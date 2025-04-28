AI spokesperson videos

The AI Spokesperson tool can create high-quality videos quickly and without the need for filming or editing. Whether you are creating content for video marketing, training, or social media, you can have a realistic AI spokesperson ready in just a few minutes. No filming, no editing, only results.

  • Upload a photo or select an avatar
  • Add a script or audio file
  • Create a refined spokesperson video within minutes
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12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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How to make AI spokesperson videos?

An AI spokesperson is a digital avatar that speaks your script with perfect voice synchronization and lip movements. You can use this technology to create professional videos without the need for actors or expensive filming equipment.

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Step 1

Upload your script

Simply type or paste your script into the platform. Whether it is a promotional message, an educational module, or a social media post, the system is ready to work with any kind of content.

Step 2

Choose your avatar

Pick an avatar from the available options or create a custom one to reflect your brand. Personalize the avatar’s appearance to suit the tone of your video.

Step 3

Sync the voice & lip movements

The AI syncs your speech with the avatar’s mouth movements, ensuring everything looks natural.

Step 4

Generate & Share

Once your video is ready, download it or generate a shareable link. Use it on your website, social media, or in emails.

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Features of AI Spokesperson

Powerful features to elevate your video content

We built the AI Spokesperson tool to be simple to use, yet feature-rich to meet all your video creation needs. Here’s why our tool is the perfect choice for creating professional videos:

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AI Avatar

Realistic Lip Syncing

Our AI syncs voice perfectly with the avatar’s lip movements. Every word aligns seamlessly, making your videos look natural and professional.
This technology ensures your spokesperson delivers messages with authentic emotion and lifelike precision that captivates viewers

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AI avatar

Multilingual Support

Reach a global audience by creating videos in over 70 languages. The tool ensures your message is heard and understood across different regions and cultures. You can easily localise your brand’s message to connect with international audiences and expand your market presence.

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AI Avatar

Customisable Avatars

You can choose from a variety of pre-made avatars or create one that fits your brand. Customisation options let you adjust the avatar's look and personality to match your video’s tone.
Every avatar can reflect your brand identity, helping you maintain consistency and professionalism across all your content

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AI avatar

No Need for Cameras or Studios

Forget about expensive filming equipment or long days in the studio. Upload your script, choose your avatar, and let the system handle the rest. It’s quick, easy, and efficient. This enables you to produce high-quality spokesperson videos anytime, anywhere, ideal for marketing, training, and corporate communication.

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Frequently Asked Questions about AI Spokespersons

What is an AI spokesperson video?

An AI spokesperson video uses a digital avatar that delivers your script with realistic lip-syncing and natural expressions. It enables you to create professional-quality videos without hiring actors or arranging filming equipment.

How does the AI spokesperson tool function?

Simply upload or type your script, choose an avatar, and the AI automatically syncs the voice with lifelike mouth movements. Your spokesperson video is generated in minutes, ready to download or share.

Can I create a custom avatar for my spokesperson?

Yes. You can choose from ready-made avatars or design a custom avatar that matches your brand’s look and personality. For fully personalised avatars, explore our AI Talking Head Generator.

Do I need a script before creating a spokesperson video?

You can write your own script or generate one using AI tools. If you need help crafting dialogue, try the AI Video Script Generator for quick, polished scripts.

How long does it take to generate an AI spokesperson video?

The process is quick. Once you provide your script and select an avatar, the system creates a polished video in just a few minutes, even for longer content or multiple variations.

Can I use AI spokesperson videos for training, support, or marketing purposes?

Yes. They’re ideal for tutorials, onboarding, product demos, corporate updates, and more. AI avatars help deliver information clearly while reducing production time and cost.

How can I use HeyGen’s AI Spokesperson in marketing?

Just create your video in HeyGen and connect it with tools like Zapier to automate video creation for lead follow-ups, onboarding, or social posts. Once the videos are ready, you can share them across email, social, or your website and track their performance.

Why are AI Spokespersons cost-effective for companies?

AI Spokespersons cut costs by removing the need for actors, studios, travel, and reshoots. A single avatar can generate unlimited videos, making high-quality production affordable for any team.

Is the AI Spokesperson tool free to try?

Yes. You can try the tool for free and explore its features before upgrading. To get started right away, visit HeyGen Signup.

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Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.

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