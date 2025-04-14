Enhance your videos by adding photos, transparent PNGs, stickers, or branded graphics in just a few clicks. For more creative elements, you can also use tools like the Add Stickers to Video Tool to customise your visuals.

Upload any image format including PNG, JPG, SVG, or WebP, then place and resize your photo anywhere on the timeline. Whether you need a logo, product image, or tutorial graphic, the editor gives you full control over placement, size, and opacity.

Since everything runs online, no software is required. It works on iPhone, Android, Mac, and Windows, keeping your files private while exporting sharp, high-quality videos. The whole process is fast, simple, and beginner friendly.

You can also add visual elements for extra creativity. Try the Add Stickers to Video Tool if you want to enhance your video even more.