Subtitle Generator

Create accurate subtitles for any video in seconds. HeyGen’s AI Subtitle Generator converts spoken audio into clean, ready-to-use subtitles that improve accessibility, increase engagement and help your content perform better across every platform. Upload your video, generate subtitles instantly and edit them with simple tools that keep your workflow fast and stress-free.

Subtitle Generator
12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Subtitle Generator

Why Use HeyGen to Add Subtitles to Your Videos

Subtitles help viewers follow your message, improve accessibility and boost engagement. HeyGen makes the process fast by generating accurate subtitles automatically, so you do not need manual transcription or extra steps.
AI handles the transcription, timing and formatting, giving you ready-to-use subtitles that match your audio. You can edit them, style them for different platforms and export the format you need for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Reels or long-form content. Everything runs in your browser, so you can subtitle videos from any device without installing software.

If your clip needs trimming before you generate subtitles, you can get it ready quickly using the Online Video Trimmer:

Get started for free →
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Subtitle Generator

Best Practices for Creating Subtitles

Accurate subtitles make your content easy to follow, even when viewers cannot use sound. Follow these simple tips to improve subtitle quality and help AI understand your audio:

✓ Use clean audio: Clear speech and minimal background noise improve accuracy.
✓ Speak at a steady pace: Consistent delivery keeps subtitles aligned with your video.
✓ Review key details: Double-check names, technical terms, and brand phrases.
✓ Choose readable styles: Use clean fonts and good contrast for longer videos. Use larger text for short-form platforms like TikTok or Reels.
✓ Export correctly: Use SRT or VTT for platforms that support caption files. Use burned-in subtitles for apps that do not.
✓ Preview before publishing: Check timing, formatting, and readability one last time.

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a screenshot of a website that says " select your preferred caption style "
Subtitle Generator

Improving Video Accessibility with AI Subtitles

HeyGen gives you everything you need to generate accurate subtitles, edit them easily, and publish content for any platform. Each feature saves time while giving you complete control over your final subtitles.

✓ AI-Powered Subtitle Generation: Create clear, accurate subtitles in seconds. HeyGen analyses your audio and produces clean subtitles with proper timing.
✓ Simple Editing Controls: Adjust timing, punctuation or spelling quickly without needing extra tools or software.
✓ Export or Burn-In Subtitles: Download SRT or VTT files for platforms like YouTube, or export videos with burned-in subtitles for TikTok, Instagram or Reels.
✓ Multiple Language Support: Generate subtitles in different languages to reach audiences across the world.
✓ Fast, Browser-Based Workflow: Everything runs online so you can upload, subtitle and export from any device.
✓ Secure and Private: Your videos remain protected throughout the process.

Style and customise your subtitles. Change the font, size, placement and background for clear, platform-ready subtitles. If you want to add extra on-screen text or branding, try the Add Text to Video tool:

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a video of a man sitting on a couch with the caption more accessible and engaging
How it works

Add Subtitles to Your Video in 4 Simple Steps

Creating subtitles with HeyGen takes only a few quick steps. You do not need any editing experience or any special software. Everything runs online, and you can go from upload to export within minutes.

Step 1

Upload your video

Select your MP4, MOV or WebM file and upload it directly from your device. HeyGen supports all the most common video formats.

Step 2

Let AI Generate Your Subtitles

HeyGen automatically analyses your audio and generates accurate, time‑synced subtitles based on what is being said.

Step 3

Review, Edit, and Style

Make adjustments to timing, correct names, add punctuation, or change the appearance of your subtitles. You have complete control over the final result.

Step 4

Export Your Subtitles

Download subtitles as SRT or VTT files, or export a video with burned-in subtitles for platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Reels.

Subtitle Generator – Frequently Asked Questions

How accurate are the AI-generated subtitles?

HeyGen uses advanced speech recognition to create highly accurate subtitles, even for fast speech. A quick review allows you to refine names, acronyms, or technical terms for perfect results.

Can I generate subtitles for TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube videos?

Yes. Export SRT/VTT files for platforms that support captions, or burn subtitles directly into your video for TikTok, Reels and Shorts. For trimming before adding subtitles, try the Online Video Trimmer

Is the subtitle generator available for free use?

Many core features, including automatic subtitle generation, editing tools, and SRT/VTT export, are free to use. You can add subtitles to videos instantly without installing any software.

Which video formats can I upload?

HeyGen supports MP4, MOV, AVI and WebM, making it easy to add subtitles to content from phones, cameras or screen recordings.

Does this tool support subtitles in multiple languages?

Absolutely. You can generate subtitles in multiple languages, making your content accessible to global audiences across social media, e-learning, and marketing channels.

Will subtitles affect my video quality?

No. Your video retains its original clarity whether you download subtitle files or burn captions directly into the video for platforms such as TikTok or Instagram.

Do I need any video editing experience to use this tool?

Not at all. The interface is simple and browser-based, so anyone can generate, edit and style subtitles within minutes. If you need extra on-screen text, you can also use Add Text to Video

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