Add any photo, PNG, logo, or graphic to your video fast. Upload your video, place images exactly where you want, and customize everything in a simple online editor that works on any device.
Tips for Using Photos Effectively with HeyGen
Enhance your videos by adding photos, transparent PNGs, stickers, or branded graphics in just a few clicks. For more creative elements, you can also use tools like the Add Stickers to Video Tool to customise your visuals.
Upload any image format including PNG, JPG, SVG, or WebP, then place and resize your photo anywhere on the timeline. Whether you need a logo, product image, or tutorial graphic, the editor gives you full control over placement, size, and opacity.
Since everything runs online, no software is required. It works on iPhone, Android, Mac, and Windows, keeping your files private while exporting sharp, high-quality videos. The whole process is fast, simple, and beginner friendly.
You can also add visual elements for extra creativity. Try the Add Stickers to Video Tool if you want to enhance your video even more.
Transform Your Videos into Engaging Experiences
Adding photos to videos is simple, and with a few smart techniques you can make your final result look clean and professional:
• Use high-quality images: Choose HD PNGs or JPGs to avoid pixelation, especially on larger screens.
• Place visuals carefully: Position photos where they don’t cover faces or key actions. Corners often work best for logos or small graphics.
• Use transparency for smoother blending: Lower opacity or use transparent PNGs to integrate logos naturally into the scene.
• Select the right size: Keep your photo large enough to stand out on mobile without overwhelming the frame.
• Incorporate B-roll and accents: Add supporting photos, stock images, or icons to highlight ideas and make content more engaging.
• Preview on mobile: Ensure visibility, alignment, and correct positioning for vertical or horizontal formats.
• Refine timing on the timeline: Adjust start and end times so photos appear exactly when needed for smooth pacing.
Boosting Engagement with Photo-Enhanced Videos
HeyGen makes it easy to add and customise images in your videos with simple, professional controls.
• Add Image Overlays: Upload photos or PNGs and place them anywhere. Resize, rotate, or adjust opacity in seconds.
• Insert Logos & Watermarks: Add branding with clean, transparent PNG logos.
• Use Stickers & Graphics: Add icons or visuals to highlight key points, or explore deeper branding with the Personalized Video Platform.
• Add Multiple Photos: Build simple slideshows or show multiple steps by placing several images on the timeline.
• AI Media Enhancements: Generate images, suggest B-roll, or auto-adjust placement with AI tools.
• Picture-in-Picture: Add small floating images for reactions or tutorials.
• Full Format Support: Works with PNG, JPG, SVG, WebP, GIF and adds them to MP4, MOV, AVI, or WebM videos without losing quality.
Add Photos to Your Video in 4 Easy Steps
Create visually engaging videos by seamlessly adding images, with no prior editing experience required. Edit directly in your browser and export in high quality without any watermark. Get started now and see how quick and simple it is to add a photo to your video.
Upload MP4, MOV or another supported format.
Add your image, logo or graphic.
Drag and drop to place the image. Resize, rotate, crop, or change the opacity. Set the timing on the timeline.
Export in HD or 4K and share to TikTok, Instagram or YouTube.
Upload your video, insert your image and drag it into place using HeyGen’s simple browser editor. You can resize, position and time your photo easily. Try it using the Add Photo to Video Tool.
Yes. You can add photos, PNGs and logos at no cost using HeyGen’s online editor. Watermark free exports are also available depending on your plan.
No. HeyGen preserves your original HD or 4K quality while keeping your added images clean and sharp. Transparent PNGs remain smooth and crisp on export.
You can upload PNG, JPG, SVG, WebP or GIF files. Transparent PNGs work best for logos, clean overlays, and professional branding.
Yes. Add several images across the timeline to build slideshows, explain steps or highlight product features. Each image has independent control for placement and timing.
Absolutely. You can add logos, product photos and graphics for TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. For extra creative elements, try the Add Stickers to Video Tool.
You can upload MP4, MOV, AVI and WebM videos, and then export your final project in HD or 4K for smooth playback on all major platforms.
Yes. AI assists with alignment, spacing and visual balance for a polished result. For deeper brand control, explore the text to video.
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