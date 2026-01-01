AI UGC Video – Create Viral UGC Ads in Minutes
Instantly generate AI videos that are ready for ads without the need for filming. Create multiple variations, experiment with an ad script or hook generator, and speed up campaign growth using AI avatars.
Cast AI actors and creators without ever needing to be on camera
HeyGen’s AI UGC avatars are lifelike, customisable, and available on demand. They serve as your digital AI creators, delivering authentic AI videos at scale without you needing to be on camera.
Choose from thousands of UGC avatars
Explore over 1,100 avatars across industries, age groups, and styles. Whether you need a relatable Gen Z influencer, a polished professional, or a friendly educator, you can find the right fit.
Customise every detail
Control appearance, outfits, backgrounds, and tone. Switch between casual, social-style video ads and polished, professional messaging within seconds.
Speak in any language, with any voiceover style
Localise videos with support for 175+ languages and dialects, complete with natural text-to-speech and accurate lip sync. One custom AI avatar can speak to every market.
Scale without limits
Deploy hundreds of AI persona variations by mixing faces, voices, and tones. Run A-B testing and refine your ad scriptwriting until you achieve the highest conversions, without needing to hire new talent or reshoot.
Test hundreds of AI creators and scripts
Enjoy complete creative freedom to experiment with bold ideas without the usual risk. Test ad scripts, tones, and visuals as often as you like until you discover the formula that delivers a high return on ad spend (ROAS). If something does not work, you can change direction immediately.
Why teams prefer HeyGen AI UGC
Video production used to be slow, expensive, and difficult to scale. With HeyGen, you get the same authenticity as creator-made UGC, but with the reliability and flexibility of AI. The result is more content, quicker turnarounds, and campaigns that reach further while costing less.
Lower production costs
Save on talent fees, equipment, and editing. With AI avatars, you can generate unlimited variations for a fraction of the cost, making it easier to scale campaigns without increasing budgets.
Faster campaign cycles
Speed is everything in marketing. Instead of waiting for weeks for shooting and edits, you can create ads in just one day. Stay ahead of trends with quick video generation and start seeing results sooner.
Consistent branding
Avatars never disappear, never ask for higher rates, and always deliver the same polished look. Your brand voice remains consistent across every channel, every campaign, and every market.
Global reach
One avatar can connect with audiences across the globe. With multilingual text-to-speech (175+ supported languages and dialects) and instant translation, your campaigns can go global without localisation hassles.
Designed for long-term use
Unlike freelancers, avatars never burn out or go off-brand. With HeyGen, you are not just creating one campaign. You are building a workflow automation engine that delivers results month after month.
Authenticity at scale
AI actors recreate the natural feel of product videos where someone is actually speaking. They maintain eye contact, use conversational voices, and feel real, delivering scroll-stopping content that keeps viewers engaged.
Create AI UGC videos in no time
Create professional UGC-style videos without any filming. From choosing your avatar to generating multilingual voiceovers, every step is designed for fast video creation, flexibility, and scale.
Choose your avatar
Choose from 1,100+ ready-made avatars across different industries, or create your own custom AI avatar from a photo or a text description.
Customise with prompts
Refine every detail with text prompts to adjust style, outfits, and environments so they perfectly suit your ad creation project.
Speak in any language
Create content in 175+ languages and dialects so your AI UGC videos resonate with audiences across India and around the world.
Create and share
Create professional AI-generated UGC videos within minutes and export them for social media, training, or marketing campaigns.
Have questions? We have the answers
What is an AI UGC video generator?
An AI UGC generator video is a platform that creates authentic, user-style videos using artificial intelligence. HeyGen’s AI UGC generator lets you script, customise, and generate these videos at scale using lifelike AI avatars, removing the need for cameras or on-screen actors.
Which is the best AI ad tool for UGC content?
HeyGen's AI avatar generator enables you to upload a script, choose an avatar, and create a marketing video with lifelike AI avatars quickly and efficiently. Try it for free by signing up on HeyGen.
Can I create a free AI avatar for UGC videos?
HeyGen offers several options for creating AI avatars for UGC videos, allowing you to explore its versatile library and tools. Start your free experience today by signing up here.
Can HeyGen AI talking avatars be used in UGC videos?
Yes, HeyGen AI talking avatars can be seamlessly integrated into UGC videos, enhancing both the realism and engagement of your content. Get started by exploring HeyGen's platform for free.
Can I create AI UGC videos in multiple languages with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen’s video translator allows you to create content in one language and convert it into others, preserving the original speaker’s voice and lip sync for smooth, natural-sounding localisation.
How customisable are HeyGen AI avatars?
HeyGen AI avatars are highly customisable, allowing you to tailor their appearance, voice, and style to suit your specific needs. Customise your avatar today for free by signing up here.
Who uses HeyGen AI avatars for UGC videos?
HeyGen AI avatars are used by brands, e-commerce sellers, and social media teams to create user-style testimonial videos without depending on real customers or creators. It is ideal for generating scalable AI UGC that looks authentic and boosts engagement across platforms.
Can it create testimonial-style or short, TikTok-style videos?
Yes, HeyGen can create testimonial-style and TikTok-style videos using AI avatars, customisable templates, and realistic voiceovers. It supports vertical formats and branded visuals, helping you produce engaging user-style content for social media, ads, or product promotions quickly.
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