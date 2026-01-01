Whether you are creating online learning courses, lectures, tutorials, or motivational messages, HeyGen’s AI video maker simplifies the process of producing professional, engaging videos. These AI videos captivate audiences across the world and help deliver a lasting impact.
Skip lengthy production cycles and create high-quality AI videos in minutes. Whether you’re delivering a lecture, inspiring learners with motivational talks, or guiding them through tutorials, our AI video generator enables faster production without cutting corners on content quality. Embrace AI allows for tailored learning experiences and enjoy Enhancing personalization, efficiency, and engagement through advanced AI technologies.
Choose from a library of diverse AI avatars or create your digital twin that reflects your unique style and voice. With precise facial expressions, natural gestures, and advanced lip-syncing, learners stay focused on the material you're presenting in your online learning courses.
Translate and localize your AI videos into over 170 languages and dialects using AI-powered tools with just a couple of clicks. Provide meaningful content to learners worldwide with accurate translations that synchronize lip movements in your online learning courses.
See how TechMix empowers international partners with AI video creation.
Learn how Equity Trust creates 12 AI videos an hour with HeyGen.
Discover how AI Smart Ventures trains over 10,000 learners AI videod.
“We knew that simply providing written content was not going to be effective in keeping our partners engaged. By using HeyGen’s avatars, we were able to create content that is informative, enjoyable, and interactive. It makes learning a much more dynamic experience.”
John Suncansky
Marketing coordinator at TechMix
How to create online learning courses with HeyGen
Browse a range of customisable templates designed specifically for online learning courses. Whether you are creating a lecture, tutorial, or motivational talk, select a layout that matches your teaching style. Instantly apply your brand kit for consistent branding.
You can create a wide range of learning materials—video lectures, tutorials, motivational videos, and more—thanks to the platform’s AI features.
Absolutely. Whether it is for e-learning platforms, employee training, or a classroom environment, HeyGen helps you deliver engaging videos that keep learners’ attention.
Our AI avatars act as virtual presenters, with natural facial expressions and perfectly synchronised lip-syncing. You can choose from ready-made avatars or create your own.
Yes, translating your videos into 170+ languages is quick and straightforward, thanks to HeyGen’s advanced localization features.
Definitely. HeyGen is user-friendly, offering templates and intuitive editing to help newcomers create polished, professional videos.
Typically, producing videos means hiring a team, shooting footage, and going through several rounds of editing. With HeyGen, you can create polished videos in just a few minutes—ideal for educators who need content produced quickly.
Absolutely. You can choose backgrounds, graphic elements, fonts, and colors that align with your branding or course style.
AI avatars eliminate the need for on-camera appearances, reshoots, or extensive editing. They’re perfect for scaling your content consistently.
Simply sign up, pick a template or start from scratch, choose your avatar, and upload your script. Our user-friendly interface walks you through each step.
HeyGen supports multiple video export formats, making it simple to share content on platforms like YouTube or within internal systems.
Yes, flexible pricing plans accommodate everyone from solo educators to large enterprises.
Yes, HeyGen’s advanced features support interactive elements, such as quizzes or branching scenarios, creating a more personalized experience for your learners.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.