Construct learning courses and reach global audiences

Whether you are creating online learning courses, lectures, tutorials, or motivational messages, HeyGen’s AI video maker simplifies the process of producing professional, engaging videos. These AI videos captivate audiences across the world and help deliver a lasting impact.

Woman speaking in a HeyGen video with an on-screen course introduction and chapters checklist overlay
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Benefits and value

Engage, scale, and simplify course creation with AI video creation

Save time creating online learning courses without sacrificing quality

Skip lengthy production cycles and create high-quality AI videos in minutes. Whether you’re delivering a lecture, inspiring learners with motivational talks, or guiding them through tutorials, our AI video generator enables faster production without cutting corners on content quality. Embrace AI allows for tailored learning experiences and enjoy Enhancing personalization, efficiency, and engagement through advanced AI technologies.

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Captivate learners in online learning courses with lifelike AI avatars

Choose from a library of diverse AI avatars or create your digital twin that reflects your unique style and voice. With precise facial expressions, natural gestures, and advanced lip-syncing, learners stay focused on the material you're presenting in your online learning courses.

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Scale content for global audiences using AI video generators

Translate and localize your AI videos into over 170 languages and dialects using AI-powered tools with just a couple of clicks. Provide meaningful content to learners worldwide with accurate translations that synchronize lip movements in your online learning courses.

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Discover how L&D professionals are transforming learning content with AI video creator tools

TechMix

TechMix

See how TechMix empowers international partners with AI video creation.

Equity Trust

Equity Trust

Learn how Equity Trust creates 12 AI videos an hour with HeyGen.

AI Smart Ventures

AI Smart Ventures

Discover how AI Smart Ventures trains over 10,000 learners AI videod.

“We knew that simply providing written content was not going to be effective in keeping our partners engaged. By using HeyGen’s avatars, we were able to create content that is informative, enjoyable, and interactive. It makes learning a much more dynamic experience.”

John Suncansky

Marketing coordinator at TechMix

John Suncansky

How to create online learning courses with HeyGen

  1. Find the ideal learning template

Browse a range of customisable templates designed specifically for online learning courses. Whether you are creating a lecture, tutorial, or motivational talk, select a layout that matches your teaching style. Instantly apply your brand kit for consistent branding.

  1. Add your talk track, avatar, and background
  1. Customise your AI video
  1. Get creative with additional design elements
  1. Submit your final video

FAQ

What types of learning content can I create with HeyGen’s AI course creator?

You can create a wide range of learning materials—video lectures, tutorials, motivational videos, and more—thanks to the platform’s AI features.

Can I use an AI course creator like HeyGen for online courses?

Absolutely. Whether it is for e-learning platforms, employee training, or a classroom environment, HeyGen helps you deliver engaging videos that keep learners’ attention.

How do AI avatars work for training videos?

Our AI avatars act as virtual presenters, with natural facial expressions and perfectly synchronised lip-syncing. You can choose from ready-made avatars or create your own.

Can HeyGen translate my learning videos for learners across the globe?

Yes, translating your videos into 170+ languages is quick and straightforward, thanks to HeyGen’s advanced localization features.

Is HeyGen suitable for beginners with no video editing experience?

Definitely. HeyGen is user-friendly, offering templates and intuitive editing to help newcomers create polished, professional videos.

How does HeyGen save time when compared with traditional video production?

Typically, producing videos means hiring a team, shooting footage, and going through several rounds of editing. With HeyGen, you can create polished videos in just a few minutes—ideal for educators who need content produced quickly.

Can I customize the look and feel of my videos?

Absolutely. You can choose backgrounds, graphic elements, fonts, and colors that align with your branding or course style.

What are the advantages of using AI avatars instead of live video?

AI avatars eliminate the need for on-camera appearances, reshoots, or extensive editing. They’re perfect for scaling your content consistently.

How do I get started with HeyGen for my learning courses?

Simply sign up, pick a template or start from scratch, choose your avatar, and upload your script. Our user-friendly interface walks you through each step.

What video export formats does HeyGen support?

HeyGen supports multiple video export formats, making it simple to share content on platforms like YouTube or within internal systems.

Is HeyGen affordable for small businesses or individual educators?

Yes, flexible pricing plans accommodate everyone from solo educators to large enterprises.

Can I use HeyGen to create interactive learning experiences?

Yes, HeyGen’s advanced features support interactive elements, such as quizzes or branching scenarios, creating a more personalized experience for your learners.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

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