need to re-record, hire voice artists, or manually sync audio. Just speed, accuracy, and content consistency across any market, in any language.
175+ languages & dialects
Culturally accurate translations that preserve tone, delivery, and personality.
Auto-translate videos
Upload videos or use our API to instantly localise AI videos for global audiences at scale.
Voice cloning and lip-sync
Keep your voice consistent across languages with voice cloning and AI lip-syncing.
Create and edit AI videos with ease using AI Studio
Creating an AI video should be as straightforward as writing a document; AI Studio, our text-based video editor, keeps everything streamlined from the first draft to the final video. It is designed for a human-first storytelling experience, so you never have to compromise on speed, quality, or authenticity.
User-friendly interface lets you direct, refine, and personalise AI videos with ease, whether you are a beginner, an experienced creator, or an enterprise team.
Featured customer success story
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."
Steve Sowrey
Learning Media Designer at Miro
10x
increase in video production speed
5x
increase in video creation
Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams who value quality, simplicity, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with one of the most innovative AI video makers.
Learning & development
Create tailored training experiences for everything from compliance to employee development and continuous upskilling. Our AI video platform makes it easy to scale impactful learning without compromising on quality or speed.
Marketing
Produce professional-quality videos on demand. With a script and a few clicks, you can turn any asset, from PDFs to blogs to slide decks, into compelling, on-brand video content at any time, without exceeding your budget.
Sales
Deliver personalised outreach at scale, from prospecting to follow-ups and product demos. HeyGen helps reps stand out in crowded inboxes, speed up deal cycles, and build stronger customer relationships.
Use the HeyGen API to smoothly integrate AI video generation into your workflows
Pay-as-you-go API to generate videos using the Video Agent, translate videos with Video Translation, create speech with Text-to-Speech models, and speed up your workflow by creating avatars, generating videos via the Studio API, and building templates
Certified to meet global security and compliance standards
Frequently Asked Questions
What are AI video generators?
AI video generators are AI-powered tools that create videos from a text prompt, text and images, or scripts. These AI tools work like an intelligent video editor, turning prompts into impressive, impactful, and realistic AI videos or video clips without requiring advanced video editing skills.
Which is the best AI video generator?
HeyGen is a leading online AI video generator designed for professionals and marketers who want a simple, efficient way to create content. It enables you to produce engaging marketing videos using ready-made templates or text prompts, making it easy to generate videos in any format for social media or business requirements.
How can I create an AI video of myself?
Upload a short clip or reference image, then type your script in HeyGen. The platform will generate a video with realistic AI motion and voice. You can animate, adjust the format, and create explainer videos or social clips with AI-powered editing tools.
Is HeyGen a free AI video generator tool?
Yes. HeyGen offers a free plan that supports text-to-video and AI-generated video creation. Paid plans include advanced AI-powered video creation, video editor options, and support for multiple formats, depending on the AI product and model you choose.
What kinds of input can I use to create AI videos in HeyGen?
You can generate AI videos using text and images, stock images, or audio. HeyGen can transform text into explainer videos with templates that make it easy to create and publish impactful content in multiple formats and styles.
Can I convert audio into video with HeyGen?
Yes, you can convert audio to video with HeyGen.
Upload your audio and HeyGen’s AI-powered system will automatically generate videos. It synchronises speech and visuals to create realistic AI avatars and video clips, ideal for podcasts, explainer videos, and educational content that require visual context.
Can I use text to video for business presentations on HeyGen?
Yes. With HeyGen’s text-to-video feature, you can create engaging explainer videos and slides from any text prompt. The AI image generator and video templates help you quickly create and publish videos in your preferred format for marketing, training, or product demos.
Can AI videos fully replace traditional video production?
Yes. AI videos made with HeyGen can definitely replace traditional production for most business, marketing, and training requirements.
You can animate scenes, add motion, and generate a video that looks polished. It helps creators publish videos more quickly, keeping all edits within a single video workflow that is simple, scalable, and cost-effective.
How can I create AI videos without any editing experience?
You can create AI videos without any video editing skills using HeyGen’s simple interface. Upload text and images, choose a video template, and let the AI build your AI-powered video automatically. Its ease of use helps anyone create impactful videos quickly.
How to create AI videos using HeyGen?
To create an AI video in HeyGen, choose an avatar, paste in what you want it to say (or upload a deck), and select a voice and language. Then fine-tune the visuals and branding to suit your style, click generate, and export the final video.
Can I create AI videos using a reference image in HeyGen?
Yes. Upload a reference image to HeyGen and generate AI videos that look natural. You can use the AI to animate avatars or adjust expressions, creating personalised explainer videos or branded clips with realistic AI motion and audio sync.
What kinds of videos can I create with the AI Video Generator?
HeyGen’s AI Video Generator enables you to create explainer videos, marketing and sales promos, product demos, training and onboarding content, personalised outreach videos, and social media clips, using realistic AI avatars, natural AI voices, and multilingual translation to produce videos quickly at scale.
How much time does it take to generate an AI video?
HeyGen is really fast, and many videos generate within a minute. If your video is longer, uses more scenes, or has heavier effects, it may take a little longer but still usually finishes in just a few minutes.
Can I create AI videos for TikTok or social media using HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen’s online AI video generator lets you create AI videos without any editing experience. Choose a video template, add AI voiceovers, and customise your video for engaging marketing videos on TikTok or other platforms. It’s easy to create and publish content instantly.
Is HeyGen’s AI video generator secure and ethical to use?
Yes. HeyGen keeps your data safe and creates avatars responsibly. You own your AI-generated videos and visuals, so you can publish content for marketing or training with confidence, knowing your materials are produced ethically and securely.
Start creating videos using AI
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