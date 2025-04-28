The AI Spokesperson tool can create high-quality videos quickly and without the need for filming or editing. Whether you are creating content for video marketing, training, or social media, you can have a realistic AI spokesperson ready in just a few minutes. No filming, no editing, only results.
How to make AI spokesperson videos?
An AI spokesperson is a digital avatar that speaks your script with perfect voice synchronization and lip movements. You can use this technology to create professional videos without the need for actors or expensive filming equipment.
Simply type or paste your script into the platform. Whether it is a promotional message, an educational module, or a social media post, the system is ready to work with any kind of content.
Pick an avatar from the available options or create a custom one to reflect your brand. Personalize the avatar’s appearance to suit the tone of your video.
The AI syncs your speech with the avatar’s mouth movements, ensuring everything looks natural.
Once your video is ready, download it or generate a shareable link. Use it on your website, social media, or in emails.
Features of AI Spokesperson
Powerful features to elevate your video content
We built the AI Spokesperson tool to be simple to use, yet feature-rich to meet all your video creation needs. Here’s why our tool is the perfect choice for creating professional videos:
Realistic Lip Syncing
Our AI syncs voice perfectly with the avatar’s lip movements. Every word aligns seamlessly, making your videos look natural and professional.
This technology ensures your spokesperson delivers messages with authentic emotion and lifelike precision that captivates viewers
Multilingual Support
Reach a global audience by creating videos in over 70 languages. The tool ensures your message is heard and understood across different regions and cultures. You can easily localise your brand’s message to connect with international audiences and expand your market presence.
Customisable Avatars
You can choose from a variety of pre-made avatars or create one that fits your brand. Customisation options let you adjust the avatar's look and personality to match your video’s tone.
Every avatar can reflect your brand identity, helping you maintain consistency and professionalism across all your content
No Need for Cameras or Studios
Forget about expensive filming equipment or long days in the studio. Upload your script, choose your avatar, and let the system handle the rest. It’s quick, easy, and efficient. This enables you to produce high-quality spokesperson videos anytime, anywhere, ideal for marketing, training, and corporate communication.
An AI spokesperson video uses a digital avatar that delivers your script with realistic lip-syncing and natural expressions. It enables you to create professional-quality videos without hiring actors or arranging filming equipment.
Simply upload or type your script, choose an avatar, and the AI automatically syncs the voice with lifelike mouth movements. Your spokesperson video is generated in minutes, ready to download or share.
Yes. You can choose from ready-made avatars or design a custom avatar that matches your brand’s look and personality. For fully personalised avatars, explore our AI Talking Head Generator.
You can write your own script or generate one using AI tools. If you need help crafting dialogue, try the AI Video Script Generator for quick, polished scripts.
The process is quick. Once you provide your script and select an avatar, the system creates a polished video in just a few minutes, even for longer content or multiple variations.
Yes. They’re ideal for tutorials, onboarding, product demos, corporate updates, and more. AI avatars help deliver information clearly while reducing production time and cost.
Just create your video in HeyGen and connect it with tools like Zapier to automate video creation for lead follow-ups, onboarding, or social posts. Once the videos are ready, you can share them across email, social, or your website and track their performance.
AI Spokespersons cut costs by removing the need for actors, studios, travel, and reshoots. A single avatar can generate unlimited videos, making high-quality production affordable for any team.
Yes. You can try the tool for free and explore its features before upgrading. To get started right away, visit HeyGen Signup.
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