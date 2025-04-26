Convert PPT to Video with AI Online

Turn PowerPoint slides into polished videos with lifelike AI avatars and natural voiceovers. Easily import your presentation to automatically turn each slide into a scene, transforming static decks into engaging videos for any audience.

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Supports: PPT, PPTX, PDF · Up to 50MB

12,60,05,545Videos generated
10,01,96,244Avatars generated
1,73,28,981Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Turn Static Presentations into Engaging Videos Instantly

HeyGen's PPT to video AI automates the video creation process, turning your static slide decks into high-quality videos with lifelike avatars and natural ai voiceovers. No camera, studio, or live screen-recording required.

AI Video Creation

Asynchronous Presentations & Walkthroughs

Stop sending static PDFs or decks that clients don't have time to read. You can overlay a professional AI avatar to walk your audience through sales proposals or board meeting slides, creating a Loom-like interactive experience that maintains human connection even when you are traveling or unavailable for a live meeting.

A professional AI avatar overlaid in the corner of a corporate PowerPoint slide showing quarterly growth metrics.

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HeyGen’s PPT to Video converter tool showing a PowerPoint slide titled “Team Performance,” with slide thumbnails, editing controls, and a preview
AI Video Creation

Automated Slide-to-Scene Conversion

Skip the manual video editing and clunky screen recording software. Simply import your PowerPoint (.ppt) or PDF file directly into the platform, and the AI will automatically break down your presentation, turning every individual slide into its own perfectly formatted video scene. The conversion from pptx file to video takes seconds.

A grid of imported PowerPoint slides automatically organized into separate video scenes within the HeyGen editor interface.

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AI Video Creation

Turn Speaker Notes into Flawless Scripts

Eliminate the frustration of stumbling over words and doing multiple live takes. You can take the exact speaker notes you have already written for your presentation and paste them directly into the text box for each corresponding slide, flawlessly guiding your AI avatar's delivery. You can also use text-to-speech or record your own voice for a personal touch.

A HeyGen editor interface showing a PowerPoint slide as the background, with the slide's original speaker notes pasted into the text script box below.

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AI Video Creation

Multi-Platform Export & Sharing

Export your presentation videos in MP4 up to stunning 4K resolution. Easily upload and share your animated pitch decks and tutorials across corporate intranets, Learning Management Systems (LMS), or send them directly to prospects to close deals faster. Download your finished file in mp4 in high quality for any player or platform.

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How It works?

How to Convert a PowerPoint to Video with HeyGen

Use your existing slides to bring your presentations to life and let the PowerPoint to video AI generator turn your static decks into stunning, professional video results.

Step 1

Import Your Presentation

Upload your slides (PPT, PPTX, or PDF). The AI breaks down your presentation and organizes each slide into its own video scene. The platform supports standard Microsoft Office file formats with no file size or password restrictions.

Step 2

Add Your Script & Narration

Paste your existing speaker notes into the script box for each slide. Enter the timestamps to control timing and pacing, or let the AI generate a script from your slide content automatically.

Step 3

Choose an AI Avatar & Voice

Select from diverse, professional avatars or use your own Digital Twin. Pick an AI voice that matches your brand and language, or upload your own audio recording for authentic delivery. Customize the voiceover tone to match your style.

Step 4

Generate & Share

Export as MP4 and share instantly. Download the finished file or upload directly to your LMS, intranet, or email. Each video renders in seconds.

Used by 100,000+ teams who value quality, simplicity, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative PowerPoint to Video AI platform.

FAQs about PPT to Video AI

What is the PPT to Video tool ?

HeyGen's PPT to Video tool converts your PPT or PPTX slides into engaging AI-generated videos with voiceovers, animations, and avatars, all online. It's an ai video generator that lets you convert any PowerPoint presentation file to a mp4 file with professional narration and visuals.

Can I add voice narration or an AI presenter to my PowerPoint video?

Yes. Once your PowerPoint is uploaded, you can choose an AI avatar and voice to present your content, making your video look professional and dynamic. Select from ai voiceover options, use text-to-speech, or record your own voice for authentic narration.

This functionality is part of HeyGen's AI video generator platform that turns static slides into fully narrated video experiences.

Do I need to convert my PowerPoint to another format first?

No. HeyGen supports direct upload of standard PowerPoint formats (.ppt and .pptx). The platform automatically processes the slides for video conversion. You can convert your file from Microsoft PowerPoint 2007 or any later version without converting to another file format first.

Will my animations and transitions from PowerPoint be preserved?

Basic transitions may be supported, but HeyGen allows you to enhance your video with custom smooth transitions, scene-based editing, and dynamic visuals using its built-in tools. You can also adjust the timing of each second to match your original slide pacing.

Is it possible to add background music or subtitles to the video?

Yes. You can enhance your converted PowerPoint video with background music, subtitle overlays, and even custom branding elements.

What kind of videos can I create from PowerPoint presentations?

You can create a video for explainers, training content, business pitches, educational tutorials, and marketing video presentations using our PowerPoint to Video tool. It gives you full video capabilities to generate engaging content from any presentation. You can also start with HeyGen's text to video or image to video features if you're not using slides at all.

How does this compare to using PowerPoint's built-in video export?

Using PowerPoint's native export gives you a flat screen recording of your slides. HeyGen goes further by adding ai avatars, professional voiceover narration, and dynamic scene editing. You get a professional video with a human presenter, not just an animated slideshow. It's the difference between a recording and a production.

What file formats does HeyGen support for input and output?

For input, HeyGen supports Microsoft PowerPoint file formats including .ppt and .pptx, as well as PDF. For output, you can export in mp4 (mpeg-4 video stream) format. This online file converter handles the entire conversion from presentation to video automatically, producing high quality results by using this online platform.

Is there a file size or password limit for uploads?

HeyGen supports large presentation files with multiple slides, images, and embedded audio. If your file is password-protected, remove the password before uploading for smooth conversion. There are no strict file size limits for standard presentations.

Can I convert PPT files with embedded audio or recordings?

Yes. If your PowerPoint file already contains audio narration or recording, the platform can process it during conversion. You can also choose to replace the original audio with an AI voiceover or layer additional narration on top. This makes it easy to convert ppt, convert pptx, or convert a powerpoint that already has presenter audio into a polished, avatar-led video.

How fast is the PowerPoint to video conversion?

Most presentations convert in seconds to a few minutes depending on the number of slides and complexity. Each second of video is generated efficiently, so even long decks with 50+ slides produce results quickly. Select your export format, click generate, and download the finished mp4.

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Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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